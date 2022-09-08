Dorman Introduces 200 New Products, Including 100 First-to-the-Aftermarket Exclusives

Dorman Products, Inc.

COLMAR, Pa., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 200 new motor vehicle parts, fully half of which are aftermarket-exclusives. The new products join an ever-expanding catalog of 118,000+ aftermarket solutions that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of passenger and commercial vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.



This month’s featured new products include more Dorman® OE FIX™ parts, adding to the company’s list of thousands of unique OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save time, save money, or increase reliability. This month’s featured OE FIX is a new engine heater hose assembly, strengthening Dorman’s position as a premier aftermarket supplier for heater hoses with coverage for millions of vehicles on the road today. This latest addition to the company’s comprehensive lineup (626-335) offers a more durable aluminum T-connector in place of the leak-prone plastic connector used in the original equipment hose design on hundreds of thousands of Chrysler and Dodge vehicles. It comes complete with the protective sheathing, clamps, and routing bracket designed to match the fit and form of the original equipment assembly.

Technicians, retailers, and do-it-yourselfers can increasingly look to Dorman as the source for convenient, timesaving sets of hub bolts. This month, four new aftermarket-exclusive kits containing pre-packaged assortments of those bolts are being introduced. Two hub rotor and caliper bracket bolt kits (966-002 and 966-003), designed to fit almost one million hardworking Ford Transit vans, contain all the single-use, torque-to-yield bolts that must be replaced during every brake service. Also, two hub and bearing mounting bolt sets (926-171 and 926-172) are being released, designed to fit a combined 3+ million Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram trucks and SUVs. All the corrosion-resistant carbon steel bolts in these sets are engineered to match the original equipment bolt design to provide specified clamping force.

Three new engine air intake hoses designed to directly replace the factory hoses are being introduced this month, and as with all Dorman hoses, are constructed of premium materials to help ensure long service life. The new hoses (696-417, 696-409, and 696-450) are engineered to fit a combined 2 million General Motors and Ford vehicles on the road today.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

Four new windshield wiper transmission and motor assemblies, extending Dorman’s leadership in coverage in a category that boasts hundreds of assemblies covering millions of vehicle applications. These solutions include both the windshield wiper motor and the transmission and linkage as one unit, because replacing the entire assembly in one job reduces labor time and ensures accurate reassembly. The four new products cover a combined 5 million Ford (602-306AS and 602-040AS), Jeep (602-105AS), and General Motors (602-221AS) vehicles in operation today.

An aftermarket-exclusive valve cover kit (264-939) engineered to match the fit and function of the original equipment on 7 million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models.

An aftermarket-exclusive third brake light assembly (923-127) designed to replace a broken or malfunctioning factory light while reusing the existing rear-facing camera on 300,000 2019-2018 Ford Transit vans.

An aftermarket-exclusive axle shaft replacement kit (630-011) and a right inner intermediate axle shaft (630-457) engineered to match the fit and function of the factory axle shafts on a combined total of 3.5+ million Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 classic trucks.

Additional new replacement parts designed for heavy-duty trucks, reflecting Dorman’s rapidly growing line of HD solutions for repairs above and below the chassis. The new products include two aftermarket-exclusive pressurized coolant reservoirs: 603-5144, designed for select 2007-05 International 8600 SBA trucks with Caterpillar engines, and 603-5124, designed for select 2019-17 International LT625 trucks with specified Cummins engines.



These are just a few of Dorman’s 200 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

