Doors Market to Reach $206.6 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.2%: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in the trend of multifamily housing, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector such as airports, malls, corporate offices, and others, development of energy efficient doors, increase in the standard of living, and rapid urbanization in various countries around the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global doors market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Doors Market by Type (Interior Doors, Exterior Doors), by Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, Plastic, Others), by Mechanism (Swing Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Revolving Doors, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

Allied Market Research (PRNewsfoto/Allied Market Research)
Allied Market Research (PRNewsfoto/Allied Market Research)

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Increase in the trend of multifamily housing, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector such as airports, malls, corporate offices, and others, development of energy efficient doors, increase in the standard of living, and rapid urbanization in various countries around the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global doors market. On the other hand, requirement of specialized equipment and skills for their installation is expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, rise in home renovation and improvement in new construction activities are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Download Free Sample Report (212 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global doors market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the stoppage of various home renovation and constructions activities due to prevalence of stringent social distancing restrictions as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

  • Thus, the demand for doors drastically reduced during the pandemic.

  • In addition, closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of doors during the pandemic, further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The exterior doors segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on type, the exterior doors segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to rise in consumer expenses on home remodelling and restructuring. The interior doors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in the household furnishing sector.

Buy This Research Report @

The wood segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on material, the wood segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its thermal insulation properties, strong aesthetics, high strength, and high utility of wood. The glass segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use in light institutional and commercial applications.

The swing doors segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on mechanism, the swing doors segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the large adoption of hinged doors globally. The sliding doors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to a shift toward space-efficient residential and commercial properties.

The Asia-Pacific region to hold the lion's share

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global doors market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increased investment in tourism by private as well as public sector, which has also led to increased construction activities in the region. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6483

Prominent Players of the Market:

  • Assa Abloy Group

  • Dormakaba Holding AG

  • GEZE GmbH

  • Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.

  • Manusa Gest, S.L.

  • Nabtesco Corporation

  • Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

  • Sanwa Holdings Corporation

  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

  • Portlap

Trending Reports in Doors Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Global hollow metal doors market is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031.
Global fiberglass doors market projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2031
Global revolving doors market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031
Global interior doors market is projected to reach $93.1 billion by 2030
Global fire-rated doors market size is expected to reach $60,129 million in 2027 | At a CAGR of 6.1%
Exterior Doors Market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.
Premium High Security Doors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030
UPVC Doors and Windows Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Sectional Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029
About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doors-market-to-reach-206-6-billion-globally-by-2031-at-5-2-allied-market-research-301687615.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

