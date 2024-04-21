Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Five Below: 8 Money-Saving Tips

Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com

With over 1,500 stores, Five Below has made itself a popular stop for trendy items mostly priced at $5 or under. Whether you shop at your local store or on the Five Below website, you’ll want to know how to save money, land the best new items, take advantage of specials and identify quality purchases.



Here are eight tips to avoid wasting money on your next Five Below trip.

Do: Stay Updated on Sales

Join Five Below’s email list to learn about upcoming promotions. Also, periodically visit its website to look for banners about special sales or alerts about new product releases.

Do: Know When To Shop

Five Below’s best deals usually go fast, so keep an eye on releases and restocks so you can head to the website or your local store quickly. You can also call to check. If you’re looking for the popular Squishmallows, it helps to be aware that Five Below usually releases them on Sundays.

Do: Check Out the Clearance

You can save even more if you watch out for Five Below’s online and in-store clearance sales. These are great for buying seasonal items, including decorations and gifts, to use the following year. You’ll also find everyday items, including clothes, toys and phone accessories.

Do: Earn Cash Back on Your Shopping Trips

When shopping on Five Below’s website, use tools like Rakuten and CouponCabin to get some cash back. You might also try receipt scanning apps like Fetch and Receipt Hog to get points for in-person purchases.

Do: Try To Avoid Shipping Charges

Unlike many other chains, Five Below normally doesn’t have free shipping promotions. However, you can use the in-store pickup option whenever possible so you can avoid those charges. You might also get free delivery from a local Five Below with Instacart Plus.

Don’t: Ignore the Items Over $5

While you might feel turned off by the chain’s costlier Five Beyond items, you could find some real treasures. A few examples include $7 to $10 Bluetooth speakers, a $25 robotic vacuum and several $20 to $25 luggage options.

Don’t: Assume You’re Getting a Bargain

Unfortunately, you can also overpay for some items at Five Below. Be especially cautious when buying food, office supplies and beauty items. You might land better deals on these at Five Below’s competitor Dollar Tree.

Don’t: Forget To Consider Quality

Some cheap Five Below items can be a waste of money when they don’t last long or work as expected. Being cautious about quality is especially important for items like food, makeup, batteries, sunscreen and pet toys, which could even cause harm. Read reviews and consider well-known brands.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Five Below: 8 Money-Saving Tips