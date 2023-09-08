dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To CHF9.50

dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) has announced that on 11th of October, it will be paying a dividend ofCHF9.50, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

dormakaba Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last payment made up 87% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 164.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CHF7.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CHF9.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.1% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though dormakaba Holding's EPS has declined at around 18% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for dormakaba Holding that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

