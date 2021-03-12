U.S. markets open in 9 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,573.00
    +94.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,054.75
    +6.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,343.00
    +8.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.70
    -5.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    -0.65 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3972
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7400
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,658.77
    +820.77 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.88
    +18.18 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,734.99
    +523.35 (+1.79%)
     

Dorel Reports Q4 and 2020 Year-End Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dorel Industries, Inc.
·30 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Strong performance in Dorel Sports and Dorel Home segments for the year limited by supply chain constraints

Dorel Juvenile significantly improves both reported and adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter was US$704.4 million, up 7.8% from US$653.4 million a year ago. Reported net loss for the quarter was US$22.9 million or US$0.70 per diluted share compared to US$0.6 million or US$0.02 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted net loss1 was US$18.0 million or US$0.55 per diluted share compared to an adjusted net income1 of US$2.3 million or US$0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter a year ago. The net loss for the quarter was impacted by the reversal of an accrued tax benefit.

Revenue for the full year was US$2.76 billion, up 4.9% from US$2.63 billion the previous year. Reported net loss was US$43.4 million or US$1.34 per diluted share, compared to US$10.5 million or US$0.32 per diluted share the previous year. Adjusted net income1 for the year was US$12.8 million or US$0.38 per diluted share, compared to US$16.8 million or US$0.51 per diluted share last year.

“Our segments’ performance for the quarter was in line with our prior guidance, with overall adjusted operating profit similar to prior year. Strong demand for Dorel Sports product offering continued throughout the quarter with supply chain constraints being a significant limitation on our performance. Similarly, in Home a lack of product availability meant lost sales opportunities, particularly in e-commerce. Dorel Juvenile continued its improvement from the first half; however, the second wave of COVID-19 in most markets slowed sales and earnings momentum, particularly in Europe. Results for the fourth quarter include US$7.5 million of costs incurred in connection with the Company’s privatization process that was terminated by mutual agreement of Dorel and the buyer group in February. Its rejection by a majority of our independent shareholders sent a clear message of their belief in the long-term potential for the Company as a public entity. As a management team, we are committed to rewarding our shareholders for their confidence in Dorel,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP financial measures” section at the end of this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited)

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30,

All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts

2020

2019

Change

$

$

%

Revenue

704,358

653,435

7.8

%

Net loss

(22,879

)

(639

)

(3,480.4

%)

Per share - Basic

(0.70

)

(0.02

)

(3,400.0

%)

Per share - Diluted

(0.70

)

(0.02

)

(3,400.0

%)

Adjusted net (loss) income1

(17,966

)

2,297

(882.2

%)

Per share - Basic1

(0.55

)

0.07

(885.7

%)

Per share - Diluted1

(0.55

)

0.07

(885.7

%)

Number of shares outstanding –

Basic weighted average

32,504,372

32,466,082

Diluted weighted average

32,504,372

32,466,082

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited)

Years Ended December 30,

All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts

2020

2019

Change

$

$

%

Revenue

2,762,485

2,634,646

4.9

%

Net loss

(43,403

)

(10,453

)

(315.2

%)

Per share - Basic

(1.34

)

(0.32

)

(318.8

%)

Per share - Diluted

(1.34

)

(0.32

)

(318.8

%)

Adjusted net income1

12,802

16,760

(23.6

%)

Per share - Basic1

0.39

0.52

(25.0

%)

Per share - Diluted1

0.38

0.51

(25.5

%)

Number of shares outstanding –

Basic weighted average

32,491,656

32,448,448

Diluted weighted average

32,491,656

32,448,448

Dorel Sports

All figures in thousands of US $

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

$

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

%

Revenue

265,338

233,179

13.8

%

Gross profit

55,286

20.8

%

55,874

24.0

%

(1.1

%)

Operating profit

1,882

0.7

%

9,780

4.2

%

(80.8

%)

Adjusted gross profit1

55,631

21.0

%

56,155

24.1

%

(0.9

%)

Adjusted operating profit1

3,351

1.3

%

13,571

5.8

%

(75.3

%)

All figures in thousands of US $

Years Ended December 30 (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

$

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

%

Revenue

1,044,783

909,029

14.9

%

Gross profit

230,168

22.0

%

191,799

21.1

%

20.0

%

Operating profit

52,263

5.0

%

30,333

3.3

%

72.3

%

Adjusted gross profit1

230,513

22.1

%

191,954

21.1

%

20.1

%

Adjusted operating profit1

57,722

5.6

%

33,768

3.7

%

70.9

%

Fourth quarter revenue increased to US$265.3 million, an increase of US$32.2 million, or 13.8%, from last year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates year-over-year, organic revenue1 improved by approximately 15.9%. Segment revenue grew for the seventh consecutive quarter with improvement in all divisions. Consumer demand for all bicycles remained high. Both the Cycling Sports Group (CSG) and Pacific Cycle posted gains, which would have been even greater, however supply constraints resulted in inventory shortages, limiting growth and creating significant backlog heading into 2021. The change in CSG’s model year to the fiscal year also impacted the quarter, thus shifting orders from the fall-winter period to spring-summer. Caloi recorded a record volume of orders, driven by the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions and Caloi’s revenue increased double digits in local currency. For the year, Dorel Sports’ revenue rose to US$1.04 billion, up US$135.8 million, or 14.9%, from US$909.0 million last year.

