DOS ECA awards $90M EX/IT Transformation and Operations Support Services contract

VIENNA. Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration, LLC (Alpha Omega) was awarded the $90 Million Department of State (DOS) Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Executive Office (EX) Information Technology (IT) Division Transformation and Operations Support Services contract. The objective of this contract is to support ECA/EX/IT in implementing a significant organizational restructuring along with an IT transformation and modernization effort to implement new technologies, processes, and best practices to enhance the delivery of IT services across the Public Diplomacy organization.

EX/IT provides strategic IT services and IT operational support to over 1,000 end users across the Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs organization, which includes ECA, Global Engagement Center (R/GEC), and Office of Policy, Planning and Resources (R/PPR) within the R Family. To better support this large and growing user base, EX/IT is implementing a significant organizational restructuring, along with an IT transformation and modernization effort to implement new technologies, processes and best practices to enhance delivery of IT services across the Public Diplomacy organization.

For more than 50 years the DOS ECA has sought to cultivate mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries to promote friendly, and peaceful relations. "Alpha Omega is excited to improve services for this vital public diplomacy mission with transformative, modernized technology and enhanced operations support." said Chip Seeger Senior VP Business Development.

"With 1 in 3 current world leaders being alumni of ECA exchange programs and a role in countering disinformation, ECA provides outsized impact in the effort to restore American soft power and diplomacy abroad through economic strength, alliances, institutions, and exporting American values. Alpha Omega is proud to support this critical mission." said Gautam Ijoor, President/CEO.

The ECA IT is transforming itself to provide new and improved mission focused solutions to the ECA Customers. "To facilitate ECA's vision of being a proactive partner to support customer mission, our approach seamlessly integrates all functional areas through cross functional teams that will deliver a unified service catalog and liberate the ECA customers from the intricacies of technology and burdensome processes," said Sridhar Rajagopalan, Senior VP for Client Services.

EX/IT supports the DOS' larger IT strategic plan, which emphasizes five goals: leveraging data as a strategic asset; enhancing user and mission effectiveness; modernizing IT infrastructure, processes and security; strengthening IT management including Agile IT governance; and building an IT workforce of the future.

Alpha Omega provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers. We are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to integrate best practices and standardization in the areas of quality, service management, and security into everyday operations. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com.

