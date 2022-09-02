Doroni Aerospace Launches H1 eVTOL Pre-orders

Doroni Aerospace

MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”) today announces the launch of pre-orders for the Doroni H1 personal eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle) on their website www.doroni.io . Doroni is only accepting 36 pre-order reservations in the first year of production following product launch in Q4 2024, scaling slowly in order to ensure the highest level of quality and safety possible. Doroni test pilot Charles Boyd will serve as the company’s representative and guide customers through the entire process—from securing a reservation after submitting an application to their very first flight.



Doroni recently launched their second crowdfunding raise on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com and to date has raised $331K+ from over 235 investors. The company previously closed their first Reg CF raise on StartEngine in April after officially raising $1,069,850. Doroni also recently launched their completely rebuilt website, www.doroni.io , showcasing the Doroni H1’s specs, the company’s mission, and where customers will soon be able to preorder their own H1 eVTOL.

Doroni @ EAA AirVenture 2022

The Doroni H1 Cockpit and Dashboard Flight & Navigation System

The Doroni H1 Cockpit and Dashboard Flight & Navigation System

Doroni Aerospace recently participated in EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, where the company revealed the Doroni H1’s completed cockpit as well as an immersive Virtual Reality VR Flight Experience.

For the first time ever the general public was able to step inside of the fully complete H1 Cockpit, strapping in to take command of the H1’s control sticks, and experience the next-level sophistication of the H1’s Dashboard Flight & Navigation System. Using VR headsets, EAA AirVenture participants were able to sit inside the completed H1 cockpit and simulate the experience of takeoff, flight, and landing the Doroni H1 personal eVTOL.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022—fans of all ages were able to simulate takeoff, flight, and landing the H1 eVTOL

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022—fans of all ages were able to simulate takeoff, flight, and landing the H1 eVTOL

Doroni believes that when paired together in this way, the H1 cockpit interior and VR Flight Experience provide the closest approximation to what it will be like to fly the completed Doroni H1 eVTOL when it’s projected to launch in Q4 2024.

Current Development + Traction

Doroni procured and moved into a new research and development facility at the beginning of 2022, where it began production of the H1 eVTOL prototype. The company has finalized the H1’s airframe design and is currently producing two fully-functional cockpits with software, avionics, and computer systems that are ready for flight integration: one for the purpose of simulations and one for flight tests.

Doroni has NDA agreements in place with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Honeywell Aerospace, Garmin, and Amphenol to incorporate components into the H1. In addition, Doroni is supported by Space Florida, a state government agency, who is providing resources to bring the company’s operations to scale (i.e. allocating land, building production facility and tooling, leasing, etc.).

To the best of Doroni’s knowledge, the company has procured nearly all of the technology, components (batteries, motors, etc.), and partnerships necessary to complete a flying prototype and begin flight tests before the end of 2022.



Doroni Aerospace’s eVTOL Technology

Doroni Aerospace, Inc. is a pre-revenue aerospace engineering and manufacturing company that has developed a practical, efficient, and cost-effective electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) mobility platform. The company’s go-to-market product currently under development, the Doroni H1, is a two seater personal eVTOL that will be made available for public purchase which anyone can own, fly, and park in a standard two car garage.

In order to get started, customers will need a current valid driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company. Doroni is targeting a Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) certification with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ahead of product launch in the second half of 2024.

Doroni was created in 2016 by CEO/Founder Doron Merdinger with the intention of delivering electric vertical takeoff and landing (or “eVTOL”) technology directly to consumers, offering a safety-centric mobility option that allows people to intuitively transport themselves at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles. Commercial air taxi operations in major metropolitan US cities are presently 2-3 years away and personal eVTOLs represent a major paradigm shift in urban transportation.

The company’s mission is to democratize the power of flight—the H1 eVTOL’s easy-to-use control system, intuitive flight design, and quick deployment were engineered to simplify the inherent complexities of helicopter and airplane flight, potentially making it accessible without the need for a pilot’s license and years of flight training.

This design is sophisticated in its simplicity and possesses the potential to bring sustainability to our transportation ecosystems and efficiency to the way we commute, ship goods, and respond to emergencies and natural disasters. Doroni ultimately envisions their personal mobility platform serving as one of the primary clean transportation solutions for individuals, families, first responders, law enforcement, and the military.

The company’s global team possesses decades of cumulative experience in the aerospace, electronics, software engineering, and battery technology fields and has the ingenuity and drive to help get the industry off the ground. Doroni believes the transportation sector, and the world at large, stands at an inflection point and the company is positioning itself to deliver a disruptive technological change to commuter transportation with a magnitude similar to the smartphone’s impact on the world of telecommunications.

Future Roadmap

The company projects to have a full-scale, fully-functional flying H1 eVTOL prototype completed within the next several months and is targeting a Light Sport Aircraft certification with the FAA ahead of product launch in the second half of 2024.

Doroni also intends on growing its current intellectual property to include 15+ design, aerodynamic, and battery utility patents by Q1 2023. The company is also engaging with local government and law enforcement agencies, and is excited to share its vision for what’s possible with flight via its design and user experience.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit the newly redesigned www.doroni.io or email us at info@doroni.io

