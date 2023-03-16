Doroni Aerospace Raises $3.5M+ from investors, achieves milestone eVTOL flight tests

Doroni Aerospace

MIAMI, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”), a Miami-based company developing a 2-seater eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft), is proud to announce the successful close of its second crowdfunding raise on the equity crowdfunding platform, StartEngine.com . After raising $2.4M from 1,042 investors this round, to date Doroni Aerospace has raised a combined $3.5M+ from a total of 1,956 investors.



“We are just getting started and there is still plenty of work to be done. Our mission to make safe, efficient, and sustainable air travel accessible to the masses with the Doroni H1 eVTOL remains the same. We’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said CEO & Founder Doron Merdinger.

Just days before closing the campaign, the Florida-based startup released a video of the full-scale Doroni eVTOL prototype (known as the H1P1) making a short untethered hover test flight at its 13,000 sq. ft. R&D facility in Pompano Beach. The company shortly thereafter released a statement to investors announcing that they had completed a total of 23 test flights with the aircraft.

During an interview with FutureFlight, Doroni’s Business Development Manager Yaakov Werdiger said, “The current prototype resembles our final product… The frame is currently going through a full redesign to reflect the level of safety that our customers expect and deserve from us. We are also making minor changes to our wings and ducts to allow a better and more efficient aerodynamic design.”

Doroni currently has its eyes on a forthcoming Series A raise to support the company’s next major phase of growth.

Doroni Aerospace was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger. With 25 years experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision—providing the world with an entirely new mode of sustainable transportation.

Doroni’s mission is to democratize the power of flight by delivering transformative electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology directly to consumers.

By offering the public a safety-centric mobility option—commonly referred to the general public as ‘flying cars’—Doroni will empower people to intuitively transport themselves within urban environments and between cities at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles.

The Doroni H1 is the company’s go-to-market vehicle, and the company is on track to begin flight testing by Q4 of this year, with plans to secure FAA certification and launch commercially in the second half of 2024.

The Doroni H1 currently under development is a two seater personal eVTOL that will be made available for public purchase (with an estimated starting retail price of $250K) which anyone can own, fly, and park in a standard two car garage. In order to get started, customers will need a current valid driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company.

To date, Doroni has raised $3.5M+ from over 1,956 investors on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com. The company maxed out their first raise on the platform, and has received 230+ pre-order requests for go-to-market aircraft. Doroni Aerospace recently relocated operations to a 13,000 square R&D facility in Pompano Beach, FL, where the company expects to complete prototype testing and development.

Doroni is proud to be supported by Space Florida, a state agency dedicated to maintaining Florida’s leadership position in global aerospace, who is helping the company scale their operations by providing land, facilities, and tooling. Tony Gannon (VP Research & Innovation) and Matt Chesnut (VP Business and Economic Development) are among Doroni’s closest collaborators and biggest champions.

The company is also proud to have the full support of the City of Pompano Beach, FL as well as the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, the principal economic development organization for Broward County, FL.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email us at info@doroni.io



