DoorDash plots expansion outside core restaurant business in US - FT

Reuters
A Doordash delivery bag is seen in Brooklyn, New York City

(Reuters) - DoorDash is looking to diversify beyond its core business of delivering restaurant meals to home diners, as the U.S. group seeks ways to invest a growing cash pile, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"The two largest areas of investment are expansion and penetration outside of the U.S., as well as the same outside of restaurants," DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said in an interview with the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

