U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.50
    -9.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,699.00
    -59.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,730.75
    -31.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.70
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    -8.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1870
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0150
    +0.6030 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,264.08
    +757.18 (+3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.68
    +17.42 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,666.21
    +187.44 (+0.71%)
     

DoorDash to hike subtotal minimums for US subscribers

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Food and grocery delivery company DoorDash is raising the bar for orders through its subscription service DashPass.

According to an email update, starting August 12, "DashPass subtotal minimums may increase and vary by store, city and time of day..." DashPass subscribers pay $9.99 per month for free delivery and decreased service fees. Currently, subscribers need to order at least $12 of food or $35 worth of groceries to get the discounts.

DoorDash wouldn't share which markets would be affected, nor what the new minimums would be, but the changes will only affect U.S. markets and only on convenience, drugstore and liquor store orders, as well as DashMart orders, which is DoorDash's branded local convenience stores, according to a DoorDash spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that things like alcohol and groceries are already hitting a larger minimum subtotal anyways, so DoorDash is matching what it's seeing to "make sure we're thinking about all sides of the business."

In its email announcement, DoorDash hinted that labor, and potentially increased wages, are the reason it raised the subtotal minimums.

"Delivering the essentials you need requires a few more steps than you might think: a real human hand picks items to make sure you get exactly what you asked for," DoorDash wrote.

Multiple states in the country hiked up their minimum wages at the start of 2022. At the same time, the U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage that predated, but was exacerbated by, the pandemic. A recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey indicated workers are still concerned about COVID-19 at work, think pay is too low and are more focused on acquiring new skills and education before re-entering the job market.

A company spokesperson explained that DoorDash wants to ensure Dashers are being fairly compensated for the extra labor of going into the stores and doing the shopping, picking and packing of orders, rather than just rocking up to a restaurant and picking up a ready meal.

It's not clear how DoorDash will make decisions on increased subtotal minimums in the markets where it's testing. It may rely on dynamic pricing algorithms, but the company refused to confirm with TechCrunch.

DashPass has become an increasingly popular service over the past couple of years as customers have grown accustomed to relying on delivery during the pandemic. DoorDash's total orders grew 23% year over year to 404 million, with order growth driven by an increase in monthly active users and increased average order frequency, due in part to increased penetration of DashPass, according to the company's first-quarter earnings.

Earlier this week, DoorDash also shut down Chowbotics, the salad-making robotics startup it acquired only last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart doesn't want Canoo selling EVs to Amazon

    Walmart kicked off a deal with electric vehicle company Canoo on Tuesday to purchase 4,500 of its last-mile delivery vehicles. While the deal is not exclusive, it does prevent Canoo from making sales to Walmart's rival Amazon. Walmart's agreement to purchase up to 10,000 electric vans from startup-turned-SPAC Canoo includes a caveat blocking sales to Amazon, according to a regulatory filing first reported on by Bloomberg.

  • KKday bumps its Series C to $95 million as travel resumes

    Now, as KKday announces that it’s added $20 million to the round, bringing its total to $95 million, travel trends are changing, with more people going on domestic or international trips. The funding was led by Asia private equity firm TGVest Capital. “We plan to use the new funding to double down on expanding our footprint in key markets including Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea and Asia,” founder and CEO Ming Chen told TechCrunch.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rite Aid CEO says new Philadelphia HQ part of strategy to shed 'old-fashioned' image

    Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan wants to make it clear that the company’s new Philadelphia headquarters is “not an office.”

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • Job layoffs circulate throughout tech industry

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines the hiring slowdowns issued by Google, Meta, and other tech companies amid this year's prolonged economic uncertainty.

  • Elon Musk Wants Out. 3 Reasons Twitter Could Make Him Stay.

    Twitter's lawyers took apart each of Musk's arguments in their lawsuit and said the social-media company faces 'irreparable' harm absent relief.

  • Meta Platforms cuts vendor contract for Menlo Park HQ

    The vendor, ABM Industry Groups, intends to lay off 368 contract employees who worked at the Meta/Facebook campus as custodians, porters and cafe workers.

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders are slashing home prices and slowing construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • There’s not much oil left for Joe Biden to find

    Joe Biden thinks Saudi Arabia can bail out US drivers, but there's hardly any oil for him to squeeze out.

  • EV maker Arrival's proposed business reorganization poses threat to Charlotte-area operations

    Arrival has announced a proposed business reorganization plan that calls for a 30% reduction in spending across the company. It could affect as much as 30% of Arrival's employees globally.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's definition of energy independence for a EV-world means you have to have the batteries.

  • ‘Quality’ companies are getting stronger yet their shares are down in this selloff. This is how to find the bargains.

    If you’re a long-term investor, this year’s selloff is good news because it offers a great chance to pick up quality companies at a discount. “Portfolio managers have been selling what they can as opposed to what they want to sell, and high quality has more liquidity,” says David Sekera, Morningstar Direct’s U.S. market strategist. Now is the time to join the liquidity providers and buy the weakness in quality names getting dunked.

  • Netflix rises after choosing Microsoft as partner to roll out ad-supported tier

    Netflix has chosen Microsoft as its ad partner.