Dorel Industries Insider Ups Holding By 125% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Dorel Industries Inc.'s (TSE:DII.B ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP of Sales & Marketing and Director Jeff Segel for CA$244k worth of shares, at about CA$4.90 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$5.76. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Jeff Segel bought a total of 80.50k shares over the year at an average price of CA$4.44. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Dorel Industries is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Dorel Industries

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 20% of Dorel Industries shares, worth about CA$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dorel Industries Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Dorel Industries and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dorel Industries, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.