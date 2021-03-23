U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

What's on TV this week: 'Dota: Dragon's Blood' and 'Invincible'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·4 min read

While the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments continue, Netflix is preparing to release a new anime series, Dota: Dragon's Blood. Beyond that, Netflix also has a new prank movie, Bad Trip, starring Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre, while Amazon Prime queues up an animated series of its own with Robert Kirkman's Invincible.

The Formula 1 season is getting under way, while gamers can look forward to the co-op title It Takes Two. Finally, skateboard fans can enjoy Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 upgraded for new-gen consoles this week. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Gattaca (4K)

  • Soul (4K)

  • Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)

  • Godzilla (4K)

  • News of the World (4K)

  • Raw

  • Event Horizon

  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC)

  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox Game Pass)

  • Octopath Traveler (Xbox, Game Pass)

  • It Takes Two (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

  • Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Tuesday

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • Holmes Family Effect (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Basketball Wives (season finale), VH1, 8 PM

  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM

  • Superman & Lois (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

  • 76ers/Warriors, TNT, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Seaspiracy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Who Killed Sara? (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • The Day Sports Stood Still, HBO, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • The Con, ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Genera+ion, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Dota: Dragon's Blood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Caught By A Wave, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Secret Magic Control Agency, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Baketopia, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Shtisel (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • 60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Trail Blazers/Heat, TNT, 7 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Superstore (series finale), NBC, 8 PM

  • Call Me Kat (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

  • The Unicorn, CBS, 9 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Irregulars (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Inside Pixar (season finale)

  • Bad Trip, Netflix. 3 AM

  • Solar Opposites (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Invincible (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • A Week Away, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Hulu, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ruby, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Tina, HBO, 8 PM

  • World Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM

  • The 52nd NAACP Image Awards, CBS/BET, 8 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph / Jack Harlow, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN, 11 AM

  • NASCAR Sprint Cup Series @ Bristol, Fox, 3:30 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Q: Into the Storm, HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Leela James, TV One, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Luminaries (season finale), Starz, 9:30 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Girls , NBC, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

  • Why are Goldman’s junior bankers still complaining about long hours?

    Goldman Sachs and other investment banks have pledged to ease up on junior bankers before. But changing cultural norms is hard work.

  • Gold Falls After Two Weekly Gains as Traders Await Bond Auctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined amid concern that Treasury yields may rise further as investors brace for key U.S. bond auctions.The drop comes after the precious metal posted two weekly increases that brought hope to bulls that this year’s selloff was easing. Gold is down more than 8% this year amid pressure from rising bond rates, which make non-interest-bearing bullion less attractive.Traders looked past a decline in yields on Monday to the longer-term view as the market turns attention to the heavy slate of auctions, with bonds getting pummeled recently amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation. Gains in gold over the past two weeks weren’t enough to spur traders to close out bets on falling prices, according to TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek.“This suggests that money managers continue to sell the yellow metal, as the sustained rise in nominal yields continues to add pressure,” the analysts said in a note Monday.The U.S. economy is set for a strong 2021 as the pandemic recedes that will push up prices, but there’s no sign yet that this will deliver unwanted inflation or a need to adjust monetary policy, said Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to appear before the U.S. House Financial Services committee on Tuesday.Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,740.24 an ounce by 2:19 p.m. in New York, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.2% to settle at $1,740.40 an ounce. Spot silver fell 1.9%, while platinum and palladium retreated.StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell sees the metal edging higher on “improving physical demand and masses of liquidity looking for a home.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian police's failure to preserve emails of key witness was 'negligence,' Huawei CFO lawyers say

