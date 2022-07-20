DoorDash introduces dual ID verification for alcohol deliveries

DoorDash is introducing a new in-app safety measure designed to ensure that alcohol is only delivered to people over the age of 21. The new measure requires the company's delivery people to scan a customer's ID with the DoorDash app to verify their identity before handing off and completing an alcohol delivery. Instead of simply presenting an ID to a delivery person, customers will need to have their ID scanned. The new safety measure is rolling out in addition to the company's current in-app pre-order ID verification feature. DoorDash says the enhanced dual ID verification builds on its efforts to ensure that alcohol is purchased and delivered in a safe way.

After a driver has verified a customer's identity and checked for any signs of intoxication, the delivery may be completed. DoorDash says customers will also be reminded that they must be at the door with a valid ID when the delivery is being made.

“Prior to completing each alcohol delivery, Dashers are reminded to check for common signs of intoxication," a spokesperson for DoorDash told TechCrunch in an email. "If a Dasher believes a customer is intoxicated, they are instructed to not complete the delivery and either dispose of the alcohol responsibly or return it to the merchant. To help Dashers, we have developed practical and useful Alcohol Delivery Guidelines. Dashers must also complete any alcohol compliance or safety training if it is required in that jurisdiction.”

DoorDash ID verification for alcohol delivery

Image Credits: DoorDash

The enhanced two-step ID verification was first piloted in Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Northern Virginia. The dual ID verification is now rolling out across the United States.

DoorDash launched alcohol delivery last year and says it has seen high demand from consumers and merchants. The company estimates that adding alcohol may increase restaurants’ and grocers’ average customer order values by up to 30% and convenience stores by over 50%. In Q4 2021, U.S. DoorDash delivery workers earned almost 30% more on deliveries with alcohol than on non-alcohol deliveries on average, the company says.

DoorDash offers an opt-out option that not only excludes customers from being able to order alcohol, but from direct marketing and communications related to alcohol delivery, as well.

“With today’s announcement of two-step or dual ID verification, we’re setting a new industry standard for responsible alcohol delivery," said Erik Ragotte, DoorDash's general manager of alcohol, in a statement. "The new safety measures will help ensure alcohol is delivered to people over the age of 21. We will continue to innovate and find even more ways to promote responsible alcohol delivery.”