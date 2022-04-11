DoorDash launches membership plan just for college students

Delivery company DoorDash (DASH) announced the DashPass for Students Membership Plan on Monday.

For $4.99 a month, students can enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% DoorDash credits on pickup orders from eligible restaurants, plus promotions and exclusive menu items. Students can also sign up for the Annual Student Plan option for $48 dollars a year.

DoorDash plans to "change the game" for college students, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, DoorDash CMO, said in a company release. He said the plan is "designed specifically" for college students and provides access to not only snacks, but also grocery items, school supplies and dorm essentials.

DoorDash is introducing DashPass for Students, a new membership plan designed specifically for college students. (Courtesy: DoorDash)

According to a national consumer survey citied in the release, 70 percent of U.S. college students order food from a third party delivery platform at least once a week and order four times a week, on average.

Sixty-five percent of surveyed students order late-night, between 9-10 p.m., while 19% order after 11 p.m.. Top picks for late-night cravings are pizza, burgers, and wings.

In collaboration with Buffalo Wild Wings, the DASH app is offering the restaurant chain's new Doritos (PEP) Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings for delivery for a limited time, exclusively for all DashPass members.

Shares of DoorDash are down nearly 25% compared to a year ago.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

