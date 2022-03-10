Dorel Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results

Dorel Industries, Inc.

Fourth quarter earnings hurt by lack of supply and higher costs

Inflation and supply chain issues impair short-term earnings visibility

Management focusing on long-term strategy and value creation

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2021.



“The fourth quarter was a difficult one as continuing global supply chain constraints and related higher costs for products, services and commodities pressured margins, reducing earnings at both Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Demand was strong at many of our divisions; however, frustratingly, like many companies, we were unable to secure the necessary goods or parts to fully satisfy consumer requirements. While these external forces are beyond our control, internally we are building for the future by investing to strengthen operations and lessen our traditional reliance on imports. Early in January we announced the use of the net proceeds from the sale of Dorel Sports. We rewarded shareholders in a meaningful way and significantly strengthened our balance sheet by reducing indebtedness. This has placed Dorel in a strong financial position and provides the ability to navigate current challenges and solidify our businesses to maximize opportunities in the longer term,” stated Dorel CEO & President, Martin Schwartz.



Fourth quarter revenue from continuing operations was US$435.3 million, down 0.9% from US$439.0 million a year ago. Reported net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was US$29.6 million or US$0.91 per diluted share compared to US$13.3 million or US$0.41 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted net loss1 from continuing operations was US$12.0 million or US$0.37 per diluted share compared to US$9.8 million or US$0.30 per diluted share in the fourth quarter a year ago.



Revenue for the full year from continuing operations was US$1.8 billion, up 2.4% from US$1.7 billion the previous year. Reported net loss from continuing operations was US$111.8 million or US$3.44 per diluted share, compared to US$64.8 million or US$1.99 per diluted share the previous year. Adjusted net loss1 from continuing operations for the year was US$82.7 million or US$2.54 per diluted share, compared to US$13.1 million or US$0.40 per diluted share in 2020.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2021 2020 Change $ $ % CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 435,269 439,020 (0.9 %) Net loss (29,589 ) (13,331 ) (122.0 %) Per share - Basic (0.91 ) (0.41 ) (122.0 %) Per share - Diluted (0.91 ) (0.41 ) (122.0 %) Adjusted net loss(1) (11,950 ) (9,788 ) (22.1 %) Per share - Diluted(1) (0.37 ) (0.30 ) (23.3 %) Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,508,515 32,504,372 Diluted weighted average 32,508,515 32,504,372 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this Press release. Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Years Ended December 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2021 2020 Change $ $ % CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 1,758,705 1,717,702 2.4 % Net loss (111,835 ) (64,764 ) (72.7 %) Per share - Basic (3.44 ) (1.99 ) (72.9 %) Per share - Diluted (3.44 ) (1.99 ) (72.9 %) Adjusted net loss(1) (82,713 ) (13,082 ) (532.3 %) Per share - Diluted(1) (2.54 ) (0.40 ) (535.0 %) Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,505,967 32,491,656 Diluted weighted average 32,505,967 32,491,656 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this Press release.





Dorel Home All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 230,740 234,110 (1.4 %) Gross profit 20,892 9.1 % 37,053 15.8 % (43.6 %) Operating profit 4,316 17,813 (75.8 %) Adjusted gross profit(1) 20,892 36,926 (43.4 %) Adjusted operating profit(1) 4,638 17,686 (73.8 %) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this Press release. All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 914,344 934,362 (2.1 %) Gross profit 106,590 11.7 % 133,455 14.3 % (20.1 %) Operating profit 40,268 67,586 (40.4 %) Adjusted gross profit(1) 106,590 135,558 (21.4 %) Adjusted operating profit(1) 40,590 70,234 (42.2 %) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this Press release.

Fourth quarter revenue was US$230.7 million, down US$3.4 million, or 1.4%, from US$234.1 million last year. Both Internet and brick & mortar sales declined slightly due to lack of product availability created by supply chain disruptions, including the shut down or limited production of suppliers in Vietnam and China through the fourth quarter. Branded sales continued their increase, improving prior year numbers by double digits. For the full year, revenue was US$914.3 million, down US$20.0 million, or 2.1%.

