Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited (LON:DNA2) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 42% stake

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Doric Nimrod Air Two's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 4 shareholders own 52% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited (LON:DNA2) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Doric Nimrod Air Two, beginning with the chart below.

LSE:DNA2 Ownership Breakdown January 23rd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Doric Nimrod Air Two?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Doric Nimrod Air Two does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Doric Nimrod Air Two's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

LSE:DNA2 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2024

It looks like hedge funds own 28% of Doric Nimrod Air Two shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Elliott Management Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 13%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Doric Nimrod Air Two

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited. It seems the board members have no more than UK£182k worth of shares in the UK£143m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Doric Nimrod Air Two. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Doric Nimrod Air Two better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

