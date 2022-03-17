U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.43
    +6.57 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,096.37
    +33.27 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,441.09
    +4.54 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.84
    +8.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.58
    +6.54 (+6.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.60
    +37.40 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.93 (+3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1620
    -0.0260 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7330
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,025.53
    +131.55 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.09
    +3.82 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.30
    +53.62 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Dorian's no-code, interactive storytelling app turns fiction writers into game developers

Amanda Silberling
·6 min read

As an interactive storytelling platform, Dorian is building a new way for writers to make money off of their fiction by turning their tales into choose-your-own-adventure mobile games. As users navigate the free-to-play app, they can spend in-app currency to unlock alternative story routes, directly putting a cut of the payment in the author’s pocket.

Today, Dorian is announcing that it raised a $14 million Series A round led by the Raine Group with participation from March Gaming, VGames, Gaingels and London Venture Partners, where Dorian co-founder and CEO Julia Palatovska was once an investor. Before that, she spent seven years at G5 Games, where she was Head of Business Development & Licensing.

“I spent about two years investing in some early stage startups, and I was very inspired and itching to go back into building, which is how the idea for Dorian came together,” Palatovska told TechCrunch. “I think the biggest inspiration and the idea here is, how can we enable more people to participate in the games industry?”

6 technologists discuss how no-code tools are changing software development

Available on iOS and Android, the no-code app allows anyone to turn their stories into interactive games, even if they have no experience with game design. Instead of publishing a short story, where writers are usually awarded a flat fee (or no pay at all, for smaller markets), Dorian offers a more continuous revenue stream. But the trade off is that nothing is guaranteed, especially on an emerging platform.

But Palatovska is optimistic about Dorian’s potential to support creatives.

“We have around 250 monetizing creators, and that’s growing quite fast compared to most creator platforms, where it takes years to start monetizing,” she told TechCrunch. “I think that’s exciting in light of this round, because we can reach significantly more creators, and fans who will be willing to support them. In terms of revenue, top creators are currently making around $15,000 in annualized revenue. We have a couple of creators who already started making Dorian their full time job, and this is just the beginning.”

Image Credits: Dorian

Dorian is similar to Episode, a viral interactive storytelling app produced by Pocket Gems. But on Episode, in order to monetize, writers need to accumulate at least 500,000 reads in a 60 day period, which is no easy feat. Dorian has no readership requirements before a creator can start monetizing. Any user over the age of 13 can monetize on Dorian through Tipalti, the same payout provider that Twitch and Roblox use.

When a reader makes an in-app purchase to follow a paywalled route on a story, the payment is split 50-50 between Dorian and the author. But Dorian is different from other platforms (and the online fan fiction market more broadly) because creators are encouraged to make fan works from stories that already exist on Dorian. This is because of the creator agreement that writers sign before publishing a story on Dorian — writers retain their own IP, Palatovska says, but they are also giving permission for their stories to be iterated upon by other users.

Fan fiction writers tend to be on high alert any time monetization of their works is brought up. Last year, Tumblr users lashed out against the platform because they suggested that bloggers might paywall their fan art with its new subscription feature. Fan creators can also be skeptical because historically, they've been exploited. In 2006, a platform called FanLib raised $3 million in venture capital to launch a platform where copyright owners could host fan fiction contests to boost excitement among fans. But FanLib required submitters -- even those who didn't win the contest -- to forfeit the rights to their work, allowing it to be used for commercial purposes (the platform was sold to Disney and shut down two years later). Then, Amazon's Kindle Worlds tried another version of this, authorizing self-published writers to create stories in licensed fictional worlds if they gave up a cut of sales. It didn't work either.

Dorian is targeting a different market -- it's not about writing "Harry Potter" fan fiction, but rather, building off of the stories of peer writers on the platform while helping the original authors retain some financial stake in the derivative works they inspire.

"Dorian owns the technology, but the creators keep ownership of the IP," Palatovska explained. She said that if someone posted an original story on Dorian, and then down the line, the author decided that they want to publish a novel that draws from their Dorian story, that would be allowed.

In select cases, writers can monetize fan fiction based on more popular works -- Dorian worked with Lionsgate to license the “Blair Witch Project" for a limited-time event last October. But, for example, if someone tried to profit off of "Supernatural" fan fiction on Dorian, that wouldn't fly, since the IP owner hasn't licensed that content to Dorian.

“The majority of creators on the platform have been writing fiction and fan fiction for years, and they have never monetized anything,” Palatovska said.

When a fan wants to tell a story based on a game originally published on Dorian, the original author would be able to choose what percentage of royalties to give to fan writers if their derivative stories make money. As long as these derivative creations exist within the Dorian ecosystem, it’s fair game. Still, if a fan writer were to take their derivative works outside of Dorian to monetize them, that’s where they might run into legal issues.

Dorian offers an additional monetization option through live streaming. Users can livestream themselves playing their own story to generate hype, or they can play through another user’s story (again, the original IP owner could decide the royalty split).

Image Credits: Dorian

Though the live stream feature helps creators develop an audience, it’s a bit of a bold move for a relatively new app with a small team. The app, rated for ages 12+, has a predominantly Gen Z audience, and if content moderation tools aren’t in place, something can go wrong very quickly.

“We’re new, so [content moderation] is definitely something that is on our minds,” Palatovska said. “We are very happy and lucky to have an extremely well-behaved and collaborative community. It’s nearly 100% female, including the streamers, so we have never had any issues yet. Of course, as we are growing, this might happen, but we’re building some protections."

Currently, hosts can kick people out of their streams if they misbehave, and viewers can report harmful users. Dorian also has its own human moderation team that helps out when possible.

With its new infusion of capital, Dorian plans to grow its team and license IP to host more in-app events like its collaboration with Lionsgate. But as the Ukrainian founder grows her company from San Francisco, she is also coping with the brutal attacks on her home country and trying to help her family who remains in Ukraine.

Many tech startups are helping support Ukrainian refugees, but Palatovska’s connection to the conflict is deeply personal. Dorian donated $10,000 to the Ukrainian Army and an additional $10,000 to the 1K Project, which helps families impacted by the war. It’s estimated that over three million Ukrainians refugees have fled their country since February 24, and as Dorian creates more roles, the company says it will proactively seek out talent who fled Ukraine or want to relocate when it's safe to do so.

Dorian raises $3.25M for its no-code, interactive storytelling platform

Inside the Realms of Ruin

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes Further

    One way to do this is to invest in the leading companies in the emerging metaverse. Let's take a look at two companies that are likely winners in the virtual worlds of the metaverse. Nowadays, having a conversation about the metaverse usually begins with Roblox.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy before the next recession. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the stock market outlook, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession. A recession is indicative of declining economic output and growth, lower consumption and demand, reduced investment in the […]

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Transactions and Fundamentals Indicate that the Stock has Additional Upside

    Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a mature technology company with stable revenues. This has made the company resilient to most of the pullbacks in the tech sector, and has even left stockholders with a 20% return from a year ago. While a market cap of US$213b is hard to improve, we will evaluate if insiders think there is an upside to the company.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs

    The stock market had a big upward move on Wednesday, with investors eventually deciding that the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates was consistent with what they wanted to see over the long run. Although there's still considerable uncertainty about what 2022 will bring in terms of macroeconomic improvement and the unstable geopolitical situation, market participants always like having at least an idea of where policymakers at the Fed are likely to take things. The size of the stock market pullback since November has been big enough that many stocks are still 20%, 30%, or even 50% below their best levels over the past year.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, Mor

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Tesla Just Paused a Bond Sale. What It Means for the Stock.

    Tesla has paused a $1 billion asset backed security sale amid market turmoil, according to Bloomberg.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • 4 Stocks With Soaring Revenues the Market Loves to Hate

    The stock market is a fickle thing. In the not-too-distant past, these darlings of the market are now watching as their stock prices crash. Making the matter more perplexing, each of these stocks delivers prolific revenue growth.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • GameStop Reports Earnings Today. Don’t Expect to Learn Much About Its New Strategy.

    The gaming retailer is set to report fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday. The company's stock is down 41% this year.