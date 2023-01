Doors and Windows Sales in Europe to Surpass 150 Million Units by 2028, Product Innovation is the Only Key to Success, Smart Glass Technology & Fiberglass Products Gaining Popularity - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe doors and windows market is to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2028. The European door and window market has reached saturation regarding product differentiation and features offered. The existing European door and window market is expected to evolve with several enhancements and new features. A few vendors have begun to invest in R&D to improve and expand the basic functionality of doors and windows to differentiate their products. Several innovations and transformations from the standard door and window have occurred in the European door and window market. The earlier products were made to fulfill the basic requirements of allowing passage for residents, air, and natural light into homes and buildings. The most recent technological advances are focused on product differentiation to ward off competition in the market. Automated and remote-controlled operations are the latest features in doors and windows that are likely to gain traction.

EUROPE DOORS AND WINDOWS MARKET

Smart glass technology allows for a light-filled space in private mode, making it a perfect option for exterior and interior glass doors and windows. It can be fitted into a broad range of shapes and sizes to fit any kind of door, from sliding doors in glass office partitions to front doors in ultra-luxury homes to windows and panels in industrial and commercial buildings. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of smart glass technology is expected to drive the demand for doors and windows across Europe.

The doors and windows market benefits from Europe's fundamental and standardized architectural practices. The adoption of framed doors and windows has been quite high in Europe, in contrast to medieval practices in the Indian subcontinent, where consumers prefer wood and carpentry to build doors and windows. Additionally, modern architecture increases demand for high-end and fashionable doors and windows across the European market.

Europe Doors and Windows Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 78.06 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 61.23 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.13 % Market Size - Shipment (2028) 151.03 Million Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Historic Year 2019-2021 Segmentation Analysis Product, End-user, Interior Type, Exterior Type, Material, Installation, Operation, and Geography Geographic Analysis Europe Countries Covered UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, and Nordic Countries (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark) key Prominent Vendors JELD-WEN, Inwido, VKR Group, Internorm, dormakaba, ASSA ABLOY, GEZE, Gretsch-Unitas, NorDan, Arbonia, Aluplast, Josko, Reynaers Aluminum, Ford Windows, Indigo Products, Gealan, Astraseal, Neuffer Windows + Doors, Schuco International, Profine Group, Masco Corporation, Veka, Bertrand, Gartfen, Goran, Kinex, Karo, Korzekwa, Slowinscy, Weru, Rawington, and Crystal Windows Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3635

The market for windows in Europe is driven mainly by the growth in the construction of residential buildings. The demand for domestic consumption of windows is higher in Western and Northern Europe, whereas Central and Eastern Europe are more focused on the production and exports of window units. The exports of windows are primarily targeted at European countries, with 10%-15% being exported outside Europe. The market is poised to present growth during the forecast period, and it is expected to grow by an absolute growth of 26% from 2022 through 2028. the concentration of vendors is higher in Eastern Europe, and the consumption remains highest in Western Europe. Poland and Romania are among the leading countries in the manufacture and export of windows to the rest of Europe.

Germany dominated the Europe doors and windows market in 2022 and was valued at USD 12.59 billion. The region is one of the fast-growing European countries offering significant potential opportunities for the doors and windows market. The housing industry is witnessing strong demand fueled by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. Over 1.3 million migrants arrived in Germany by mid-2022. There is housing demand for at least 3,50,000 new dwellings per year. Increasing construction activities are expected to directly increase the doors and windows production, creating significant favorable opportunities for vendors to cater.

The Europe doors and windows market is primarily driven by the installation segment in new non-residential buildings or through the renovation or replacement of existing structures. Furthermore, infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing residential and non-residential buildings will also support the industry's growth. In big markets such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Nordic countries, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. In the line of innovations taking center stage, doors and windows made with fiberglass are gaining high traction in the industry. In emerging markets of central and eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the Europe doors and windows market growth.