Fourth quarter operating profit was US$4.3 million compared to US$17.8 million last year. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$4.6 million, down US$13.0 million, or 73.8%, compared to a year ago. The decline was due to higher input costs on both imported and manufactured items, the most significant being higher overseas shipping costs which reduced margins at all divisions. In addition, supply chain disruptions and incidences of COVID-19, led to significant detention and demurrage costs particularly in our distribution facilities in Georgia. For the year, these costs alone totalled US$8.5 million, of which US$5.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter. For the full year, operating profit was US$40.3 million, down from US$67.6 million a year ago. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$40.6 million, down US$29.6 million, or 42.2%, from last year.



Dorel Juvenile All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 204,529 204,910 (0.2 %) Gross profit 27,744 13.6 % 59,977 29.3 % (53.7 %) Operating (loss) profit (26,676 ) 1,934 n.m. Adjusted gross profit(1) 41,807 60,463 (30.9 %) Adjusted operating (loss) profit(1) (8,908 ) 5,572 n.m. n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this Press release. All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 844,361 783,340 7.8 % Gross profit 187,781 22.2 % 205,001 26.2 % (8.4 %) Operating loss (29,729 ) (37,866 ) 21.5 % Adjusted gross profit(1) 201,844 205,573 (1.8 %) Adjusted operating (loss) profit(1) (6 ) 12,178 (100.0 %) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this Press release.

Fourth quarter revenue was US$204.5 million, in-line with prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates and 2020 third party sales from the Zhongshan and Huangshi, China manufacturing facilities sold in the year, adjusted organic revenue1 increased by 2.6%. Versus prior year, most markets did better except for Dorel Juvenile Europe that suffered from stock shortages created by supply chain bottlenecks from Asia. Dorel Juvenile USA benefited from strong product demand, notably in the car seat and umbrella stroller categories. Sales in Chile increased, driven by full store openings and government aid which stimulated consumption. Full year revenue increased to US$844.4 million, up US$61.1 million, or 7.8%, from US$783.3 million the prior year. Adjusted organic revenue1, excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates and third-party sales from the Zhongshan and Huangshi factories, increased by 6.7%.

Fourth quarter operating loss was US$26.7 million, compared to an operating profit last year of US$1.9 million. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating loss1 was US$8.9 million, compared to an adjusted operating profit1 of US$5.6 million a year ago. Principally responsible for the lower operating profit was the under-performance of the European market due to supply chain disruptions and higher costs which were more severe than previously communicated. Earnings from operations were also lower in North America due to higher input and general and administrative costs, and the absence of earnings from the previously disposed China factory.

Restructuring costs in the quarter totalled US$17.8 million, the most significant amount being US$13.7 in cost of sales for inventory write-downs and other costs, as part of the China domestic and European restructuring programs. Full year operating loss was US$29.7 million compared to US$37.9 million in 2020. For the year, adjusted operating profit1 was at breakeven, compared to an operating profit of US$12.2 million a year ago. Improved earnings at the majority of Juvenile divisions were more than offset by losses In Europe.

Discontinued operation - Dorel Sports All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2021

2020

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 280,685 265,338 5.8 % Gross profit 52,850 18.8 % 55,286 20.8 % (4.4 %) Operating profit 2,292 1,882 21.8 % All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2021

2020

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 1,171,981 1,044,783 12.2 % Gross profit 260,238 22.2 % 230,168 22.0 % 13.1 % Operating profit 98,907 52,263 89.2 %

Fourth quarter revenue increased to US$280.7 million, an increase of US$15.3 million, or 5.8%, from last year. Full year revenue was US$1.2 billion, up US$127.2 million or 12.2% from last year. Fourth quarter operating profit was US$2.3 million, compared with US$1.9 million last year. For the year, operating profit increased to US$98.9 million compared to US$52.3 million in 2020.

Building for the Future

The sale of Dorel Sports was the culmination of years of developing the business, making it a highly attractive acquisition target. This process is also on-going at Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile with several key initiatives, highlighted by:

Home

Geographic expansion: In November Dorel Home acquired Notio Living, headquartered in Denmark. The combination of its existing strong portfolio of products and brands with Notio’s distribution capabilities in mainland Europe will significantly augment Dorel Home’s European business. New items are being introduced in Europe, utilizing North American designs, adapted to European tastes and standards.

