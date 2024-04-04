DoorDash Partners With Google's Wing For Drone Delivery Pilot In The US To Fly Food To Your Front Door

DoorDash announced its partnership with Google's Wing, a drone delivery that marks the start of its drone delivery pilot in the U.S.

The pilot’s inaugural location is Christiansburg, VA, where DoorDash is teaming up with fast-food giant Wendy’s to introduce drone delivery for select menu items.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Wing in the U.S. to integrate drone delivery into DoorDash's ecosystem," said Harrison Shih, Senior Director of DoorDash Labs. "At DoorDash, we are committed to advancing last-mile logistics by building a multi-modal delivery platform that serves all sides of our marketplace. We're optimistic about the value drone delivery will bring to our platform as we work to offer more efficient, sustainable and convenient delivery options for consumers."

This initiative builds upon DoorDash’s prior collaboration with Wing in Australia, which has since expanded to encompass three different locations across the country.

Wing, a subsidiary of Google’s Alphabet, boasts an impressive track record, having completed over 350,000 drone deliveries across three continents.

Wing’s expertise in drone technology has also been leveraged by retail giant Walmart, facilitating last-mile delivery solutions for customers in Frisco, Texas. The success of this collaboration prompted Walmart to extend drone delivery services to serve up to 75% of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) population.

"Drone delivery is not just a concept of the future, it's happening now and will soon be a reality for millions of additional Texans," said Prathibha Rajashekhar, senior vice president, Innovation & Automation, Walmart U.S.

Walmart’s drone operations have achieved over 20,000 safe deliveries within two years, with the majority completed in less than 30 minutes, underscoring the efficiency and reliability of drone technology.

Beyond industry giants like DoorDash and Walmart, drones have captured the attention of investors, including non-accredited individuals. Arrive Technologies, a company currently raising funds on PicMii Crowdfunding Portal, earned over $6 million in crowdfunding rounds. Its planned IPO, facilitated by a merger with Brüush Oral Care, signals the burgeoning interest in drone-related ventures within the investment community.

As drone technology continues to evolve, partnerships like DoorDash and Wing’s pilot program are paving the way for safer, more efficient delivery methods.

DoorDash Partners With Google's Wing For Drone Delivery Pilot In The US To Fly Food To Your Front Door originally appeared on Benzinga.com

