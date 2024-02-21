DORA efforts move forward

Feb. 21—BATESVILLE — The Batesville City Council recently approved a new ordinance (#01-2024) establishing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, in downtown Batesville.

The council suspended rules to move from the first reading of the ordinance to the second in order to approve the ordinance during the same meeting.

The DORA allows patrons at least 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved vendors and retail establishments and carry them outside to be consumed within set boundaries, according to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The ordinance was brought forward by Batesville Main Street Executive Director Amy Pretzer and Social Media Director Amanda Garcia. Local business owners, citizens, Batesville Police Chief Stan Holt, city attorney Blaine Timonera and council members discussed and questioned the ordinance with the Batesville Main Street representatives.

Currently, four Indiana cities have established operational DORAs: Lawrenceburg, Shelbyville, Kirklin and Yorktown.

"Right now, the regulations as far as people ordering a drink and leaving a bar ... a lot of that is enforced mainly by [Indiana State] Excise [police]," Chief Holt said. "But I'd say this is quite a bit different and it helps out that was have a local community like Lawrenceburg that's already on board. ... I really wouldn't have a big concern thinking that it's going to cause a big problem. If someone violates it or shows up already drinking too much and causing a problem, I think our businesses and our citizens are really good about calling us if they see anything that's an issue and we get there and we address it."

The ordinance moved forward but still requires approval from the ATC before it could go into effect as early as summer 2024.

In order to complete the application process, an application had to be submitted to the ATC with all completed designation forms from retail permittees and temporary vendors to participate in the refreshment area as well as a copy of the adopted local ordinance and a map of the refreshment area.

As approved, the ordinance sets the operating hours within the DORA for noon to midnight seven days a week. Pretzer expects this effort to increase tourism and dollars spent in downtown businesses as well as increased foot traffic in the area.

"DORA's are seen as providing untapped potential to economic development and exposure for communities and businesses alike," Pretzer said. "These outdoor drinking zones are used to draw patrons, revitalize downtown areas, ease outdoor dining restrictions and increase retail and restaurant development."