Domestic manufacturing: Investments in equipment are being made at Ameriwood’s ready-to assemble (RTA) furniture plants in Tiffin, Ohio and Cornwall, Ontario that will increase domestic production through 2022. At Dorel Home Products (DHP) Montreal factory, machinery upgrades, almost completed, will permit the expansion into domestic production of coiled spring mattress. Both of these initiatives will allow for selected production to move from Asia into Dorel’s domestic facilities.

Juvenile

Focused product development and manufacturing strategy: The divestiture of Dorel Juvenile’s owned factories in China in 2021 allows new product development to focus on domestic production opportunities. This, coupled with the co-development in certain product categories with a diverse supplier base in Asia, is in line with the segment’s overall strategy of simplifying the organization, maximizing our manufacturing footprint, improving cash flow and more rapidly introducing a broader product line to market.

Streamlined brand/channel strategy with a focus on Maxi-Cosi as a powerful global brand: Maxi-Cosi has been growing globally for the past several years, and as an extension of this, is now positioned in Europe as the main mid-to-high end brand in car seats, strollers and home equipment. BebeConfort is now sold in the mass market channel, with other Dorel brands being used on specific product categories, in-line with the same brand/channel strategies being employed in all markets.

Outlook

“Earnings visibility remains a significant challenge going forward for both of our segments. The volatility in our earnings as we ended 2021 will likely continue into 2022. Lack of container availability and higher shipping costs are still a reality, with no visibility on when this will improve. This, coupled with rampant inflation and the current terrible humanitarian situation in Ukraine, makes the predictability of our earnings very difficult,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

“At Dorel Home, as a result of higher input costs, retail price points will have to increase. Higher product prices and higher inflation overall, may limit consumers’ purchases in 2022. Though we have resolved the majority of our internal warehouse issues in North America, the overall supply chain remains fragile and could also create further challenges. Our investment in domestic production will give us a competitive advantage going forward, but in the short-term, earnings improvements could be a challenge.”

“Dorel Juvenile’s poor performance continues to be a result of European losses, negating earnings in other markets. We have made changes in the organization, which we expect to drive improvements. Though COVID-19 and supply chain issues have delayed our turnaround strategy in Europe, we remain convinced that we are on the right track. Our product portfolio is strong and our new commercial programs with our key retailers are in place, both of which has facilitated necessary price increases given the current cost environment.”

“We are among the leaders in our other main Juvenile markets and remain positive about our future performance. Demand remains strong and as we sell across all price points, this will protect us somewhat from consumers trading down in the face of higher price points. However, the principal concern is supply, which affects not only imported product, but also components for our factories, thus lessening visibility.”

“The sale of Dorel Sports, for which we received proceeds in January, has allowed us to return value to our shareholders and strengthen our balance sheet. Despite short-term challenges, with our improved financial position we are able to invest in our remaining segments to ensure long-term value creation for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-888-440-3307. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4231183 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 11, 2022 as of 2:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Consolidated financial statements as at December 30, 2021 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, BebeConfort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that the Company believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:

general economic conditions;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of the Company’s supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for the Company’s products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

the effect of international conflicts on the Company’s sales;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by the Company with financial covenants under its senior unsecured notes and with all of the terms and conditions under its ABL facility, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and future decline in market capitalization;

there being no certainty that the Company will declare any dividend in the future;

payment to the Luxembourg tax authorities; and

decisions by Dorel concerning the use of the net proceeds from the sale of Dorel Sports, in particular the reduction of Dorel’s indebtedness and the declaration and payment of the special dividend.



These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

The Company cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts.