Fourth quarter operating profit was US$1.9 million, compared with US$9.8 million last year. Operating profit was impacted by product mix, limited container and component availability, higher container costs and the inability to fill all orders, all of which combined to pressure margins. As well, last year’s fourth quarter included a significant adjustment on import costs of bicycles. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit1 was US$3.4 million, down US$10.2 million, or 75.3%, compared to US$13.6 million a year ago. For the year, operating profit increased to US$52.3 million compared to US$30.3 million in 2019. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$57.7 million, up US$24.0 million, or 70.9% from last year.

Dorel Home

All figures in thousands of US $

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

$

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

%

Revenue

234,110

211,406

10.7

%

Gross profit

37,053

15.8

%

26,456

12.5

%

40.1

%

Operating profit

17,813

7.6

%

11,892

5.6

%

49.8

%

Adjusted gross profit1

36,926

15.8

%

26,456

12.5

%

39.6

%

Adjusted operating profit1

17,686

7.6

%

11,892

5.6

%

48.7

%

All figures in thousands of US $

Years Ended December 30 (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

$

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

%

Revenue

934,362

842,085

11.0

%

Gross profit

133,455

14.3

%

118,025

14.0

%

13.1

%

Operating profit

67,586

7.2

%

56,081

6.7

%

20.5

%

Adjusted gross profit1

135,558

14.5

%

118,025

14.0

%

14.9

%

Adjusted operating profit1

70,234

7.5

%

56,081

6.7

%

25.2

%

Fourth quarter revenue was US$234.1 million, up US$22.7 million, or 10.7%, from US$211.4 million last year. Demand for Dorel Home products remained high, with a double-digit increase in brick-and-mortar sales in the majority of categories at major mass merchants. Due to lack of product availability online created by disruptions to the supply chain of imported product, this was partially offset by lower e-commerce sales. As a result, e-commerce sales as a proportion of total revenue were 57.5% of the segment’s total gross sales, lower than the 70% in the prior year’s fourth quarter. For the full year, revenue was US$934.4 million, up US$92.3 million, or 11.0%, from US$842.1 million in 2019.

Fourth quarter operating profit was US$17.8 million, an increase from an operating profit of US$11.9 million last year. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$17.7 million, up US$5.8 million, or 48.7%, compared to US$11.9 million a year ago. The increase in sales, combined with better gross margins from improved domestic production as well as lower inventory levels and warehouse costs, were the major contributors to the increase. For the full year, operating profit was US$67.6 million, up from US$56.1 million a year ago. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$70.2 million, up US$14.2 million, or 25.2%, from last year.

Dorel Juvenile

All figures in thousands of US $

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

$

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

%

Revenue

204,910

208,850

(1.9

%)

Gross profit

59,977

29.3

%

50,276

24.1

%

19.3

%

Operating profit (loss)

1,934

0.9

%

(4,145

)

(2.0

%)

146.7

%

Adjusted gross profit1

60,463

29.5

%

50,276

24.1

%

20.3

%

Adjusted operating profit (loss)1

5,572

2.7

%

(2,309

)

(1.1

%)

341.3

%

All figures in thousands of US $

Years Ended December 30 (unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

$

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

%

Revenue

783,340

883,532

(11.3

%)

Gross profit

205,001

26.2

%

225,714

25.5

%

(9.2

%)

Operating loss

(37,866

)

(4.8

%)

(13,466

)

(1.5

%)

(181.2

%)

Adjusted gross profit1

205,573

26.2

%

227,102

25.7

%

(9.5

%)

Adjusted operating profit1

12,178

1.6

%

14,168

1.6

%

(14.0

%)

Fourth quarter revenue was US$204.9 million, down US$3.9 million, or 1.9%, from last year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, year-over-year organic revenue1 decreased by 2.4%. Juvenile segment was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This especially slowed the momentum in Europe as e-commerce sales resulted in modest year-over-year improvement. Sales decreased in the U.S. partly due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on sales in mobility categories, such as car seats, partially offset by increases in products for the home.

Despite the environment, several new products were launched during the quarter in Europe and North America. Brazil and Chile both increased revenue in local currency as e-commerce sales continue to benefit their markets. Full year revenue for the segment was US$783.3 million, down US$100.2 million, or 11.3%, from US$883.5 million the prior year.

Fourth quarter operating profit was US$1.9 million, compared to last year’s operating loss of US$4.1 million. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit1 was US$5.6 million, an improvement of US$7.9 million when compared to an adjusted operating loss1 of US$2.3 million a year ago. The majority of Dorel Juvenile’s markets performed better than prior year with the largest improvement at Dorel Juvenile Europe where, despite COVID-19 related limitations, the benefits of the ongoing transformation program resulted in increased sales and margins. Dorel Juvenile Chile was a significant contributor to the earnings improvement as that business is also seeing the results of its focused product line and improved e-commerce capabilities. For the full year, the operating loss was US$37.9 million compared to US$13.5 million in 2019. Despite a revenue decline of US$100.2 million, adjusted operating profit1 for the year was US$12.2 million, a decrease of only US$2.0 million, or 14.0%, from US$14.2 million a year ago.

Other

For the year, cash flow provided by operating activities increased by $48.7 million to $134.5 million compared to $85.8 million reported in 2019. The increase in the cash flow provided by operating activities was mainly due to the inventory reduction and the stronger than anticipated demand for bikes and home products since the outbreak of COVID-19, partly offset by an increase in trade accounts receivable due to the higher sales.

Outlook

“As we enter a new fiscal year, the conditions of 2020 are continuing into 2021 in many respects. COVID-19 continues to have an impact on consumer behaviour and while our Sports and Home segments are benefitting from higher demand, container availability and cost, increasing commodity costs, and a stronger Chinese Yuan (RMB) are combining to disrupt our supply chain and increase the costs of our products. At Juvenile, we are poised to deliver adjusted earnings improvements versus the past several years, but store closures in some markets, lower demand in mobility categories and recent evidence of lowering birth rates mean that this segment is the one being most negatively affected by the pandemic in the short-term,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

“Specifically, regarding our segments, in Sports, demand continues to be very strong in all markets, and despite the industry-wide reality of component availability limiting production and higher costs, the year is starting very strongly. For the quarter, expectations are for revenue to increase significantly versus prior year first quarter and for adjusted operating profit to be much better than both prior year and the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Dorel Home continues to benefit from the heightened demand for products for the home, with branded sales such as Little Seeds, Cosmo and Novogratz expected to continue to grow in popularity through 2021. However, similar to Sports, supply is challenged by a lack of container availability and a spike in cost. Overall, we expect the Home segment to continue to deliver revenue growth, but with some volatility in operating earnings.”

“Dorel Juvenile was hampered by COVID-19 in 2020 and as we enter 2021, the situation remains difficult. We remain positive about our longer-term prospects based on our strategic direction, our best ever product portfolio, advanced e-commerce capabilities and a return to more normal shopping conditions. However, the first quarter will be difficult due to a number of short-term challenges described above. This, coupled with increased input costs, is expected to decrease adjusted operating profit from the fourth quarter and be more in line with last year’s first quarter comparative.

“As always, I want to thank all of our employees worldwide for their contributions in 2020. We recognize that our success of the past year is directly attributable to all of your hard work and we all look forward to even better days ahead,” concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results tomorrow March 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-223-4471. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 6136497 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 12, 2021 as of 2:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Complete consolidated financial statements as at December 30, 2020 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.7 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dorel is presenting in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The terms and the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are as follows:

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue

Organic revenue:

Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates

Adjusted organic revenue:

Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (Sugoi)

Dorel believes that these measures provide investors with a better comparability of its revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis between the periods presented.

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted cost of sales:

Cost of sales excluding restructuring costs

Adjusted gross profit:

Gross profit excluding restructuring costs

Adjusted operating profit (loss):

Operating profit (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes:

Income (loss) before income taxes excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted income taxes expense:

Income taxes expense excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted tax rate:

Tax rate excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted net income (loss):

Net income (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, net of taxes

Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share:

Earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share calculated on the basis of adjusted net income (loss)

Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information provides investors with additional information to measure its financial performance by excluding certain items that the Company believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Accordingly, Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information will assist investors in analyzing its financial results and performance. The adjusted financial information is also used by management to assess the Company’s financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:

  • general economic conditions;

  • changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of Dorel’s supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

  • costs associated with product liability;

  • changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

  • the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

  • changes in the regulatory environment;

  • outbreak of public health crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for Dorel’s products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

  • continued access to capital resources, including compliance by Dorel with financial covenants under its senior unsecured notes, revolving bank loans and term loan agreements, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • failures related to information technology systems;

  • changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and future decline in market capitalization; and

  • there being no certainty that Dorel will declare any dividend in the future.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel’s annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously-mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel’s business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue:

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30,

Consolidated

Dorel Home

Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Sports

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Revenue growth (decline)

7.8

(4.4

)

10.7

1.0

(1.9

)

(13.6

)

13.8

0.2

Impact of varying foreign exchange rates

0.6

1.3

-

-

(0.5

)

2.0

2.1

1.7

Organic revenue growth (decline)

8.4

(3.1

)

10.7

1.0

(2.4

)

(11.6

)

15.9

1.9

Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline)

8.4

(3.1

)

10.7

1.0

(2.4

)

(11.6

)

15.9

1.9


Years Ended December 30,

Consolidated

Dorel Home

Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Sports

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Revenue growth (decline)

4.9

0.6

11.0

4.7

(11.3

)

(5.2

)

14.9

2.9

Impact of varying foreign exchange rates

1.3

1.8

-

0.1

1.6

3.1

2.2

2.2

Organic revenue growth (decline)

6.2

2.4

11.0

4.8

(9.7

)

(2.1

)

17.1

5.1

Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI)

-

0.4

-

-

-

-

-

1.0

Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline)

6.2

2.8

11.0

4.8

(9.7

)

(2.1

)

17.1

6.1

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs:

Dorel Consolidated

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

704,358

100.0

-

704,358

100.0

653,435

100.0

-

653,435

100.0

Cost of sales

552,042

78.4

(704

)

551,338

78.3

520,829

79.7

(281

)

520,548

79.7

GROSS PROFIT

152,316

21.6

704

153,020

21.7

132,606

20.3

281

132,887

20.3

Selling expenses

55,464

7.9

-

55,464

7.9

53,565

8.2

-

53,565

8.2

General and administrative expenses

68,200

9.7

-

68,200

9.7

44,752

6.8

-

44,752

6.8

Research and development expenses

13,634

1.9

-

13,634

1.9

10,874

1.7

-

10,874

1.7

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

2,396

0.3

-

2,396

0.3

1,858

0.3

-

1,858

0.3

Restructuring costs

4,276

0.6

(4,276

)

-

-

5,346

0.8

(5,346

)

-

-

OPERATING PROFIT

8,346

1.2

4,980

13,326

1.9

16,211

2.5

5,627

21,838

3.3

Finance expenses

9,442

1.4

-

9,442

1.4

14,515

2.2

-

14,515

2.2

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(1,096

)

(0.2

)

4,980

3,884

0.5

1,696

0.3

5,627

7,323

1.1

Income taxes expense

21,783

3.1

67

21,850

3.1

2,335

0.4

2,691

5,026

0.7

Tax rate

1,987.5

%

562.6

%

137.7

%

68.6

%

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(22,879

)

(3.3

)

4,913

(17,966

)

(2.6

)

(639

)

(0.1

)

2,936

2,297

0.4

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic

(0.70

)

0.15

(0.55

)

(0.02

)

0.09

0.07

Diluted

(0.70

)

0.15

(0.55

)

(0.02

)

0.09

0.07

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic - weighted average

32,504,372

32,504,372

32,466,082

32,466,082

Diluted - weighted average

32,504,372

32,504,372

32,466,082

32,866,967


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Years Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Impairment loss
on goodwill and
restructuring costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

2,762,485

100.0

-

2,762,485

100.0

2,634,646

100.0

-

2,634,646

100.0

Cost of sales

2,193,861

79.4

(3,020

)

2,190,841

79.3

2,099,108

79.7

(1,543

)

2,097,565

79.6

GROSS PROFIT

568,624

20.6

3,020

571,644

20.7

535,538

20.3

1,543

537,081

20.4

Selling expenses

195,329

7.1

-

195,329

7.1

219,679

8.3

-

219,679

8.3

General and administrative expenses

215,069

7.8

-

215,069

7.8

188,166

7.2

-

188,166

7.2

Research and development expenses

40,221

1.5

-

40,221

1.5

39,695

1.5

-

39,695

1.5

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

9,508

0.3

-

9,508

0.3

5,759

0.2

-

5,759

0.2

Restructuring costs

12,006

0.4

(12,006

)

-

-

29,526

1.1

(29,526

)

-

-

Impairment loss on goodwill

43,125

1.6

(43,125

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OPERATING PROFIT

53,366

1.9

58,151

111,517

4.0

52,713

2.0

31,069

83,782

3.2

Finance expenses

47,838

1.7

-

47,838

1.7

50,380

1.9

-

50,380

1.9

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

5,528

0.2

58,151

63,679

2.3

2,333

0.1

31,069

33,402

1.3

Income taxes expense

48,931

1.8

1,946

50,877

1.8

12,786

0.5

3,856

16,642

0.7

Tax rate

885.1

%

79.9

%

548.0

%

49.8

%

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(43,403

)

(1.6

)

56,205

12,802

0.5

(10,453

)

(0.4

)

27,213

16,760

0.6

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic

(1.34

)

1.73

0.39

(0.32

)

0.84

0.52

Diluted

(1.34

)

1.72

0.38

(0.32

)

0.83

0.51

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic - weighted average

32,491,656

32,491,656

32,448,448

32,448,448

Diluted - weighted average

32,491,656

32,871,064

32,448,448

32,807,991

Dorel Sports

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

265,338

100.0

-

265,338

100.0

233,179

100.0

-

233,179

100.0

Cost of sales

210,052

79.2

(345

)

209,707

79.0

177,305

76.0

(281

)

177,024

75.9

GROSS PROFIT

55,286

20.8

345

55,631

21.0

55,874

24.0

281

56,155

24.1

Selling expenses

26,628

10.0

-

26,628

10.0

21,976

9.4

-

21,976

9.4

General and administrative expenses

23,104

8.8

-

23,104

8.8

17,545

7.5

-

17,545

7.5

Research and development expenses

1,928

0.7

-

1,928

0.7

1,298

0.6

-

1,298

0.6

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

620

0.2

-

620

0.2

1,765

0.8

-

1,765

0.8

Restructuring costs

1,124

0.4

(1,124

)

-

-

3,510

1.5

(3,510

)

-

-

OPERATING PROFIT

1,882

0.7

1,469

3,351

1.3

9,780

4.2

3,791

13,571

5.8


Years Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

1,044,783

100.0

-

1,044,783

100.0

909,029

100.0

-

909,029

100.0

Cost of sales

814,615

78.0

(345

)

814,270

77.9

717,230

78.9

(155

)

717,075

78.9

GROSS PROFIT

230,168

22.0

345

230,513

22.1

191,799

21.1

155

191,954

21.1

Selling expenses

86,186

8.2

-

86,186

8.2

86,734

9.5

-

86,734

9.5

General and administrative expenses

75,407

7.2

-

75,407

7.2

63,906

7.1

-

63,906

7.1

Research and development expenses

6,035

0.6

-

6,035

0.6

5,348

0.6

-

5,348

0.6

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

5,163

0.5

-

5,163

0.5

2,198

0.2

-

2,198

0.2

Restructuring costs

5,114

0.5

(5,114

)

-

-

3,280

0.4

(3,280

)

-

-

OPERATING PROFIT

52,263

5.0

5,459

57,722

5.6

30,333

3.3

3,435

33,768

3.7

Dorel Home

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

234,110

100.0

-

234,110

100.0

211,406

100.0

-

211,406

100.0

Cost of sales

197,057

84.2

127

197,184

84.2

184,950

87.5

-

184,950

87.5

GROSS PROFIT

37,053

15.8

(127

)

36,926

15.8

26,456

12.5

-

26,456

12.5

Selling expenses

5,918

2.5

-

5,918

2.5

5,651

2.7

-

5,651

2.7

General and administrative expenses

12,254

5.3

-

12,254

5.3

7,803

3.7

-

7,803

3.7

Research and development expenses

1,039

0.4

-

1,039

0.4

1,344

0.6

-

1,344

0.6

Impairment loss (reversal) on trade accounts receivable

29

-

-

29

-

(234

)

(0.1

)

-

(234

)

(0.1

)

OPERATING PROFIT

17,813

7.6

(127

)

17,686

7.6

11,892

5.6

-

11,892

5.6


Years Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

934,362

100.0

-

934,362

100.0

842,085

100.0

-

842,085

100.0

Cost of sales

800,907

85.7

(2,103

)

798,804

85.5

724,060

86.0

-

724,060

86.0

GROSS PROFIT

133,455

14.3

2,103

135,558

14.5

118,025

14.0

-

118,025

14.0

Selling expenses

23,562

2.5

-

23,562

2.5

25,731

3.1

-

25,731

3.1

General and administrative expenses

37,021

4.0

-

37,021

4.0

30,054

3.5

-

30,054

3.5

Research and development expenses

4,347

0.5

-

4,347

0.5

4,970

0.6

-

4,970

0.6

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

394

-

-

394

-

1,189

0.1

-

1,189

0.1

Restructuring costs

545

0.1

(545

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OPERATING PROFIT

67,586

7.2

2,648

70,234

7.5

56,081

6.7

-

56,081

6.7

Dorel Juvenile

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Fourth Quarters Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

204,910

100.0

-

204,910

100.0

208,850

100.0

-

208,850

100.0

Cost of sales

144,933

70.7

(486

)

144,447

70.5

158,574

75.9

-

158,574

75.9

GROSS PROFIT

59,977

29.3

486

60,463

29.5

50,276

24.1

-

50,276

24.1

Selling expenses

22,895

11.2

-

22,895

11.2

25,847

12.4

-

25,847

12.4

General and administrative expenses

19,582

9.5

-

19,582

9.5

18,179

8.7

-

18,179

8.7

Research and development expenses

10,667

5.2

-

10,667

5.2

8,232

3.9

-

8,232

3.9

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

1,747

0.9

-

1,747

0.9

327

0.2

-

327

0.2

Restructuring costs

3,152

1.6

(3,152

)

-

-

1,836

0.9

(1,836

)

-

-

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

1,934

0.9

3,638

5,572

2.7

(4,145

)

(2.0

)

1,836

(2,309

)

(1.1

)


Years Ended December 30,

2020

2019

Reported

% of
revenue

Impairment loss
on goodwill and
restructuring costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

Reported

% of
revenue

Restructuring
costs

Adjusted

% of
revenue

$

%

$

$

%

$

%

$

$

%

REVENUE

783,340

100.0

-

783,340

100.0

883,532

100.0

-

883,532

100.0

Cost of sales

578,339

73.8

(572

)

577,767

73.8

657,818

74.5

(1,388

)

656,430

74.3

GROSS PROFIT

205,001

26.2

572

205,573

26.2

225,714

25.5

1,388

227,102

25.7

Selling expenses

85,439

10.9

-

85,439

10.9

106,923

12.1

-

106,923

12.1

General and administrative expenses

74,166

9.4

-

74,166

9.4

74,262

8.4

-

74,262

8.4

Research and development expenses

29,839

3.8

-

29,839

3.8

29,377

3.3

-

29,377

3.3

Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable

3,951

0.5

-

3,951

0.5

2,372

0.3

-

2,372

0.3

Restructuring costs

6,347

0.8

(6,347

)

-

-

26,246

2.9

(26,246

)

-

-

Impairment loss on goodwill

43,125

5.6

(43,125

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT

(37,866

)

(4.8

)

50,044

12,178

1.6

(13,466

)

(1.5

)

27,634

14,168

1.6


CONTACTS:
Saint Victor Investments Inc
Rick Leckner
(514) 245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
(514) 934-3034


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Surge to Record With Aid Deluge Imminent: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks jumped to an all-time high, powered by a renewed rally in tech shares as investors eye a $1.9 trillion spending injection from the federal government.The S&P 500 reclaimed a record in a broad rally led by tech and consumer discretionary shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index surged more than 2.5% as it continued to rebound from a rout that had taken it 11% below its February record. Chipmakers paced the tech advance. Twitter Inc. jumped 5.7%, while Tesla Inc. continued its recovery. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its market debut. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale.The 10-year Treasury yield pared an increase after an auction of 30-year notes. Jobless claims fell more than forecast, signaling labor-market momentum as President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday ahead of a prime time address to the nation. The dollar slumped versus major peers.“The administration has slipped a little bit of extra fuel to the equity markets with their bill. It’s going to be rocket fuel,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “We’re headed to new highs because of all that stimulus money that’s being put out there and it’s more broad-based than the first couple stimulus programs.”Risk assets resumed their broad rally with vaccinations rolling out around the world and the U.S. poised to notch economic growth not seen since the 1980s. Concern that explosion would deliver a bout of inflation eased after Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected report on consumer prices, while Thursday’s report on jobless claims showed plenty of slack in the labor market. Elsewhere in markets, German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index gained after the European Central Bank indicated it will step up the pace of bond purchases. Copper climbed above $9,000 a ton in London and oil advanced.Meanwhile, the ECB pledged to ramp up its buying of government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery. While policy makers are now committing to front load purchases, they still kept the overall size of the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program unchanged.ECB Pledges to Ramp up Buying Speed to Contain Bond-Yield ImpactThese are the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index gained 1% as of 4 p.m. in New York.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 2.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.55%.The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1990.The British pound gained 0.4% to $1.3993.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.43 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.52%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.14%.The 30-year rate rose to 2.27%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.334%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.5% to $65.05 a barrel.Gold futures were little changed at $1,721.30 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Hails Proactive ECB Policy on Bonds to Protect Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled a new phase of her institution’s relationship with the bond market in a more-active policy to cap yields, frontloading stimulus to protect an economic recovery still taking time to emerge.Lagarde said certain recent market moves would become “undesirable” if they persist, citing negative implications for the economy and inflation. She spoke after policy makers opted to accelerate government-debt buying.“We will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions,” she said.The euro trimmed gains and euro-zone bonds rallied after the ECB raised the stakes in its engagement with the debt market, employing a tactical shift aimed at ensuring rising yields don’t threaten to stifle the region’s economic pickup before it begins. Forecasts unveiled by Lagarde showed a recovery that will take hold this year, but over time.“Ongoing vaccination campaigns, together with the gradual relaxation of containment measures -- barring any further adverse developments related to the pandemic -– underpin the expectation of a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” she said.The ECB’s action to nurture that pickup with a pledge to buy debt at a “significantly higher pace” in coming months further evolves the raison d’etre of its pandemic purchase program, a tool originally conceived as a bulwark against the disintegration of the euro zone during the coronavirus crisis.The decision to more directly grapple with the pricing of government debt opens a new chapter in an already fraught relationship with fickle bond markets that have long troubled ECB presidents, not least since the region’s sovereign crisis struck more than a decade ago.Lagarde spoke a year to the day since the global pandemic was confirmed; That was also the eve of her March 12 remark on spreads that rocked debt markets by appearing to undermine previous pledges to defend the integrity of the euro zone. It took the creation of its pandemic stimulus tool, now totaling 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), to rectify that error.The meeting Lagarde chaired on Thursday offered policy makers the first formal opportunity to deliver a collective view on the dangers posed by the recent jump in bond yields around the world. ECB officials had hitherto revealed conflicting messages on the focus of their market monitoring.At various times in the past month or so, Lagarde and Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta emphasized nominal yields, their colleague Isabel Schnabel took an inflation-adjusted view, Vice President Luis de Guindos cited spreads between nations’ debt and Chief Economist Philip Lane urged a “holistic” approach.That latter view was what officials opted for in an attempt to clarify their perception of the markets, as Lagarde revealed in her opening statement.“Preserving favorable financial conditions over the pandemic period remains essential,” she said. “Financing conditions are defined by a holistic and multifaceted set of indicators, spanning the entire transmission chain of monetary policy from risk-free interest rates and sovereign yields to corporate bond yields and bank credit conditions.”The forecasts Lagarde revealed on Thursday were similar to the institution’s last projections released in December, with officials foreseeing growth of 4% this year and inflation that never exceeds 1.5% in any of the coming years.Beyond the near term, however, risks to the outlook are more balanced than they were.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Holding $1711.70 Sets Up Rally into $1739.10 – $1744.30

    If April Comex gold futures can hold $1711.70 then look for a surge into $1739.10, followed closely by the short-term 50% level at $1744.30.

  • Bank of Canada Stands Pat on Stimulus Amid Job-Market Slack

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada left interest rates and its asset purchase program unchanged, in a decision that may dampen speculation of an imminent paring back of its stimulus campaign.In a statement Wednesday from Ottawa, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem held the bank’s overnight rate at 0.25% and reiterated a pledge to not raise borrowing costs before damage from the pandemic is fully repaired -- something the central bank doesn’t anticipate will happen until 2023. It emphasized the jobs market is “long way from recovery.”The bank also recommitted to buying Canadian government bonds worth at least C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) a week as part of those efforts, though it indicated it could curb such purchases once the recovery accelerates.The tone of the statement was more dovish than expected, with economists anticipating a bigger nod to a reduction of its asset purchases. Instead, officials highlighted that slack persists in the economy amid continued uncertainty in the evolution of the virus.“While economic prospects have improved, the Governing Council judges that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” the bank said in the statement.The Canadian dollar fell slightly after the statement, and was trading down 0.2% at C$1.266 per U.S. dollar at 11:26 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on five-year Canadian government bonds fell about two basis points after the decision to 0.937%.Next MoveA reduction in the central bank’s quantitative easing program is still in play for April, economists say, particularly if data continue pointing to a stronger-than expected rebound this year.For one, the format of Wednesday’s statement-only decision limits the central bank’s ability to make major changes, though a speech by Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday could provide more hints. The April 21 statement comes with a new set of quarterly forecasts along with a press conference from Macklem.“We still think they will taper purchases in April,” Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email.Much has changed since the Bank of Canada’s last decision on Jan. 20, when there was even speculation it could lower its policy rate further to counter a mini downturn.New lockdowns in winter were less disruptive than feared, and Canada’s vaccine program is rolling out faster than expected two months ago. A massive $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in the U.S. is also about to super-charge the economy of Canada’s largest trading partner.Economists have been raising their growth forecasts, with the latest estimates putting Canada’s expansion at 5.4% in 2021 versus a 4% projection by the central bank in January.The central bank said Wednesday the economy is “proving to be more resilient than anticipated” and that it now expects growth in the first quarter to be positive, versus a January forecast for a contraction to start the year. It also cited improving foreign demand and higher commodity prices that are brightening the outlook for exports.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The statement gives prominence to the fact that pandemic job losses have mainly been concentrated among low-wage workers, young people and women. This reinforces to us that it will take a near-full recovery in those subsets of workers to prod the BoC to lift the policy rate.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereAt the same time, there was an emphasis on slack in the labor market -- a factor that appears to have become an area of concern for Macklem. In a speech last month, the governor laid out a number of developments that will necessitate policy remain accommodative for a prolonged period.Another reason why officials aren’t showing more optimism could be that they are worried a more bullish narrative will drive the currency and government bond yields higher, which could slow the recovery.“This doesn’t sound like a bank that is going to withdraw stimulus as quickly and as suddenly as markets expect,” Simon Harvey, senior foreign exchange market analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. But by the April 21 decision, however, “we could see a faster vaccination program, better data and more fiscal support outlined, which would change that view.”The central bank reiterated its so-called forward guidance to maintain its 0.25% overnight policy interest rate before economic slack gets fully absorbed. It retained language that it’s latest forecasts don’t project that will happen until 2023, which is more conservative than consensus predictions for the so-called output gap to close as early as next year.(Updates with additional context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Finding Way Out of Its Budget Distress Without a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Oman is getting a shot at redemption with investors without recourse to a bailout from wealthier neighbors.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory and its government discussed the possibility of financial aid from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it’s following through on a turnaround plan that enables it to go it alone, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“This time around it’s not about GCC support,” Hani Deaibes, the U.S. bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a phone interview from Dubai. “It’s about Oman’s own strategy and the implementation” of its fiscal adjustment plan known as Tawazun, he said.The sultanate has signaled a resolve to improve fiscal discipline with plans to start taxing incomes of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- introducing a delayed value-added tax in April and paring state subsidies on water and electricity.The International Monetary Fund now expects authorities to run a budget deficit of only 5.4% of gross domestic product this year, less than a third its shortfall in 2020. The IMF’s outlook, published last month, pencils in a deficit near zero already in 2024, a view more optimistic than even the government’s own projections.For JPMorgan, which has advised and worked with the government on its fiscal measures, the key difference in Oman -- long a laggard in overhauling its public finances to adapt to lower oil prices -- is that it’s now “committed to implementing its reform plan.”“The strong performance of its debt is reflective of the turnaround plan,” Deaibes said.Since the sultan’s approval of fiscal consolidation measures in late October, and with oil prices on the rise, Oman’s debt has returned an average of about 12%, ranking in the top tier of 80 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. Prior to the decision, the nation’s bonds had a negative return of around 3.5% last year.The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC may need to borrow about $4.2 billion to cover its fiscal shortfall this year under a plan based on a crude price of $45 per barrel. Oman sold $3.25 billion in a three-part debt offering in January.Less DebtJPMorgan, one of the biggest arrangers of Middle East and North Africa bond deals, expects sales across the region to slip in 2021 from last year’s record of near $140 billion.“2020 was an exceptional year and people were happy to over-fund because of the uncertainty in the market,” Deaibes said. “We have higher oil prices, better growth prospects, an improved geopolitical backdrop and rates are volatile but still low and spreads are tight.”The year kicked off with bond sales that included Saudi Arabia raising funds in dollars and euros, alongside deals by other Middle Eastern governments including lower-rated Bahrain.But the momentum has eased as emerging-market assets fell out of favor on expectations of tighter global monetary policy and as a revival of inflation reduced the relative appeal for risky assets.“So rates volatility aside, we are in a goldilocks situation where it is conductive for issuers to take advantage of the market,” Deaibes said. “Our focus is to leverage the situation so we can de-risk our issuers and create more optionality later in the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Don’t be fooled by the ‘value’ tag on these tech stocks. Many can provide plenty of growth too

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The stock market is behaving in mysterious ways — is it bullish, bearish or something else?

    The Dow has hit record highs for three days, up about 1,400 points in the past four trading days to over 32,000. No other major index has followed along, although the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) are not far away from new all-time highs of their own. It probably depends on the situation, but there is an old saying that when the generals are leading the advance, it’s not a good sign for the stock market.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Warren Buffett's net worth hit $100 Billion: These are the 10 rules that got him there

    These guidelines helped Buffett achieve success — and can help you get there, too.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Alibaba May Be Forced To Cough Up Record $975M Fine By Chinese Regulators: Report

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) has rubbed the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party the wrong way, and as a result, the e-commerce giant has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny. What Happened: Antitrust regulators in China are mulling the imposition of a fine of over $975 million on Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. If the fine materializes, it would be the highest fine paid in Chinese corporate history. In 2015, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) paid $975 million to settle antitrust investigations over anti-competitive practices. Late last year, Chinese regulators began clamping down on Alibaba and its Ant Financial subsidiary. Ant Financial was reprimanded for being a risk to the financial system, and was asked to enact changes that could severely impede its business prospects. Alibaba had to shelve IPO plans for Ant Financial. Related Link: Why This Analyst Says Investors Should Buy Alibaba's Recent Weakness After adopting a soft stance toward Alibaba early on, given its dominant market positioning in China and popularity among global investors, regulators have now said the e-commerce giant must disassociate from its founder Jack Ma or face the music, the WSJ report said. The fine will come into play if Alibaba doesn't fall in line with the local Communist Party's diktats and does not terminate the policy of asking local merchants to maintain exclusive relationships with Alibaba, the report said. Alibaba may also be forced to divest some businesses that are non-core to its core retail operations. What's Next: Alibaba has deep pockets and can afford to pay off any potential fine. Some company executives opine that paying off the fine will remove an overhang around the company and its shares. Alibaba's stock, which pulled back late last year following the regulatory scrutiny, began to stage a recovery in the new year. The tech sell-off that was set in motion in February has led to renewed selling in the stock. BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were rising 2.8% to $240.85. Related Link: How to Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJD.com's Q4 Results: What You Need To KnowHomebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.