Key Company Profiles

JELD-WEN

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

dormakaba

ASSA ABLOY

GEZE

Gretsch-Unitas

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

Josko

Reynaers Aluminum

Ford Windows

Indigo Products

Gealan

Astraseal

Neuffer Windows + Doors

Schuco International

Profine Group

Masco Corporation

Veka

Bertrand

Gartfen

Goran

Kinex

Karo

Korzekwa

Slowinscy

Weru

Rawington

Crystal Windows

Market Segmentation

Product

Doors

Windows

End-user

Residential

Non-residential

Interior Type

Doors

Windows

Exterior Type

Exterior Doors

Exterior Windows

Material

Plastic & Glass

Wood

Metal

Composite

Other

Installation

New Construction

Replacement

Operation

Manual

Automatic

Geography

· Europe

Nordic Countries

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

Touchless Door Activation Market – The global touchless door activation market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027. APAC is the fastest-growing market for touchless door activation. Comprising the most developing countries in the world, including China and India, the region is expected to witness considerable investor attention. Strong economic growth coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income primarily support the market's growth in the area. APAC's growth is mainly driven by India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

Door Closer and Exit Devices Market - The global door closer market size is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2026. Strategic pricing, customized product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, integration of digital aspects are crucial factors determining vendors' success in the global door closer and exit devices market. ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, Allegion, GEZE, and Gretsch-Unitas (GU) are a few major vendors operating in the market.

Doors and Windows Market in North America - The North American doors and windows market size to cross USD 67 billion by 2026. Wood and plastic are the preferred materials for internal doors in North America, increasing their market shares. Hardwood and metals are majorly used for exterior doors. The rise in reconstruction and renovation activities in the region is expected to influence the doors and windows market growth. In terms of revenue, the residential segment contributed 75% of the North American doors market by end-user in 2020.

Doors and Windows Market in APAC - The APAC doors and windows market size is to be valued at USD 196 billion in 2026. The APAC windows and doors market is dominated by metal and wooden materials due to the high concentration of manufacturers in China and India. Furniture made from concrete and high-grade wood has been one of the most sought-after home décor materials in countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and India.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION

4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATION

4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS

7.2.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.2.2 MARKET DRIVERS

7.2.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.4 REGION ANALYSIS

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.6 ABOUT THE REPORT

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.1.2 NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.2 EMERGING TOUCHLESS ACCESS CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES

8.3 RUSSIA-UKRAINE TRADE ISSUES

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INTEGRATION OF PHOTOVOLTAICS IN FENESTRATION

9.2 IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATION AND FUNCTIONALITIES OF DOOR AND WINDOWS

9.3 USE OF SWITCHABLE / SMART GLASS

9.4 INCREASING USE OF ANTIMICROBIAL FILMS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 NEW CONSTRUCTION AND GROWING HOME IMPROVEMENT ACTIVITIES

10.2 STABLE PIPELINE FOR HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

10.3 IMPROVING INVESTMENTS ON HOUSING

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 EMERGENCE OF MARKET SOFTENING DUE TO FRAGMENTATION

11.2 VOLATILITY IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AND RAW MATERIALS

11.2.1 INTERRUPTED BUILDING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY:

11.2.2 NON-PROFITABLE COST TRADE-OFF

11.2.3 VOLATILITY IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2 HISTORIC DATA

12.2.1 REVENUE

12.2.2 UNITS

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

13.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4 DOORS

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 END-USER

13.4.3 TYPE

13.4.4 TYPE – INTERIOR (DOOR TYPE)

13.4.5 TYPE – EXTERIOR (MATERIAL TYPE)

13.4.6 MATERIAL

13.4.7 INSTALLATION

13.4.8 OPERATION

13.5 WINDOWS

13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.2 END-USER

13.5.3 TYPE

13.5.4 MATERIAL

13.5.5 INSTALLATION

13.5.6 OPERATION

14 END-USER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4 RESIDENTIAL

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 RESIDENTIAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

14.4.3 RESIDENTIAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

14.5 NON-RESIDENTIAL

14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.2 NON-RESIDENTIAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

14.5.3 NON-RESIDENTIAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

15 TYPE

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

15.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

16 INTERIOR

16.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.1.2 INTERIOR DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

