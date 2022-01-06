U.S. markets closed

Doosan Mobility Innovation and 42air Signs MOU for Hydrogen Powered Fuel Cell Drone Delivery Service at CES 2022

·4 min read
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO and GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and 42air signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today at CES 2022 for a partnership to co-develop delivery services using hydrogen fuel cell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). This agreement formalizes their mutual commitment, and strengthens the future engagement of both parties in expanding hydrogen fuel cell drone operations in maritime drone delivery.

DMI and 42air agree that delivery is a strategically important future use case for drones, and that by working together, the two companies are poised to become market leaders in the drone delivery industry.

DMI and 42air plan to collaborate to create new business models and develop a service model including specifying and integrating fuel cell power systems, automation software, logistics software, cargo handling systems, and other technologies and processes to enable the new aerial delivery ecosystem.

DMI, a market leader of hydrogen fuel cell drones, delivers commercial drone platforms with fuel cell powerpacks to maximize drone performance. The hydrogen-powered fuel cell drones can stay airborne for over two hours of flight time, as fuel cells have approximately 4 to 5 times higher energy density when compared to lithium-ion batteries. This makes hydrogen powered drones Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capable and well suited for delivery purposes.

DMI has won two CES 'Honoree' awards this year, with hydrogen fuel cell VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) in the "Drones & Unmanned Systems" category and Solar inspection solution with hydrogen drone (DP30+DS30W) in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy" category. This follows on their success at CES 2020, where DMI also won the 'Best of Innovations' and 'Honoree' awards.

42air, the US subsidiary of South Korean startup 42dot that specializes in autonomous Transport as a Service (aTaaS), has pioneered delivery to ships in the Mississippi River, operating under visual flight rules authorized by Part 107 regulations. By working with DMI, 42air envisions expanded operations beyond visual line of sight, and using heavier and faster vehicles than allowed for by Part 107. Future delivery operations are planned to ships in anchorages around the Port of Los Angeles, as well as deliveries to oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The 42air technology builds on and extends 42dot UMOS (Urban Mobility Operating System) to also support aerial delivery and logistics.

"Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology has shown its strength in endurance by making our drone fly for two hours. By working with 42air, we will now show that this technology is happening now, not for the future, and that it is a very promising technology for drone delivery", said Doosoon Lee, CEO of DMI.

"42air aims to improve the economics and convenience of maritime deliveries. By partnering with DMI, we can provide safe and environmentally friendly delivery, improving the life for crews on board of ships that may be stuck in distant anchorages for a long time", said Henk Goosen, CEO of 42air.

About Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan Mobility Innovation creates the world's first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell system for drones, which have two hours of flight time- four times longer flight time than battery drones. With two hours of flight time, DMI's hydrogen drones are utilized in various industrial fields including utility inspection, delivery, emergency monitoring, and public safety. Based on this green technology, DMI has successfully launched our products in the USA, China and Korea in 2019 and DMI is ready to expand our business to the rest of the world.

For more information visit: https://www.doosanmobility.com/en/

About 42air

42air has pioneered regular maritime delivery via drone in the United States, and offers delivery services to ships in anchorages and buoy systems in the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans. Our deliveries are done via a unique winch system developed and manufactured by 42air, that makes it possible to deliver and pick up cargo without landing on the ship. Our automated systems enhance safety, and we continue to develop new technology, based on the 42dot UMOS platform, to further improve safety and delivery capabilities.

For more information visit: https://www.42air.ai/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doosan-mobility-innovation-and-42air-signs-mou-for-hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell-drone-delivery-service-at-ces-2022-301454681.html

SOURCE Doosan Mobility Innovation

