U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,219.50
    +21.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,923.00
    +141.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,353.75
    +33.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.20
    +15.70 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.79
    +3.39 (+2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.20
    +19.30 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.70 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.00
    +3.02 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6090
    +0.3000 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,084.67
    +604.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.08
    +25.46 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,960.23
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

DoorDash drivers wonder if delivery is worth it as gas prices rise: 'Stay home and save money'

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·5 min read

You may want to think twice about tipping for that burrito that just got delivered.

As the average cost of a regular gallon of gas hit an all-time record on Tuesday, app-based drivers on Lyft, Uber and DoorDash are venting their displeasure and wondering if their orders and pick-ups are even worth it.

Liang Feria, a DoorDash driver in Atlanta, has been driving for the company since 2019, not long after he lost his job. He stopped for a few months before doing it full time after the COVID-19 pandemic began, but did it as a side job when he got a full-time job.

Now, Feria says he will stop dashing for a month or two since roughly 70% of what he is making is going toward gas.

"When the gas started increasing, I was just like 'Everything I'm making, it's just going to my gas tank.' It's just not even worth it anymore," Feria told USA TODAY. "I was just so disenchanted by everything, I'm just kind of like just stay home and save money.

"It's always good to have a little extra income, but I just have to make some adjustments," he added.

Feria said he hasn't heard from DoorDash on ways the company is helping drivers offset the costs of gas, but thousands want companies to help immediately. Over 5,500 people have signed an online petition asking for Uber and Lyft to raise their base rates to help offset the cost of gas, and numerous people have spoken about their unhappiness with the companies, wondering if they will help out.

DoorDash said in a statement to USA TODAY there are ways its drivers, referred to as Dashers, can save some money on gas, including getting 2% cashback at any station through their DasherDirect credit cards as well as discounts for car maintenance.

"We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings," the statement read. "We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road."

A Shell gas station at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022, where a regular gas costs $6.99 a gallon. Gas prices are on the rise across the country, and in California, the average cost is $5.28.
A Shell gas station at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022, where a regular gas costs $6.99 a gallon. Gas prices are on the rise across the country, and in California, the average cost is $5.28.

Driving service companies offer similar benefits. Uber said in a statement to USA TODAY it is supporting drivers through its driver loyalty program, Uber Pro, which allows drivers to save money on gas by completing trips, having at least a 4.7 rating and a cancellation rate no more than 3%. The company noted gas costs are still "a high-single digit percentage compared to U.S. driver earnings," but said drivers can save 25 cents a gallon through its GetUpside cashback program.

"Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks," the statement read.

Your questions, answered: Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

Near record prices: Gas prices top $4 a gallon nationwide, all-time record could be broken this week

'Be prepared for months of these high prices': How to save money as gas prices smash records

Lyft also works with GetUpside, and said drivers can save money similar to DoorDash; the Lyft Direct cashback debit card offers 2% cash back at select gas stations.

"We care deeply about the driver experience and we’ve taken concrete steps to help given rising gas prices. Our investments in programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cashback debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump. We’ll continue to explore other ways to help the driver community," Lyft said.

Despite the offers companies give, DoorDash driver Karen Golden says having the card doesn't do much. Living in the small town of Gurdon, Arkansas, around 73 miles southwest of Little Rock, Golden drives 15 miles to Arkadelphia to handle food deliveries. Having to fill up more often, and with base rates so low, she says she sees little return in having the card.

For subscribers: Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

Stocks: High gas prices are sending stocks lower. Is it time to buy or sell?

Now, the stay-at-home mother of three doesn't want to schedule any delivery shifts, a job she admits she "loves doing."

"With it being such a financial risk, with the gas prices being as high as they are, it's just not in the cards at the moment," Golden said. "It kind of sucks because I really enjoy doing it, but at the same time, I'm wasting money doing that and taking time away from my family at the same time."

Both Golden and Feria said what DoorDash could do to encourage them to get back on the road would be increasing the base pay per order and implementing a minimum tip percentage for drivers. Golden said she understands everyone's income is being hit right now but hopes people may considering leaving a few extra dollars than originally intended.

"In order for us to stay, it has to be beneficial to us, too. But I think a big part of that also falls off the company itself," Golden said. "Every time I called DoorDash, they told me 'Oh, you're one of our best drivers.' That's great. Show me that."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices: Uber, DoorDash, Lyft drivers making less money

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Nickel Surge May Have Vale Reworking Its Base Metal Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one simple reason why Vale SA was one of the few shining lights among major Brazilian shares Monday -- nickel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueWhile Vale gets most of its earnings

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Growing and Undervalued - but Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows may Deter Investors

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting stress tested as the stock erases the gains it made in the last 12 months and is currently some 3% in the red. Given that there is a lot of volatility in markets at the moment, we will step back and re-evaluate the fundamentals.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’