16.1.3 INTERIOR WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

16.3 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

16.4 HONEYCOMB / HOLLOWCORE

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.2 HONEYCOMB / HOLLOWCORE DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

16.5 SOLID / HEAVYWEIGHT

16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.2 SOLID / HEAVYWEIGHT DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

16.6 SINGLE FRAMES

16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.2 SINGLE FRAMES DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

16.7 SAUNA DOORS

16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7.2 SAUNA DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

16.8 OTHER

16.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8.2 OTHER INTERIOR DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

17 EXTERIOR

17.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.1.2 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

17.1.3 EXTERIOR WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18 MATERIAL

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

18.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

18.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.4 PLASTIC & GLASS

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4.2 PLASTIC & GLASS DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.4.3 PLASTIC & GLASS WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.5 WOOD

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.2 WOOD DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.5.3 WOOD WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.6 METAL

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.2 METAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.6.3 METAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.7 COMPOSITE

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 COMPOSITE DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.7.3 COMPOSITE WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.8 OTHER

18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.2 OTHER DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

18.8.3 OTHER WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

19 INSTALLATION

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

19.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

19.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.4 NEW CONSTRUCTION

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4.2 NEW CONSTRUCTION DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

19.4.3 NEW CONSTRUCTION WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

19.5 REPLACEMENT

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.2 REPLACEMENT DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

19.5.3 REPLACEMENT WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

20 OPERATION

20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

20.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

20.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.4 MANUAL

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4.2 MANUAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

20.4.3 MANUAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

20.5 AUTOMATIC

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.2 AUTOMATIC DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

20.5.3 AUTOMATIC WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

21 COUNTRY

21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)

21.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNITS)

21.3 OVERVIEW

22 GERMANY

22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2 PRODUCT

22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

22.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

22.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

22.3 GERMANY DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

22.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.4 GERMANY WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

22.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

22.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

23 FRANCE

23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.2 PRODUCT

23.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

23.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

23.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

23.3 FRANCE DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

23.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.4 FRANCE WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

23.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

23.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

24 UK

24.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2 PRODUCT

24.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

24.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

24.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

24.3 UK DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

24.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.4 UK WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

24.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

24.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

25 ITALY

25.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.2 PRODUCT

25.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

25.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

25.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

25.3 ITALY DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

25.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.4 ITALY WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

25.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

25.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

26 POLAND

26.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.2 PRODUCT

26.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

26.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

26.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

26.3 POLAND DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

26.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.4 POLAND WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

26.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

26.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

27 SPAIN

27.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.2 PRODUCT

27.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

27.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

27.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

27.3 SPAIN DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

27.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.4 SPAIN WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

27.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

27.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

28 THE NETHERLANDS

28.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

28.2 PRODUCT

28.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

28.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

28.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

28.3 NETHERLANDS DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

28.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.4 NETHERLANDS WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

28.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

28.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

29 RUSSIA

29.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.2 PRODUCT

29.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

29.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

29.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

29.3 RUSSIA DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

29.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.4 RUSSIA WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

29.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

29.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

30 NORDIC COUNTRIES

30.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

31 NORWAY

31.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

31.2 PRODUCT

31.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

31.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

31.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

31.3 NORWAY DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

31.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.4 NORWAY WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

31.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

31.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

32 SWEDEN

32.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

32.2 PRODUCT

32.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

32.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

32.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

32.3 SWEDEN DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

32.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.4 SWEDEN WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

32.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

32.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

33 FINLAND

33.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

33.2 PRODUCT

33.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

33.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

33.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

33.3 FINLAND DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

33.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.4 FINLAND WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

33.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

33.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

34 DENMARK

34.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

34.2 PRODUCT

34.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE)

34.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (UNITS)

34.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (ASP)

34.3 DENMARK DOORS MARKET BY SEGMENT

34.3.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.3.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR DOOR TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR MATERIAL TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.3.5 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.3.6 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.3.7 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.4 DENMARK WINDOWS MARKET BY SEGMENT

