U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.11
    -11.03 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.02
    +1.92 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.40
    +31.30 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.51 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0050 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,228.93
    -218.16 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.31
    +6.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

DoSomething.org Appoints New Vice President of Communications and Marketing to Center and Amplify the Voice of Young People

·4 min read

Industry veteran Adrianne Wright joins growing team building a reflective and inclusive collective of young people to address the most pressing issues facing our world

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoSomething.org, one of the largest organizations for young people and social change, has appointed experienced marketing and communications specialist Adrianne Wright to its executive leadership team as the new Vice President of Communications and Marketing. In this role, Adrianne will lead DoSomething's marketing and communications organization, including its storytelling strategy, marketing campaigns and public relations program. Reporting to DoSomething's Chief Executive Officer DeNora Getachew, Adrianne will lead initiatives that will help amplify DoSomething's programming, elevate the organization's leading work in youth civic engagement and democracy, and fuel more young people to change the world.

Adrianne Wright, VP of Comms and Marketing, DoSomething.org
Adrianne Wright, VP of Comms and Marketing, DoSomething.org

Adrianne brings 15 years of experience in leading multi-channel communications programs for well-known brands. Her career reflects diverse experience, from promoting MTV's Staying Alive Foundation—the world's largest HIV mass media awareness and prevention campaign aimed at young people, and serving as the first Communications Lead at Venmo, to driving community engagement around education reform in marginalized communities.

Most recently, Adrianne founded Rosie, a boutique storytelling agency that focuses on telling meaningful, hopeful, solutions-oriented stories of good. In this role, Adrianne built innovative marketing and communications programs and served as an advisor to senior leaders and board members across mission-driven Fortune 500 companies, startups and non-profit organizations, such as TIME'S UP, She Should Run and the Biden-Harris Campaign.

A passionate advocate for gender equality and closing the gender gap, Adrianne is also the co-founder of I Will Not Be Quiet, a nationwide community group that creates safe spaces for women to learn and unlearn so each can step into their full power and create true impact in the world. Adrianne serves on the board of Sad Girls Club, the largest female-led nonprofit organization that focuses on mental health for women of color and ignites conversations with Gen Z and Millennials.

"We are excited to have Adrianne join the team at this pivotal moment for DoSomething. She brings an impressive career at the intersection of advocacy and communications that will be an incredible asset to the next phase of our work," said DeNora Getachew, CEO, DoSomething. "Not only has she been a champion for causes that matter to young people – like mental health and gender equity – but through her work at Rosie, she gained a deep understanding of the cultural conversations in which our members are engaging. I am excited to welcome Adrianne to DoSomething."

In addition to overseeing all communications and marketing for DoSomething, Adrianne will help deepen the organization's engagement with its growing membership base of more than 5 million members around the world.

"I am honored to be joining DoSomething, during this unprecedented time in history. Young people are continuing to face deep challenges from the pandemic, and it's more important than ever to amplify their voices and help them be the change they want to see in the world," said Adrianne Wright. "As a grassroots organizer and storyteller, I am thrilled to be joining an organization that puts young people at the center, and I look forward to working together with their extraordinary team and contributors."

Adrianne joins the organization as it resets its priorities and recharges its efforts to effectively engage a generation of young people that has been irrevocably impacted by the pandemic. The last two years have amplified societal challenges related to climate change, mental health and racial justice, and young people are asking for more resources and support to tackle these issues. DoSomething's growing team will be focused on equipping young people with the opportunities, skills, tools, and community needed to effect change.

To learn more about DoSomething and explore career opportunities, visit dosomething.org/us/about/join-our-team

About DoSomething.org
DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself.

(PRNewsfoto/DoSomething.org)
(PRNewsfoto/DoSomething.org)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dosomethingorg-appoints-new-vice-president-of-communications-and-marketing-to-center-and-amplify-the-voice-of-young-people-301481904.html

SOURCE DoSomething.org

Recommended Stories

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Names of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack

    Distributed Denial of Secrets announced on its website that it had 30 megabytes of donor information from Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, including names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses. Reuters could neither immediately confirm the hack nor the leak claims, although Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) has a long record of hosting leaked data from right-wing organizations, including the far right Patriot Front and the Oath Keepers. DDoS said that, because the donor information contains sensitive personal information, it would not be making the data available publicly but will instead be offering it to "journalists and researchers."

  • Mexican Cartel ‘Cannibal Schools’ Force Recruits to Eat Human Flesh

    Photo illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyA member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel—his stomach straining against a black sleeveless vest—is crouching over the body of a mutilated foot soldier from a rival crime group. The fallen man’s hands are bound and his chest looks like it has been torn open.Shocking cellphone footage—captured in broad daylight—shows the hitman tearing large bites from the dead man’s heart. The cameraman continues to film as the hitman mocks the fallen

  • AMD's $49 billion Xilinx deal closes, company names CEO Lisa Su new board chair

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are up nearly 3% in Monday trading after the chipmaker announced that its $49 billion deal for Xilinx has officially closed. AMD also said that Chief Executive Lisa Su has been appointed the chair of the company's board, while John Caldwell, the prior chair, has been named lead independent director. ""As CEO and chair, Lisa will now have an ability to drive an even sharper focus for AMD and create greater shareholder value," Caldwell said. Additionally, Jon Ols

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

    An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside a mosque in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. Three police officers also were injured, and more than 80 men have been detained. The mosque's custodian said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran.

  • Activist investor skewers Kohl's board that includes top Milwaukee execs. Here's who the fight is about.

    Activist Kohl’s Corp. investor Jonathan Duskin has leveled sharp criticisms at the retailer’s board of directors. So who's all that activist-investor bluster about?

  • 7-year-old girl slips under safety bar, falls from gondola ride at Florida State Fair

    The 7-year-old girl slipped under the safety bar and fell 35 to 40 feet onto a grassy area.

  • Credit Suisse paid out millions despite compliance alert, drugs trial told

    An ex-Credit Suisse manager told a Swiss court on Monday that millions of euros were paid out of accounts linked to a Bulgarian wrestler at the centre of an international drugs probe, despite the bank's legal compliance department being alerted. Credit Suisse and one of its former wealth managers face charges of letting an alleged cocaine trafficking gang launder millions of euros from 2004 to 2008 in the first criminal trial of a major bank in Switzerland. Switzerland's second biggest bank has rejected all the allegations and said there was no wrongdoing by its former employee in a case that has attracted intense interest in the country, where it is seen as a test for prosecutors taking a potentially tougher stance against its influential lenders.

  • White Sands teacher hides identity for 21 years, Speak Easy's license revoked, NMSU audit

    A White Sands teacher faces 21-year-old charges, a local cannabis business saw its license revoked and NMSU releases an audit.

  • Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

    When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs. Religious exemptions like the one Buffo obtained are increasingly becoming a workaround for unvaccinated hospital and nursing home workers who want to keep their jobs in the face of federal mandates that are going into effect nationwide this week. In some institutions, religious exemptions are being invoked by staff and approved by managers in large numbers.

  • Marriott Chairman J.W. Marriott Jr. to retire in May; David S. Marriott named successor

    Marriott International Inc. said Monday its Executive Chairman J.W. Marriott Jr. has decided to retire in May and will not stand for re-election to the board at its coming annual shareholder meeting. He will be succeeded by David S. Marriott who will become chairman of the board following the meeting. J.W. Marriott will be made Chairman Emeritus, also after the AGM. J.W. Marriott, Jr. "guided what was once a family-run root beer stand and restaurant business to a global hospitality company that

  • Crew Subdues Berserk Passenger With Coffee Pot on DC Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing

    Twitter/@SoccerMouazWielding their aircraft galley’s coffee pot as a makeshift weapon, the crew of an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. subdued a passenger attempting to pry open the plane’s door on Sunday afternoon.The harrowing scene, and subsequent emergency landing, was chronicled on social media by numerous passengers on Flight 1775. One posted a video of the pilot confirming that the suspect tried to barge into the cockpit first.“He was trying to but he couldn’t

  • Convicted Coast killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes prison for 2nd time in Mississippi

    A manhunt is underway. Here’s everything we know.

  • Marriott International announces leadership changes

    Bill Marriott plans to retire in May as executive chairman of Marriott International Inc. and will not stand for reelection to the board, decades after he guided what was once a family-run root beer stand into one of the world's largest hospitality companies. The board of the Bethesda company has elected David Marriott to succeed Bill Marriott, who will be designated chairman emeritus effective immediately following the company's upcoming annual meeting, Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) said in a Monday announcement. Bill Marriott started out working through high school and college in a variety of positions in the family's Hot Shoppes restaurant chain before going on to serve as an associate in 1956 and overseeing the first Marriott hotel in that capacity.

  • Homeless suspect accused of following Christina Yuna Lee and stabbing her inside her NYC apartment charged with murder

    The homeless suspect accused of following a woman into her Lower East Side building then stabbing her to death inside her apartment was charged Monday with murder, police said. It’s still not clear why Assamad Nash allegedly killed 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee but police sources said detectives do not believe she was targeted because she was Asian. The victim, despite fighting back against ...

  • Louisville Mayoral Candidate Shot at in ‘Attempted Assassination,’ Officials Say

    Stefani Reynolds/GettyCraig Greenberg, an attorney and mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot on Monday morning in an “assassination attempt,” officials said.Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields on Monday said a suspect is in custody after several shots were fired at Greenberg inside his office on the fourth floor of Butchertown Market.While the motive remains unclear, authorities said that early evidence suggests that the shooter “acted alone” and deliberately tar

  • HP Inc. Appoints Brittany Masalosalo as its New Head of Government Relations

    February 11, 2021 /3BL Media/ HP recently announced its new Head of Government Relations, Brittany Masalosalo. Masalosalo is joining the worldwide Global Legal Affairs (GLA) leadership team and wil...

  • 2 arrested, charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

    State Police said Caleb Dustin Elledge, of Los Lunas, and Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh.