U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    -42.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,318.00
    -232.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,601.50
    -226.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.20
    -14.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.20
    +1.24 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6200
    +0.0640 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    23.02
    +4.45 (+23.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7300
    +0.1400 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,908.67
    -2,026.44 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.82
    -50.83 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.50
    -39.22 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Dorman Announces Nearly 400 New Products, Including More Than 70 Aftermarket-Exclusive Solutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dorman Products, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DORM
Dorman Products, Inc.
Dorman Products, Inc.

Highlights:

  • A new Dorman® OE FIX™ intake manifold runner control (IMRC) designed to resolve a common problem with the factory-installed IMRC on almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge and Ram vehicles

  • Another addition to Dorman’s expanding line of direct-replacement parking assist sensors, engineered for 8 million Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles originally equipped with a sensor that tends to have a high failure rate

  • Three new third brake light assemblies designed to fit a combined total of over 2 million popular late-model GM, GMC, and Jeep SUVs, increasing Dorman’s coverage in this high-demand replacement part category

COLMAR, Pa., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 385 new products, including 71 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman continues to provide consumers and service technicians aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s new product releases include a Dorman OE FIX intake manifold runner control (IMRC) (911-933) designed to fit almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram vehicles. The wire harness on the original equipment IMRC is known to wear, become brittle, and lose contact or short out, rendering the variable intake manifold inoperable and causing a loss of engine power. This time- and money-saving Dorman OE FIX kit features a new IMRC motor and a pre-assembled, longer wire harness with an OE-style connector. The kit also includes a quality O-ring seal, retainer zip tie, and the new mounting stud and bolt needed to install the extended wire harness retainer.

Dorman also continues its steady growth in complex electronic products. This month’s new releases include a parking assist sensor (684-078) designed to match the fit and function of the original sensor installed on 8 million popular late-model Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles. Engineered with reliable components, the Dorman version replaces a factory sensor that tends to have a high failure rate.

Three new aftermarket-exclusive third brake light assemblies (923-116, 923-117, 923-352) join Dorman’s aftermarket-leading line of more than 135 direct replacements in this part category. Designed to fit a combined more than 2 million late-model Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Jeep SUVs, the new light assemblies are engineered to match the fit, function and performance of the factory-installed versions, and to meet inspection requirements in states that require a center high mount brake light.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

  • A new turbocharger clamp (667-567) designed to replace the factory version and provide strong, reliable turbo exhaust pipe connections on 700,000 Dodge and Ram trucks with 6.7L engines, reinforcing Dorman’s position as an aftermarket leader in components and accessories for turbocharged vehicles. With more than 43 million turbocharger-equipped vehicles on North American roads, Dorman’s turbo parts program already offers almost 100 million repair opportunities, with more on the way.

  • An exterior door handle (97745) in textured black finish built to match the fit and function of the original front-left handle on more than 900,000 GMC and Chevrolet vehicles, offering a cost-effective alternative to the replacement sold by the dealer. Handles for doors, liftgates and windows are subject to constant wear and tear, and this new handle strengthens Dorman’s position as a premier aftermarket source for competitively priced direct replacements.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 385 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contacts

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian on track to meet production target of 25,000 vehicles

    It produced 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920 last year after starting deliveries of its R1T pickup truck towards the end of the third quarter. Rivian said last month that supply-chain issues could cut its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles. The company has a factory in Normal, Illinois, where it currently makes the R1S sport utility vehicle, R1T pickup truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com Inc.

  • Rivian's stock rallies as analyst 'encouraged' with in-line production results

    Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, to buck the weakness in the broader market, after the electric vehicle maker reported first-quarter production and deliveries data that the company said were in line with its expectations. The rally comes as futures for the S&P 500 dropped 0.7% ahead of Wednesday's open, and a day after Rivian's stock tumbled 9.3%. The company said late Tuesday that it produced 2,553 vehicles for the quarter to March 31 and delivered 1

  • Why Ford Stock Braked Hard Today

    After eking out only a tiny gain yesterday, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell sharply on Tuesday, down 4.4% as of 1 p.m. ET. Ford reported vehicle sales for the U.S. market in March yesterday, you see, and the news was not good. Total sales for the month fell 25.6% year over year to 159,328, with retail sales (i.e., not fleet) falling even harder -- down 30.1%.

  • Tesla has 'two major levers' to pull going forward: Analyst

    Even though the EV maker missed consensus Wall Street expectations, "the outlook is actually pretty good for Tesla," according to one analyst.

  • U.S. Auto Sales Plunge In Q1; GM, Ford See Headwinds Easing

    Lower auto sales are due to tight supplies from the pandemic-fueled chip shortage. Demand remains robust.

  • Rivian picks up EV production in Q1, on track to hit annual target

    Rivian produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter, putting it on course to meet its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year, the company said Tuesday. Rivian also reported that it delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter. The production figures include a mix of the Rivian R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and the commercial vans it is making for Amazon, a Rivian shareholder.

  • Where Will Ford Be in 5 Years?

    Ford (NYSE: F) is all set to start deliveries of its electric pickup truck F-150 Lightning in spring of this year. Ford had to stop taking reservations for the truck after they reached 200,000. Let's discuss why Ford finds such an overwhelming demand for its truck and what to expect from the company in the coming years.

  • Automakers Are Adding Electric Vehicles to Their Lineups. Here's What's Coming.

    By Ben Preston and Jeff S. BartlettMany automakers have detailed plans to electrify large portions of their fleets over the next decade, with some announcing goals for fully electrified lineups w...

  • Why Workhorse Group, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks All Jumped Today

    The stocks of three struggling electric vehicle (EV) companies are jumping today. Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are down between 60% and 70% in the last 12 months. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Workhorse, Lordstown, and Canoo shares were up 12.7%, 17.1%, and 14.9%, respectively.

  • Qualcomm's Autonomous Vehicle Segment Just Got a Big Boost

    Mobile chip leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just announced that it completed the acquisition of Arriver, the autonomous vehicle software segment of Veoneer. This acquisition is a big deal for Qualcomm, which is best known for its smartphone chips. The addition of the Arriver business segment will deepen Qualcomm's relationships with automakers, and the company now has a $13 billion automotive design-win pipeline.

  • Ford Is Selling More EVs. But Total Sales Dipped.

    First-quarter sales dipped compared with recent quarters, but the company is selling more electric vehicles.

  • India's Tata Motors plans longer range EVs in 2 years with new design

    India's Tata Motors said it plans to launch electric vehicles (EVs), including SUVs, using a new design which will allow for a larger battery and a range of up to 500 kilometres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made EVs a major focus for India's government, which is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to manufacture them locally. EVs make up only 1% of total car sales in India, however, with high battery prices and an inadequate charging network holding back buyers and the launch of new electric models.

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Makes Bold Move After EV Sales More Than Quadruple; Nio Soars

    BYD quadrupled, Xpeng tripled and Li Auto doubled China EV sales in March. BYD stock, Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto jumped as delisting fears eased.

  • GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

    The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors , and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda . The two executives had announced that their companies would develop a series of affordable electric vehicles based on a new joint platform, allowing production of millions of cars starting in 2027. Morris said the vehicles are expected to be priced below $30,000, which would make them cheaper than most electric vehicles on the market.

  • Cleveland auto dealers see March sales slip by nearly 20%

    Hamstrung by manufacturers' inability to get enough computer chips to make vehicles, Cleveland auto sales drop in March.

  • EV auto sales shine in first quarter of 2022

    Tesla and Polestar reported especially sharp rises in first-quarter sales in the U.S., compared with the same period a year ago. BMW, the single outlier, reported modest growth on increased demand for its large utility vehicles and recently redesigned 4 Series sports car.

  • Edmunds picks 5 SUVs to help you save at the pump

    As of this writing, the national average fuel price is $4.24 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Up 20% from a month ago, gas prices aren’t likely to taper or deflate unless crude oil supply improves or consumer demand softens. To refine your research, Edmunds highlights five SUVs based on a combination of EPA-estimated fuel economy and our test team’s full evaluations of performance, utility and more.

  • General Motors, Honda to Co-develop Affordable Electric Cars

    General Motors Co. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. said they are expanding their partnership to co-develop a series of affordable electric cars based using Ultium battery technology. The auto makers want to enable production of millions of electric cars globally starting in 2027, including compact crossover vehicles, which is the largest car segment in the world, the companies said. "GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," GM Chairwoman and Chief Executive Mary Barra said.

  • North America: The time for electric motorcycles has arrived

    Electric powered vehicles are currently a big point of interest. Electric cars are on the verge of replacing Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle and currently, there isn't a single car manufacturer that hasn't made a vehicle with at least one electric motor. With the advancement of technology, another category of electric transportation has started to evolve – the electric cycles. Electric bicycles were the first to conquer the European market by storm in 2014-2016, and the North American m

  • GM and Honda announce plans to build 'affordable' EVs arriving in 2027

    GM and Honda will co-develop a series of affordable EVs using a global architecture and GM's Ultium battery technology.