Dorrie Miller has been named finance director of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties.

A Creston resident, Miller has worked in governmental and not-for-profit accounting for more than 25 years and enjoys working with community agencies and groups.

Dorrie Miller

She is married and has two adult grown children. Her hobbies include family, church, quilting, camping, fishing, gardening and travel.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Dorrie Miller named finance director at Wayne Holmes MHRB