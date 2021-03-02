'Dota: Dragon's Blood' trailer gives a clearer view of Netflix's new anime series

It's only been a couple of weeks Netflix and Valve revealed a teaser trailer for the anime series based on Valve's hit game Dota 2, but now they're back with a longer trailer showing off more of the characters and story elements. As we'd heard, the story will follow Dragon Knight Davion who is doing his dragon-hunting job before becoming "embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

The tagline is "Do you know whom you serve?" so some twists and back stabbing will be in order at some point. Book 1 of Dota: Dragon's Blood will make its Netflix debut later this month on March 25th.