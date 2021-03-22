U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

DoorDash now delivers COVID-19 testing kits

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, DoorDash has expanded its delivery options to include everyday essentials and items from convenience stores. Now you can add COVID-19 testing kits to that list. On Monday, DoorDash announced its partnering with two digital health companies to allow people to order COVID-19 tests directly from its app. Starting today, the company will deliver kits from Everlywell and Vault Health to customers in 12 markets across the US where it has DashMart locations.

Those markets include Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix, with greater availability to come in the future. With today's partnership, you can also order a testing kit from Vault Health's website in 20 locations, including Las Vegas and Houston, and get it delivered same-day by DoorDash.

The Everlywell kit costs $109. You administer it yourself using a nasal swab. Meanwhile, the $119 kit from Vault Health includes a saliva test you do with supervision from someone from the company offering you guidance over Zoom. Both tests are of the PCR variety and were approved for at-home use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Moreover, you can expect your results back within 24 to 48 hours.

DoorDash isn't the first company to offer to deliver a COVID-19 test to your home. A company called Labcorp works with FedEx to deliver its COVID-19 testing kit to most people within two days. For its part, DoorDash claims an average delivery will take less than an hour. Add to that the fact you can order one from the company's website and you have an option that will appeal to people because of its convenience. 