Consolidated Results Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2021 2020 (5) $ % 2021 2020 (5) $ % CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 435,269 439,020 (3,751 ) (0.9 )% 1,758,705 1,717,702 41,003 2.4 % Cost of sales 386,633 341,990 44,643 13.1 % 1,464,334 1,379,246 85,088 6.2 % Gross profit 48,636 97,030 (48,394 ) (49.9 )% 294,371 338,456 (44,085 ) (13.0 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) 62,699 97,389 (34,690 ) (35.6 )% 308,434 341,131 (32,697 ) (9.6 )% Selling expenses 31,683 28,836 2,847 9.9 % 125,293 109,143 16,150 14.8 % General and administrative expenses 33,178 45,096 (11,918 ) (26.4 )% 139,798 139,662 136 0.1 % Research and development expenses 6,274 11,706 (5,432 ) (46.4 )% 28,878 34,186 (5,308 ) (15.5 )% Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (351 ) 1,776 (2,127 ) n.m. (308 ) 4,345 (4,653 ) n.m. Restructuring costs 4,027 3,152 875 27.8 % 15,982 6,892 9,090 131.9 % Impairment loss on goodwill - - - n/a - 43,125 (43,125 ) (100.0 )% Operating (loss) profit (26,175 ) 6,464 (32,639 ) n.m. (15,272 ) 1,103 (16,375 ) n.m. Adjusted operating (loss) profit (1) (8,085 ) 9,975 (18,060 ) n.m. 14,773 53,795 (39,022 ) (72.5 )% Finance expenses 8,075 7,505 570 7.6 % 38,268 37,530 738 2.0 % Loss before income taxes (34,250 ) (1,041 ) (33,209 ) n.m. (53,540 ) (36,427 ) (17,113 ) (47.0 )% Income taxes (recovery) expense (4,661 ) 12,290 (16,951 ) n.m. 58,295 28,337 29,958 105.7 % Net loss from continuing operations (29,589 ) (13,331 ) (16,258 ) (122.0 )% (111,835 ) (64,764 ) (47,071 ) (72.7 )% Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (1) (11,950 ) (9,788 ) (2,162 ) (22.1 )% (82,713 ) (13,082 ) (69,631 ) (532.3 )% Basic loss per share from continuing operations (0.91 ) (0.41 ) (0.50 ) (122.0 )% (3.44 ) (1.99 ) (1.45 ) (72.9 )% Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (0.91 ) (0.41 ) (0.50 ) (122.0 )% (3.44 ) (1.99 ) (1.45 ) (72.9 )% Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations (1) (0.37 ) (0.30 ) (0.07 ) (23.3 )% (2.54 ) (0.40 ) (2.14 ) (535.0 )% DISCONTINUED OPERATION Income (loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax 9,951 (9,548 ) 19,499 n.m. 80,211 21,361 58,850 275.5 % Net loss (19,638 ) (22,879 ) 3,241 14.2 % (31,624 ) (43,403 ) 11,779 27.1 % Basic loss per share (0.60 ) (0.70 ) 0.10 14.3 % (0.97 ) (1.34 ) 0.37 27.6 % Diluted loss per share (0.60 ) (0.70 ) 0.10 14.3 % (0.97 ) (1.34 ) 0.37 27.6 % Weighted average number of shares - Basic 32,508,515 32,504,372 n/a n/a 32,505,967 32,491,656 n/a n/a Weighted average number of shares - Diluted 32,508,515 32,504,372 n/a n/a 32,505,967 32,491,656 n/a n/a Gross margin (2) 11.2 % 22.1 % n/a (1,090) bp 16.7 % 19.7 % n/a (300) bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 14.4 % 22.2 % n/a (780) bp 17.5 % 19.9 % n/a (240) bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 7.3 % 6.6 % n/a 70 bp 7.1 % 6.4 % n/a 70 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 7.6 % 10.3 % n/a (270) bp 7.9 % 8.1 % n/a (20) bp n.m. = not meaningful n/a = not applicable bp = basis point (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. (2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. (3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue. (4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue. (5) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods.

Refer to Note 6 - Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operation in the consolidated financial statements for more details.