34.4.1 END-USER (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.4.2 TYPE (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.4.3 MATERIAL (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.4.4 INSTALLATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

34.4.5 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNITS)

35 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

35.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

36 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

36.1 JELD-WEN

36.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

36.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

36.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

36.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

36.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

36.2 INWIDO

36.3 VKR GROUP

36.4 INTERNORM

37 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

37.1 DORMAKABA

37.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

37.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

37.2 ASSA ABLOY

37.3 GEZE

37.4 GRETSCH-UNITAS

37.5 NORDAN

37.6 ARBONIA

37.7 ALUPLAST

37.8 JOSKO

37.9 REYNAERS ALUMINUM

37.10 FORD WINDOWS

37.11 INDIGO PRODUCTS

37.12 GEALAN

37.13 ASTRASEAL

37.14 NEUFFER WINDOWS + DOORS

37.15 SCHUCO INTERNATIONAL

37.16 PROFINE GROUP

37.17 MASCO CORPORATION

37.18 VEKA

37.19 BERTRAND

37.20 GARTFEN

37.21 GORAN

37.22 KINEX

37.23 KARO

37.24 KORZEKWA

37.25 SLOWINSCY

37.26 WERU

37.27 RAWINGTON

37.28 CRYSTAL WINDOWS

38 REPORT SUMMARY

38.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

38.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

39 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

39.1 MARKET BY COUNTRY

39.2 PRODUCT

39.3 DOORS MARKET

39.3.1 END-USER

39.3.2 TYPE

39.3.3 TYPE – INTERIOR (DOOR TYPE)

39.3.4 TYPE – EXTERIOR (MATERIAL TYPE)

39.3.5 MATERIAL

39.3.6 INSTALLATION

39.3.7 OPERATION

39.4 WINDOWS MARKET

39.4.1 END-USER

39.4.2 TYPE

39.4.3 MATERIAL

39.4.4 INSTALLATION

39.4.5 OPERATION

39.5 END-USER

39.6 RESIDENTIAL DOORS & WINDOWS

39.6.1 RESIDENTIAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.6.2 RESIDENTIAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.7 NON-RESIDENTIAL DOORS & WINDOWS

39.7.1 NON-RESIDENTIAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.7.2 NON-RESIDENTIAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.8 TYPE

39.9 INTERIOR DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.9.1 INTERIOR DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.9.2 INTERIOR WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.9.3 INTERIOR DOOR TYPE - HONEYCOMB / HOLLOWCORE DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.9.4 INTERIOR DOOR TYPE - SOLID / HEAVYWEIGHT DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.9.5 INTERIOR DOOR TYPE - SINGLE FRAMES DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.9.6 INTERIOR DOOR TYPE - SAUNA DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.9.7 INTERIOR DOOR TYPE - OTHER INTERIOR DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.10 EXTERIOR DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.10.1 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.10.2 EXTERIOR WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.11 MATERIAL

39.12 PLASTIC & GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.12.1 PLASTIC & GLASS DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.12.2 PLASTIC & GLASS WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.13 WOOD DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.13.1 WOOD DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.13.2 WOOD WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.14 METAL DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.14.1 METAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.14.2 METAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.15 COMPOSITE DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.15.1 COMPOSITE DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.15.2 COMPOSITE WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.16 OTHER DOORS & WINDOWS

39.16.1 OTHER DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.16.2 OTHER WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.17 INSTALLATION

39.18 NEW CONSTRUCTION DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.18.1 NEW CONSTRUCTION DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.18.2 NEW CONSTRUCTION WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.19 REPLACEMENT DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.19.1 REPLACEMENT DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.19.2 REPLACEMENT WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.20 OPERATION

39.21 MANUAL DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.21.1 MANUAL DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.21.2 MANUAL WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.22 AUTOMATIC DOORS AND WINDOWS

39.22.1 AUTOMATIC DOORS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

39.22.2 AUTOMATIC WINDOWS MARKET IN EUROPE BY COUNTRY

40 APPENDIX

40.1 ABBREVIATIONS

