Doordash’s new ‘gas rewards’ program comes with strings attached

Doordash has launched a gas rewards program aimed at helping delivery drivers mitigate the high cost of fuel. While it’s better than nothing, it’s more complicated and possibly less impactful than the fuel surcharges recently added by Uber and Lyft.

Beginning on March 17th, drivers for Doordash will be able to receive 10% cashback on gas purchases, though only if they’re enrolled in the company’s own DasherDirect Visa cards. On top of that, drivers who drive a certain amount of miles per week will qualify for weekly gas rewards, ranging from $5 to $15 per week. Unlocking the $5 discount requires drivers to complete at least 100 miles worth of trips in a week. Drivers who total more than 225 miles worth of trips will earn a $15 weekly bonus. Some Dashers easily soar past that—Gridwise calculated that the average courier on the platform traveled anywhere from 75 to 290 miles per day—but others have quit the platform in recent weeks due to rising gas prices. One viral TikTok video by a Dasher showed her earnings amounted to roughly $6 an hour after deducting the price of gas.

Like most delivery platforms like Instacart and UberEats, Doordash drivers are responsible for fuel costs and the maintenance and care of their vehicle. But earnings can vary greatly per week due fluctuating demand, how much customers choose to tip and gas costs. When gas prices are high, drivers often have to do a cost-benefit analysis on the fly, as TheRideShareGuy notes .