Dorel Home Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Revenue 230,740 234,110 (3,370 ) (1.4 )% 914,344 934,362 (20,018 ) (2.1 )% Cost of sales 209,848 197,057 12,791 6.5 % 807,754 800,907 6,847 0.9 % Gross profit 20,892 37,053 (16,161 ) (43.6 )% 106,590 133,455 (26,865 ) (20.1 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) 20,892 36,926 (16,034 ) (43.4 )% 106,590 135,558 (28,968 ) (21.4 )% Selling expenses 7,662 5,918 1,744 29.5 % 27,334 23,562 3,772 16.0 % General and administrative expenses 7,566 12,254 (4,688 ) (38.3 )% 33,911 37,021 (3,110 ) (8.4 )% Research and development expenses 1,156 1,039 117 11.3 % 4,774 4,347 427 9.8 % Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (130 ) 29 (159 ) n.m. (19 ) 394 (413 ) n.m. Restructuring costs 322 - 322 100.0 % 322 545 (223 ) (40.9 )% Operating profit 4,316 17,813 (13,497 ) (75.8 )% 40,268 67,586 (27,318 ) (40.4 )% Adjusted operating profit (1) 4,638 17,686 (13,048 ) (73.8 )% 40,590 70,234 (29,644 ) (42.2 )% Gross margin (2) 9.1 % 15.8 % n/a (670) bp 11.7 % 14.3 % n/a (260) bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 9.1 % 15.8 % n/a (670) bp 11.7 % 14.5 % n/a (280) bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 3.3 % 2.5 % n/a 80 bp 3.0 % 2.5 % n/a 50 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 3.3 % 5.2 % n/a (190) bp 3.7 % 4.0 % n/a (30) bp n.m. = not meaningful n/a = not applicable bp = basis point (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. (2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. (3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue. (4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.







Dorel Juvenile Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Revenue 204,529 204,910 (381 ) (0.2 )% 844,361 783,340 61,021 7.8 % Cost of sales 176,785 144,933 31,852 22.0 % 656,580 578,339 78,241 13.5 % Gross profit 27,744 59,977 (32,233 ) (53.7 )% 187,781 205,001 (17,220 ) (8.4 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) 41,807 60,463 (18,656 ) (30.9 )% 201,844 205,573 (3,729 ) (1.8 )% Selling expenses 23,852 22,895 957 4.2 % 97,291 85,439 11,852 13.9 % General and administrative expenses 21,966 19,582 2,384 12.2 % 80,744 74,166 6,578 8.9 % Research and development expenses 5,118 10,667 (5,549 ) (52.0 )% 24,104 29,839 (5,735 ) (19.2 )% Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (221 ) 1,747 (1,968 ) n.m. (289 ) 3,951 (4,240 ) n.m. Restructuring costs 3,705 3,152 553 17.5 % 15,660 6,347 9,313 146.7 % Impairment loss on goodwill - - - n/a - 43,125 (43,125 ) (100.0 )% Operating (loss) profit (26,676 ) 1,934 (28,610 ) n.m. (29,729 ) (37,866 ) 8,137 21.5 % Adjusted operating (loss) profit (1) (8,908 ) 5,572 (14,480 ) n.m. (6 ) 12,178 (12,184 ) (100.0 )% Gross margin (2) 13.6 % 29.3 % n/a (1,570) bp 22.2 % 26.2 % n/a (400) bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 20.4 % 29.5 % n/a (910) bp 23.9 % 26.2 % n/a (230) bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 11.7 % 11.2 % n/a 50 bp 11.5 % 10.9 % n/a 60 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 10.7 % 9.6 % n/a 110 bp 9.6 % 9.5 % n/a 10 bp n.m. = not meaningful n/a = not applicable bp = basis point (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. (2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. (3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue. (4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.







Discontinued operation - Dorel Sports Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Revenue 280,685 265,338 15,347 5.8 % 1,171,981 1,044,783 127,198 12.2 % Cost of sales 227,835 210,052 17,783 8.5 % 911,743 814,615 97,128 11.9 % Gross profit 52,850 55,286 (2,436 ) (4.4 )% 260,238 230,168 30,070 13.1 % Selling expenses 26,576 26,628 (52 ) (0.2 )% 95,618 86,186 9,432 10.9 % General and administrative expenses 22,142 23,104 (962 ) (4.2 )% 133,918 75,407 58,511 77.6 % Research and development expenses 1,448 1,928 (480 ) (24.9 )% 5,290 6,035 (745 ) (12.3 )% Impairment loss (reversal) on trade accounts receivable 392 620 (228 ) (36.8 )% (595 ) 5,163 (5,758 ) n.m. Restructuring costs - 1,124 (1,124 ) (100.0 )% - 5,114 (5,114 ) (100.0 )% Reversal of prior year impairment losses on intangible assets - - - n/a (72,900 ) - (72,900 ) (100.0 )% Operating profit 2,292 1,882 410 21.8 % 98,907 52,263 46,644 89.2 % Gross margin (1) 18.8 % 20.8 % n/a (200) bp 22.2 % 22.0 % n/a 20 bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (2) 9.5 % 10.0 % n/a (50) bp 8.2 % 8.2 % n/a - bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 7.9 % 8.7 % n/a (80) bp 11.4 % 7.2 % n/a 420 bp n.m. = not meaningful n/a = not applicable bp = basis point (1) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. (2) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue. (3) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Ratios and Measures

