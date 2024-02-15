DoorDash Beats Estimates But Shares Fall After Big Run-Up

(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for delivery orders in the fourth quarter, as an expansion into new categories is luring a record number of monthly users who order more frequently.

Total orders increased 23% to 574 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, the company said in a statement Thursday, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 561.8 million. The gross value of those orders — a key metric for online delivery firms — jumped 22% to $17.6 billion, also beating Wall Street’s estimate.

But that wasn’t enough to impress Wall Street after the shares have gained 28% this year. The stock tumbled as much as 12% in extended trading after closing at $126.27, nearly a two-year high.

Given the rally in the shares, “these results were likely not good enough,” analysts at Evercore ISI wrote in a note to investors after the results.

Evercore also noted that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $363 million didn’t exceed the high-end of the company’s forecast of $320 million to $380 million. This was the first time since the fourth quarter of 2022 that DoorDash didn’t surpass its own Ebitda guidance, the analysts said.

DoorDash, the biggest restaurant delivery company in the US, has made significant investments to branch out into new categories, from flowers to alcohol and groceries. It’s also broadening out more into international markets and building an advertising business. The efforts helped push monthly active users on the platform to an all-time high of more than 37 million at the end of the year, and a year-over-year increase in the average order frequency, according to the company. DoorDash is also seeing more people join its subscription offers, with members on DashPass and Wolt+ up about 20% to more than 18 million.

Efforts to improve logistics efficiency and a bigger contribution from advertising helped drive revenue up 27% in the quarter to $2.3 billion, slightly ahead of estimates for $2.24 billion. It also helped significantly narrow the net loss to $156 million from $642 million a year earlier.

San Francisco-based DoorDash added more than 100,000 new merchants to its marketplaces last year. The company has sunk significant funds into expanding the categories of offerings and geographies it serves and its non-restaurant merchants now total more than 150,000. Royal Ahold Delhaize NV, which owns Stop & Shop and Hannaford, for example, signed on in February. Order growth in these other categories accelerated in each of the last three quarters of 2023 as frequency increased, the company said.

Still, Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu said much work remains to be done to improve consumer awareness of DoorDash’s non-restaurant delivery services and in many of its overseas markets, where the company’s presence “remains relatively low.” The bulk of DoorDash’s international footprint is in more sparsely populated European countries like Sweden, Estonia, Denmark and Iceland, which it entered through its purchase of Finnish food-delivery company Wolt Enterprises two years ago.

“In order to become top-of-mind when consumers are considering a purchase beyond restaurants, we must add more merchants, create more seamless ordering experiences, improve our order-level execution, and make our service more affordable,” he said.

Work in those areas will be a key focus for 2024, he said.

For the current period, DoorDash is forecasting gross order value of $18.5 billion to $18.9 billion, with the mid-point coming above the average analyst estimate of $18.6 billion. Adjusted Ebitda is expected to be $320 million and $380 million, slightly below expectations of $360.3 million at the mid-point.

