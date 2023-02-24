Doroni Aerospace Completes Crucial Tethered Flight Test With eVTOL Prototype

Doroni Aerospace

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”), a Miami-based company developing a 2-seater eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft), is proud to announce the the company has completed a critical tethered flight test with their eVTOL prototype—the Doroni H1 ‘flying car.’



This announcement comes on the back of the company successfully completing yaw, pitch, and roll testing with the H1 prototype, as well as propulsion and autopilot integration with the aircraft.

Doroni would also like to announce that their Reg CF raise on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com is concluding in the next 7 days, on March 3rd, 2023. The company urges any parties interested in learning more about the company and its investment opportunities to attend an exclusive Development & Funding Webinar hosted on Tuesday February 28th @2PM EST. The webinar will feature Jonathan Mork, President of Millennium Financial, who has over 30 years of experience as a public listing and corporate finance advisor. Registration information for the webinar can be found here .

ABOUT DORONI AEROSPACE

Doroni Aerospace was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger. With 25 years experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision—providing the world with an entirely new mode of sustainable transportation.

Doroni’s mission is to democratize the power of flight by delivering transformative electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology directly to consumers.

By offering the public a safety-centric mobility option—commonly referred to the general public as ‘flying cars’—Doroni will empower people to intuitively transport themselves within urban environments and between cities at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles.

DORONI’S FLAGSHIP eVTOL

The Doroni H1 is the company’s go-to-market vehicle, and the company is on track to begin flight testing by Q4 of this year, with plans to secure FAA certification and launch commercially in the second half of 2024.

The Doroni H1 currently under development is a two seater personal eVTOL that will be made available for public purchase (with an estimated starting retail price of $195K) which anyone can own, fly, and park in a standard two car garage. In order to get started, customers will need a current valid driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company.

TRACTION

To date, Doroni has raised $2.7M+ from over 1,550 investors on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com. The company maxed out their first raise on the platform, and has received 230+ pre-order requests for go-to-market aircraft. Doroni Aerospace recently relocated operations to a 13,000 square R&D facility in Pompano Beach, FL, where the company expects to complete prototype testing and development.

Doroni is proud to be supported by Space Florida, a state agency dedicated to maintaining Florida’s leadership position in global aerospace, who is helping the company scale their operations by providing land, facilities, and tooling. Tony Gannon (VP Research & Innovation) and Matt Chesnut (VP Business and Economic Development) are among Doroni’s closest collaborators and biggest champions.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email us at info@doroni.io