Dorel is presenting in this press release certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial ratios and measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial ratios and measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial ratios and measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Dorel believes that the non-GAAP financial ratios and measures used in this press release provide investors with additional information to analyze its results and to measure its financial performance by excluding the variation caused by certain items that Dorel believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. The non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to assess Dorel’s financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.

Adjustments to non-GAAP financial ratios and measures

As noted above, certain of our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios exclude the variation caused by certain adjustments that affect the comparability of Dorel’s financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Adjustments which impact more than one non-GAAP financial ratio and measure are explained below.

Restructuring costs

Restructuring costs are comprised of costs directly related to significant exit activities, including the sale of manufacturing facilities, closure of businesses, reorganization, optimization, transformation, and consolidation to improve the competitive position of the Company in the marketplace and to reduce costs and bring efficiencies, and acquisition-related costs in connection with business acquisitions. Restructuring costs are included as an adjustment of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations. Restructuring costs were respectively $18.0 million and $30.0 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2021 (2020 - $3.5 million and 9.6 million). Refer to the section “Impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs – Continuing operations” in the MD&A for more details.

Impairment loss on goodwill

During the first quarter of 2020, Dorel recorded an impairment loss on goodwill for its Dorel Juvenile – Europe CGU. Impairment loss on goodwill is included as an adjustment of adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations. Refer to the section “Impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs – Continuing operations” in the MD&A for more details.

Summation of continuing operations and discontinued operation

The summation of continuing operations and discontinued operation for the revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable, restructuring costs, reversal of prior year impairment losses on intangible assets, operating profit (loss), finance expenses, income (loss) before income taxes and income taxes expense are defined as the combined reported numbers from continuing operations and reported numbers from discontinued operation. Management uses the summation of continuing operations and discontinued operation to measure its performance from one period to the next, without considering the impact of the sale of the Sports segment. Certain investors and analysts use the summation of continuing operations and discontinued operation to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole when compared with the previous period.

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2021

2020 Summation of Summation of continuing continuing operations and Continuing Discontinued operations and Continuing Discontinued discontinued operations operation discontinued operations operation operation restated (1) restated (1) operation Revenue 435,269 280,685 715,954 (3) 439,020 265,338 704,358 (3) Cost of sales 386,633 227,835 614,468 (3) 341,990 210,052 552,042 (3) Gross profit 48,636 52,850 101,486 (3) 97,030 55,286 152,316 (3) Selling expenses 31,683 26,576 58,259 (3) 28,836 26,628 55,464 (3) General and administrative expenses(2) 33,178 22,142 55,320 (3) 45,096 23,104 68,200 (3) Research and development expenses 6,274 1,448 7,722 (3) 11,706 1,928 13,634 (3) Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (351 ) 392 41 (3) 1,776 620 2,396 (3) Restructuring costs 4,027 - 4,027 (3) 3,152 1,124 4,276 (3) Operating (loss) profit (26,175 ) 2,292 (23,883 ) (3) 6,464 1,882 8,346 (3) Finance expenses 8,075 3,197 11,272 (3) 7,505 1,937 9,442 (3) Loss before income taxes (34,250 ) (905 ) (35,155 ) (3) (1,041 ) (55 ) (1,096 ) (3) Income taxes (recovery) expense (4,661 ) (10,856 ) (15,517 ) (3) 12,290 9,493 21,783 (3) Net (loss) income (29,589 ) 9,951 (19,638 ) (13,331 ) (9,548 ) (22,879 ) (Loss) earnings per share Basic (0.91 ) 0.31 (0.60 ) (0.41 ) (0.29 ) (0.70 ) Diluted (0.91 ) 0.30 (0.60 ) (0.41 ) (0.29 ) (0.70 ) (1) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. Refer to Note 6 - Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operation in the consolidated financial statements for more details. (2) General and administrative expenses of discontinued operation for the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2021 include transaction and other costs of $943. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.







