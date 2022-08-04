U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results

Dorchester Minerals, L.P.
·2 min read
  • DMLP

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $37,324,000, or $0.96 per common unit.

A comparison of the Partnership’s consolidated results for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are set forth below:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Operating Revenues

$

47,459,000

 

 

$

21,361,000

 

$

87,860,000

 

 

$

39,150,000

Net Income

$

37,324,000

 

 

$

16,509,000

 

$

67,948,000

 

 

$

28,310,000

Net Income Per Common Unit

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.46

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

0.79

The Partnership previously declared its second quarter distribution in the amount of $0.969012 per common unit payable on August 11, 2022 to common unit holders of record as of August 1, 2022. The Partnership’s cash distributions are not comparable to its net earnings due to timing and other differences including depletion.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Martye Miller
(214) 559-0300


