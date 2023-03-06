U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Dorel Industries, Inc.
·1 min read
Dorel Industries, Inc.
Dorel Industries, Inc.

MONTREAL, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:

OPEN TO:

Analysts, investors and all interested parties

 

 

DATE:

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

 

 

TIME:

11:00 AM Eastern Time

 

 

CALL:

1-888-396-8049

 

 

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 13) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-877-674-7070 and entering the passcode 738710 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday March 14, 2023 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/pages/shareholder-information

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.


