What's on TV this week: 'Dota: Dragon's Blood' and 'Invincible'
While the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments continue, Netflix is preparing to release a new anime series, Dota: Dragon's Blood. Beyond that, Netflix also has a new prank movie, Bad Trip, starring Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre, while Amazon Prime queues up an animated series of its own with Robert Kirkman's Invincible.
The Formula 1 season is getting under way, while gamers can look forward to the co-op title It Takes Two. Finally, skateboard fans can enjoy Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 upgraded for new-gen consoles this week. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
Gattaca (4K)
Soul (4K)
Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)
Godzilla (4K)
News of the World (4K)
Raw
Event Horizon
Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC)
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox Game Pass)
Octopath Traveler (Xbox, Game Pass)
It Takes Two (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)
Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
Tuesday
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning, Netflix, 3 AM
The Flash, CW, 8 PM
To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
Holmes Family Effect (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
Basketball Wives (season finale), VH1, 8 PM
This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
Superman & Lois (season finale), CW, 9 PM
Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
76ers/Warriors, TNT, 10 PM
Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM
New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
Wednesday
Seaspiracy, Netflix, 3 AM
Who Killed Sara? (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM
Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM
The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM
The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM
The Day Sports Stood Still, HBO, 9 PM
Sistas, BET, 9 PM
Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM
Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
The Con, ABC, 10 PM
Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM
Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM
S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Thursday
Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM
Genera+ion, HBO Max, 3 AM
Dota: Dragon's Blood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Caught By A Wave, Netflix, 3 AM
Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM
Secret Magic Control Agency, Netflix, 3 AM
Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM
Baketopia, HBO Max, 3 AM
The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM
Shtisel (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM
The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM
Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM
Trail Blazers/Heat, TNT, 7 PM
Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
Superstore (series finale), NBC, 8 PM
Call Me Kat (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
Legacies, CW, 9 PM
Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
The Unicorn, CBS, 9 PM
Cake, FXX, 10 PM
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM
The Irregulars (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Inside Pixar (season finale)
Bad Trip, Netflix. 3 AM
Solar Opposites (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
Invincible (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
A Week Away, Netflix, 3 AM
Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Hulu, 3 AM
For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM
Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM
Saturday
The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM
Ruby, Lifetime, 8 PM
Tina, HBO, 8 PM
World Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards, CBS/BET, 8 PM
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph / Jack Harlow, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN, 11 AM
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series @ Bristol, Fox, 3:30 PM
American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
Vice, Showtime, 8 PM
The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM
The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM
Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
Q: Into the Storm, HBO, 9 PM
Unsung: Leela James, TV One, 9 PM
The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
Charmed, CW, 9 PM
Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
The Luminaries (season finale), Starz, 9:30 PM
The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
Good Girls , NBC, 10 PM
All times listed are ET.