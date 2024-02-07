DoorDash Inc Director Stanley Tang Sells 166,390 Shares

On February 6, 2024, Stanley Tang, a Director at DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH), sold 166,390 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform empowers local economies by enabling the delivery of goods from local merchants to consumers' doors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,410,133 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 105 insider sells for DoorDash Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $108.65, giving the company a market cap of $45.527 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.98, with a GF Value of $110.82, indicating that DoorDash Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

