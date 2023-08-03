DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash DASH reported a second-quarter 2023 GAAP loss of 44 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 72 cents per share. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.76%.



Revenues increased 32.6% year over year to $2.13 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 4.2%.



The company’s shares have gained 76.1% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 42.8%.

Quarter in Details

In the second quarter of 2023, total orders increased 25% year over year to 532 million. Marketplace GOV increased 26% year over year to $16.47 billion.



In the reported quarter, the adjusted cost of revenues rose 29.2% year over year to $1.08 billion.

Adjusted gross margin was 49.2% compared with the 47.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. The contribution margin was 29.1% compared with 23.7% in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses increased 10.6% year over year to $429 million.



In the second quarter, adjusted research & development expenses surged 22.6% year over year to $130 million.



Adjusted general & administrative expenses increased 22.7% from the year-ago quarter to $211 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $279 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $103 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, DoorDash had $3.46 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.41 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operations was $393 million in the second quarter compared with the first-quarter 2023 cash flow of $397 million.



Free cash outflow in the second quarter was $311 million, lower than the first quarter’s figure of $316 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $15.8-$16.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $220-$270 million.



For 2023, the company anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $64.2-$65.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within $750-$1.05 billion.

