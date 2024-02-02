dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. In light of that, from a first glance at dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on dormakaba Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CHF189m ÷ (CHF1.9b - CHF727m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, dormakaba Holding has an ROCE of 15%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Building industry average of 20%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured dormakaba Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for dormakaba Holding.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about dormakaba Holding, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 30%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect dormakaba Holding to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 26% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

