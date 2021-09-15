U.S. markets closed

Dorel Juvenile Announces a Voluntary Recall of Certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 and Pria 85 Convertible Car Seats

All models remain compliant for children up to 65 pounds and 49 inches in height and can continue to be used in rear-facing and forward-facing modes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc. in the U.S.A. (DJ USA) is fully cooperating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with respect to a planned voluntary recall announced by NHTSA for certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 and Pria 85 convertible car seats.

DJ USA is preparing to recall 2019-2021 Pria 70 designed for use with children weighing 9 to 70 pounds, as well as the Pria 85 and Pria 85 Max car seats, designed for use with children weighing 14 to 85 pounds. For the three models, when the seat is installed in the forward-facing position and secured to the vehicle using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in the event of a crash. There have been no injuries or incidents reported related to this condition. The Pria 70, Pria 85 and Pria 85 Max models can continue to be used in the rear-facing and forward-facing modes for children up to 65 pounds and 49 inches in height according to all labeled installation methods.

DJ USA and NHTSA have together agreed on the remedy to consumers whose car seats are affected by the recall. Labels and manuals adjusting the weight and height rating of the Pria 85, Pria 85 Max and Pria 70 to 65 pounds or 49 inches will be sent automatically to all registered consumers or to others who contact us within the scope. For consumers with an affected car seat wanting an option above 65 pounds or 49 inches, DJ USA will offer a Maxi-Cosi RodiSport Booster free of charge by contacting us.

DJ USA's purpose is to create a confident parenting journey that nurtures children into a meaningful future – striving for excellence and caring for precious life.

Consumers can find the latest information related to this recall at: https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/pria-recall-information

Additionally, consumers with questions may speak with a Maxi-Cosi customer service representative by calling 877-657-9546, emailing Pria85recall@djgusa.com or visiting https://consumercare.maxicosi.com/s/contactsupport

It is strongly suggested to register your car seat to stay informed. You may register your car seat at https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/registration/

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in 25 countries worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dorel-juvenile-announces-a-voluntary-recall-of-certain-maxi-cosi-pria-70-and-pria-85-convertible-car-seats-301378092.html

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile Group

