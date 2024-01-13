DoorDash Inc CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

CEO and 10% Owner Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $104.93 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $13,882,079.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The company offers a marketplace for food delivery services, which enables users to order meals from local restaurants and have them delivered to their doorstep.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,587,600 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Tony Xu is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 101 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, DoorDash Inc's shares were trading at $104.93 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $41.461 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

