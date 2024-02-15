On February 12, 2024, Tony Xu, CEO and 10% Owner of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH), executed a sale of 132,300 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

DoorDash Inc operates as a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The company facilitates door-to-door delivery services allowing users to order food and other items through its app or website. It is known for its innovative approach to on-demand food delivery services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,719,900 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Tony Xu is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at DoorDash Inc, which has seen 106 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

DoorDash Inc CEO and 10% Owner Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $119.72, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.789 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, indicating that DoorDash Inc is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $111.61. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The consistent selling by insiders at DoorDash Inc, particularly by the CEO and 10% Owner, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

