DoorDash Insiders Sell US$21m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

DoorDash Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Christopher Payne, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$59.24 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$105). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 14% of Christopher Payne's stake.

Insiders in DoorDash didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At DoorDash Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at DoorDash. In total, insiders sold US$5.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does DoorDash Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that DoorDash insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about US$3.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DoorDash Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought DoorDash stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DoorDash. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DoorDash.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

