U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.86
    -0.76 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,943.95
    -37.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,114.76
    -24.02 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.06
    +8.06 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.44
    +0.53 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0230 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6270
    +0.5460 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,817.40
    +1,254.21 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,280.36
    +43.45 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

DoorDash offers restaurants more flexible commission rates

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Food delivery apps have long been criticized for the typically high commission rates they charge restaurants. In an industry where the profit margin is said to be around three to five percent on average, paying commission of up to 30 percent can be brutal.

The exact commission rates these apps charge haven't always been entirely clear. However, DoorDash has taken a step toward greater transparency. The company has introduced a tiered commissions system for local restaurants in the US for both DoorDash and Caviar.

Under the DoorDash Basic plan, restaurants will pay 15 percent commission and move a higher proportion of the delivery cost to customers. Their delivery area will be smaller than that of restaurants on higher-tier plans to "ensure that Dashers continue to make meaningful earnings." Restaurant owners can still take part in marketing programs to promote their business.

DoorDash Plus offers a larger delivery area and participation in the company's DashPass subscription service. Restaurants enrolled in the latter get a visibility boost in the app and customers are charged lower fees. DoorDash claims that, because DashPass subscribers place more orders, restaurants "see increased growth." Restaurants on this plan will fork over a 25 percent commission.

The top-tier plan is DoorDash Premier, which charges 30 percent commission. DoorDash says, along with DashPass benefits, this offers the widest delivery area and lowest customer delivery fees. If a restaurant on this plan accepts fewer than 20 orders for delivery, pickup and Caviar in a month (without canceling too many), DoorDash will refund commission on those.

Elsewhere, the company says it's reducing commission for pickup orders to six percent. It's also killing off all fees for the Storefront ordering platform for all restaurants, save for payment processing fees.

In December, the company gave restaurants the option to handle their own deliveries, including setting delivery fees and a custom service area. It promised a lower commission rate for those who opt for self-delivery.

When many restaurants had to close their doors to dine-in customers at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash temporarily reduced or waived its commissions. That helped out restaurants at an especially difficult time. The tiered plans and reduced commission for pickup orders could come as welcome news for them as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford announces plans for two EV battery facilities

    Ford's new Ion Park facility in southeast Michigan will test and develop new battery technologies for the company.

  • ADT sues Amazon’s Ring over lookalike blue octagon signs

    ADT has filed a lawsuit against Ring for using blue octagon signs that look similar to its own.

  • Amazon now offers Key in-garage grocery deliveries in 5,000 cities and towns

    Amazon's Key in-garage grocery deliveries are now available to all Prime members in the US.

  • Tesla built, sold and shipped more vehicles in this last quarter than ever before

    Elon Musk took a break from his SNL prep on Monday to host Tesla's Q1 2021 investor earnings call and let the journalists who had tuned in know all about the company's stellar start to the start of the new year.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • HTC Vive owners can buy parts from iFixit for DIY VR repairs

    HTC has teamed up with iFixit to make it easier for its customers to get their VR headsets and accessories repaired.

  • Famicom Detective Club is a pair of visual novels for people new to the genre

    Nintendo's re-release of the Famicom Detective Club games is an interesting time capsule of the visual novel genre.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • EU set to charge Apple over anti-competitive App Store policies this week

    The EU will reportedly file anti-competitive behaviour charges against Apple later this week over issues relating to its App Store policies.

  • Spotify counters Apple with its own podcast subscription plan

    Spotify will take on Apple with its own paid podcast subscription platform, but it won't take a cut for the first two years.

  • The Morning After: Tesla's record car sales, despite COVID-19

    Today’s headlines: Tesla built, sold and shipped more vehicles in this last quarter than ever before, Apple releases iOS 14.5 with stricter app tracking privacy, and Zoom's Immersive View crams up to 25 people inside one virtual background.

  • AT&T's entry and mid-level fiber plans get a 200 Mbps speed bump

    AT&T is increasing the speeds of its entry and mid-level fiber internet plans by 200 Mbps

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are up to $200 off at Amazon

    Save big on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon -- the Galaxy S21 Ultra is $200 off right now.

  • Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup -executive

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Monday. Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly $300-billion increase over the past year. "That's an extraordinary (level) of margin debt," Waldron said.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Is Preparing to Offer a Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to offer a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.The actively managed fund will be available as soon as this summer, CoinDesk reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. NYDIG will be the custody provider, a person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.Spokespeople for JPMorgan and NYDIG declined to comment.Bitcoin rose as much as 12% Monday morning to trade at almost $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.Wall Street banks are grappling with whether to offer clients exposure to cyptocurrencies after staying mostly on the sidelines as Bitcoin and other tokens surged in popularity. JPMorgan has been taking some of the biggest strides, adding Bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co. as banking clients last year. The firm also turned to crypto to help speed up corporate payments, launching JPM Coin in 2019.JPMorgan co-President Daniel Pinto said last week that the firm will “accompany the clients” when it comes to Bitcoin. The biggest U.S. bank joins Morgan Stanley in planning to offer rich clients access to funds that enable ownership of Bitcoin.Read more: Morgan Stanley to Offer Rich Clients Access to Bitcoin FundsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Splits on Dollar’s Fate Amid Economic Growth Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments expects it to strengthen. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely watched technical crossroads.“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping 2.2%. A break of the uptrend in place from its first quarter would point the way to further downside. The gauge was little changed midday Monday in New York.This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears. At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.U.S. EdgeAs the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. The benchmark is around 1.57% Monday, well above the 2021 low of 0.90%.“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”Catching UpBut not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.Signs abound this trend is underway.Coronavirus cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.Substantially OvervaluedIn the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”(Updates with prices in fourth and eighth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse investors oppose risk chairman's Gottschling re-election

    Shareholders holding more than 15% of Credit Suisse stock want to oust the board's risk committee chairman, Andreas Gottschling, after investments imploded, the Financial Times reported on Monday, following a similar call by proxy adviser Glass Lewis. Credit Suisse is raising capital, and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after the Swiss lender lost at least $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos, and after the bank suspended funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill. Now, David Herro, vice-chair of Harris Associates, which says it owns 10.25 per cent of the bank's stock, and the Ethos Foundation, which represents 200 Swiss pension funds that own between 3 and 5 per cent, want Gottschling to be removed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

  • Credit Suisse Top Holders Seek to Oust Directors Over Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholders have called for the removal of key board members ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, after mounting losses linked to a failed hedge-fund further eroded confidence in the lender’s leadership.Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the bank’s top investors, will vote against re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan, audit committee head Richard Meddings and risk committee head Andreas Gottschling, according to voting instructions published on its website.Proxy adviser Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote against re-electing Gottschling, while David Herro of Harris Associates has called for changes to be made in the bank’s risk control at every level where there are deficiencies.Shareholder discontent has simmered after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The bank’s hit from the collapse runs to $5.5 billion so far, prompting it to raise $2 billion from investors and cut the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses.The Archegos blowup fueled criticism of Credit Suisse’s risk management, as it came just weeks after the bank found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.Shareholders will vote on compensation and the election of new board members in an annual general meeting on Friday April 30.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputation damage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith