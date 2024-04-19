Dorian LPG (LPG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Dorian LPG (LPG) ending at $39.80, denoting a +0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 3.16% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.61, reflecting a 17.01% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $128.78 million, indicating a 3.64% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dorian LPG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.57.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