Summation of continuing operations and discontinued operation Years Ended December 30, 2021

2020

Summation of Summation of continuing continuing operations and Continuing Discontinued operations and Continuing Discontinued discontinued operations operation discontinued operations operation operation restated (1) restated (1) operation Revenue 1,758,705 1,171,981 2,930,686 (3) 1,717,702 1,044,783 2,762,485 (3) Cost of sales 1,464,334 911,743 2,376,077 (3) 1,379,246 814,615 2,193,861 (3) Gross profit 294,371 260,238 554,609 (3) 338,456 230,168 568,624 (3) Selling expenses 125,293 95,618 220,911 (3) 109,143 86,186 195,329 (3) General and administrative expenses(2) 139,798 133,918 273,716 (3) 139,662 75,407 215,069 (3) Research and development expenses 28,878 5,290 34,168 (3) 34,186 6,035 40,221 (3) Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (308 ) (595 ) (903 ) (3) 4,345 5,163 9,508 (3) Restructuring costs 15,982 - 15,982 (3) 6,892 5,114 12,006 (3) Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 43,125 - 43,125 Reversal of prior year impairment losses on intangible assets - (72,900 ) (72,900 ) - - - Operating (loss) profit (15,272 ) 98,907 83,635 (3) 1,103 52,263 53,366 (3) Finance expenses 38,268 9,461 47,729 37,530 10,308 47,838 (Loss) income before income taxes (53,540 ) 89,446 35,906 (36,427 ) 41,955 5,528 Income taxes expense 58,295 9,235 67,530 28,337 20,594 48,931 Net (loss) income (111,835 ) 80,211 (31,624 ) (64,764 ) 21,361 (43,403 ) (Loss) earnings per share Basic (3.44 ) 2.47 (0.97 ) (1.99 ) 0.66 (1.34 ) Diluted (3.44 ) 2.43 (0.97 ) (1.99 ) 0.65 (1.34 ) (1) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. Refer to Note 6 - Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operation in the consolidated financial statements for more details. (2) General and administrative expenses of discontinued operation for the year ended December 30, 2021 include transaction and other costs of $51,893. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin

Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. Dorel uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel also uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin on a segment basis to measure its performance at the segment level. Dorel excludes this item because it affects the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs. Excluding this item does not imply it is necessarily non-recurring. These ratios and measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, From continuing operations 2021 2020 (2) 2021 2020 (2) Gross profit 48,636 97,030 294,371 338,456 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit 14,063 359 14,063 2,675 Adjusted gross profit 62,699 97,389 308,434 341,131 Adjusted gross margin (1) 14.4 % 22.2 % 17.5 % 19.9 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. (2) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. Refer to Note 6 - Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operation in the consolidated financial statements for more details. Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Home 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit 20,892 37,053 106,590 133,455 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit - (127 ) - 2,103 Adjusted gross profit 20,892 36,926 106,590 135,558 Adjusted gross margin (1) 9.1 % 15.8 % 11.7 % 14.5 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Juvenile 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit 27,744 59,977 187,781 205,001 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit 14,063 486 14,063 572 Adjusted gross profit 41,807 60,463 201,844 205,573 Adjusted gross margin (1) 20.4 % 29.5 % 23.9 % 26.2 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations

Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations is calculated as operating profit (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations also excludes impairment loss on goodwill. Management uses adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel also uses adjusted operating profit (loss) on a segment basis to measure its performance at the segment level. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs and impairment loss on goodwill. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies. Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, From continuing operations 2021 2020 (1) 2021 2020 (1) Operating (loss) profit from continuing operations (26,175 ) 6,464 (15,272 ) 1,103 Adjustment for: Total restructuring costs 18,090 3,511 30,045 9,567 Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 43,125 Adjusted operating (loss) profit from continuing operations (8,085 ) 9,975 14,773 53,795 (1) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. Refer to Note 6 - Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operation in the consolidated financial statements for more details. Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Home 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating profit 4,316 17,813 40,268 67,586 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs 322 (127 ) 322 2,648 Adjusted operating profit 4,638 17,686 40,590 70,234 Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Juvenile 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating (loss) profit (26,676 ) 1,934 (29,729 ) (37,866 ) Adjustment for: Restructuring costs 17,768 3,638 29,723 6,919 Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 43,125 Adjusted operating (loss) profit (8,908 ) 5,572 (6 ) 12,178 Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations is calculated as net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of restructuring costs and impairment loss on goodwill, as well as income taxes expense (recovery) relating to the adjustments above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to measure the business performance of the Company from one period to the next. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies. Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, 2021 2020 (2) 2021 2020 (2) Net loss from continuing operations (29,589 ) (13,331 ) (111,835 ) (64,764 ) Adjustment for: Total restructuring costs 18,090 3,511 30,045 9,567 Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 43,125 Income taxes (recovery) expenses relating to the above-noted adjustments (451 ) 32 (923 ) (1,010 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (11,950 ) (9,788 ) (82,713 ) (13,082 ) Basic loss per share from continuing operations (0.91 ) (0.41 ) (3.44 ) (1.99 ) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (0.91 ) (0.41 ) (3.44 ) (1.99 ) Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations (1) (0.37 ) (0.30 ) (2.54 ) (0.40 ) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations divided by weighted average number of diluted shares. (2) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. Refer to Note 6 - Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operation in the consolidated financial statements for more details.

Organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline)

Organic revenue growth (decline) is calculated as revenue growth (decline) compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates. Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) is calculated as revenue growth (decline) compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the sale of divisions. Management uses organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile 2021

2020(1) 2021

2020 2021

2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenue of the period 435,269 439,020 230,740 234,110 204,529 204,910 Revenue of the comparative period (439,020 ) (420,256 ) (234,110 ) (211,406 ) (204,910 ) (208,850 ) Revenue (decline) growth (3,751 ) (0.9 ) 18,764 4.5 (3,370 ) (1.4 ) 22,704 10.7 (381 ) (0.2 ) (3,940 ) (1.9 ) Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (1,156 ) (0.2 ) (1,101 ) (0.3 ) (237 ) (0.1 ) (81 ) - (919 ) (0.4 ) (1,020 ) (0.5 ) Organic revenue (decline) growth (2) (4,907 ) (1.1 ) 17,663 4.2 (3,607 ) (1.5 ) 22,623 10.7 (1,300 ) (0.6 ) (4,960 ) (2.4 ) Impact of the sale of divisions 6,380 1.4 - - - - - - 6,380 3.2 - - Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) (2) 1,473 0.3 17,663 4.2 (3,607 ) (1.5 ) 22,623 10.7 5,080 2.6 (4,960 ) (2.4 ) (1) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. Years Ended December 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile 2021

2020(1) 2021

2020 2021

2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenue of the period 1,758,705 1,717,702 914,344 934,362 844,361 783,340 Revenue of the comparative period (1,717,702 ) (1,725,617 ) (934,362 ) (842,085 ) (783,340 ) (883,532 ) Revenue growth (decline) 41,003 2.4 (7,915 ) (0.5 ) (20,018 ) (2.1 ) 92,277 11.0 61,021 7.8 (100,192 ) (11.3 ) Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (34,763 ) (2.0 ) 14,888 0.9 (1,873 ) (0.2 ) 266 - (32,890 ) (4.2 ) 14,622 1.6 Organic revenue growth (decline) (2) 6,240 0.4 6,973 0.4 (21,891 ) (2.3 ) 92,543 11.0 28,131 3.6 (85,570 ) (9.7 ) Impact of the sale of divisions 22,459 1.3 - - - - - - 22,459 3.1 - - Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) (2) 28,699 1.7 6,973 0.4 (21,891 ) (2.3 ) 92,543 11.0 50,590 6.7 (85,570 ) (9.7 ) (1) Dorel Sports was classified as a discontinued operation as of September 30, 2021. As a result, the results of operations have been restated for comparative periods. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning. Refer to the section “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.





CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232



Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034





