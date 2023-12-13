Doritos releases nacho cheese-flavored liquor that tastes just like the chip

Pre orders for Doritos and Empirical's new Nacho Cheese Spirit begin on Wednesday Dec. 13, 2023.

In case you've somehow wanted a cocktail to taste like a cheesy snack, there's a liquor made just for you.

Doritos teamed up with Empirical to create a booze that tastes just like the chip's classic nacho cheese flavor. The Nacho Cheese Spirit was made using real Doritos chips and alcohol, according to a news release.

The PepsiCo-owned brand said the limited-time booze can be made into multiple cocktails that be sipped neat or over ice.

"Empirical is an 'uncategorized’ spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavors and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box," distiller and CEO Lars Williams said in the release. "And we can take something that has a unique and amazing flavor, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new."

Instead of using traditional distillation methods, Empirical used a vacuum distillation because it operates at lower temperatures to better preserve "the full spectrum of flavors derived from Doritos."

McDonald's spinoff: This woman waited 4 hours to try CosMc's. Here's what she thought

Where can I buy the Doritos cheese-flavored liquor?

Limited editions bottles of the Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will become available in the new year for around $65. The drink will be sold online as well as select California and New York markets.

Pre-orders can start Wednesday Dec. 13 and can be purchased here.

What does the Doritos cheese-flavored booze taste like?

The Doritos and Empirical alcoholic beverage combines the flavors of nacho cheese, corn tostada and umami with a hint of acidity, according to the news release.

"Experience the indulgent flavors of your favorite snack in liquid form. The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note," the news release said.

The brands recommend fans make Margarta's, Bloody Mary's and Old Fashioneds and shared recipes on how they can make Dorito themes cocktails.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Doritos creates nacho cheese-flavored liquor: Nacho Cheese Spirit