    Canadian police were negligent when they failed to preserve the texts and emails of a retired officer who later refused to testify at Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings, Meng’s defence argued in court on Monday. Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Apple, Tesla Trigger Wall Street Dreams of $3 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of Wall Street professionals is predicting that electric and autonomous vehicles sales will propel Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. to $3 trillion each in market value by 2030.The blockbuster targets come as shares of both companies -- though two of the most popular in the S&P 500 index -- have slumped this year and are lagging the benchmark’s 4.9% rise. That hasn’t dented the enthusiasm of a handful of analysts and investors betting big on the future of driver-less cars.Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, for example, sees a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jim Suva said developing the Apple Car could boost the company’s sales by up to 15% after 2024.“Tesla is the perfect example of a momentum stock that is really all about the optimism of the future and optimism of what they can do with everything that they are working on,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. “And conversely Apple has almost become the new defensive stock. It’s the company with one of the best balance sheets out there. And it’s become almost the new defensive that when people buy the market, they buy Apple.”Wood was the latest to predict that Tesla would reach the eye-popping milestone after she boosted her share price forecast to $3,000, giving the company a valuation of almost $3 trillion. That follows New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu, who forecast the electric-vehicle maker can have a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion to $3.3 trillion by 2030.Read more: Tech Recovery Proved Fragile With Index Down Again For YearShares of Tesla rose 2.3% to $670 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $643 billion.“A $3 trillion market cap has to be a function of both the promise of a technology and some very tangible proof that it’s economic model is profitable, and deeply profitable,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “So you don’t get to $1 trillion, let alone $3 trillion by just talking. You get there by showing the numbers, by showing the profitability.”And while Apple has a solid track record of strong profit generation, Tesla is still in the early stages of that.“Tesla has yet to prove remarkable profitability. And it doesn’t exactly operate in a sector that has remarkable profitability. I understand why it has the valuation it has today -- breaking through on EVs and making them a mass market concept is worth this valuation. However, getting a triple out of it, requires, that you then show that that business model is profitable,” Colas added.High ValueCitigroup and Wedbush see potential for Apple to hit the $3 trillion target, an increase of about $1 trillion from its current market capitalization. Apple is already the most valuable stock in the world.Apple is down 7% this year and Tesla has slipped about 5%, pushing it further away from the recent bull calls. Analysts covering Apple expect the stock to rally about 23% this year on average, with 32 of them posting buy ratings, 10 with holds and three suggest selling the shares. Those that report on Tesla forecast a further 5.3% decline, with 15 of them having buy recommendations, 14 with holds and 12 with sell ratings. Both stocks make up a total of more than 7% of the S&P 500 Index.Part of the decline for these high-flyers is a general rotation by investors out of growth and momentum stocks and into the value trade this year as optimism about economic growth and concern about inflation fueled a selloff in bonds. The Nasdaq 100 Index, where both these stocks are listed, has wiped out this year’s gains twice within a matter of two weeks. The index is now up 1.5% for 2021. “It’s hard to discount anything right with the amount of money printing that’s going on. I think it all comes back to just how much money is in the system. As long as money keeps being printed at the rate that it has been, then it’s going to be put into risk assets in the equity market,” Taylor said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • It Hasn’t Been This Cheap for U.S. Shale to Refinance in Seven Years

    (Bloomberg) -- It hasn’t been this cheap for shale explorers to raise money on the high-yield bond market since oil was at $100 a barrel in 2014, so they’re jumping on the opportunity to refinance debt at lower rates.Drillers have already sold $11 billion in new junk-rated energy debt through the first 10 weeks of the year, and this quarter is shaping up to be the busiest in at least half a decade, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.After the pandemic brought shale’s debt-fueled boom to an abrupt halt last year in a historical market crash that saw oil prices go negative, many explorers got shut out from capital markets and went bankrupt. Since then, drillers have sought to refrain from embarking on another growth spurt and have pledged to focus instead on balancing their books.But a borrowing opportunity like this is hard to resist, and while it could be used to fund an expansion, it also makes sense to replace more costly debt with lower-cost bonds. Time will tell which it will be.“Many may not be able to resist the siren song of historically low interest rates,” Spencer Cutter, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote Monday in a report. “As market conditions started to improve from the shock of negative oil prices in April, companies jumped at the chance to refinance debt.”The sales continued on Monday when three more energy companies launched junk bond deals. The yield on the independent energy segment of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Energy Index dipped below 5.3% last month, touching the lowest level since 2014.Occidental Petroleum Corp., Apache Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. were among the largest issuers of high-yield energy debt last year, helping boost total issuances to $13 billion during the second half of last year. They’re followed this year by names such as Antero Resources Corp., Comstock Resources Inc. and Hilcorp Energy Co.Illustrating how much the interest rates have declined, Chesapeake Energy Corp. 2029 bonds that were issued last month were priced to yield 5.875%. That’s roughly half the yield of the bonds the company sold in late 2019.Such low borrowing costs could lead some producers to fund expanded drilling programs, Cutter wrote. Oil activity in the U.S. has been on the rebound since August, when drilling plunged to the lowest in more than a decade. With a total of 318 active oil rigs in the U.S., explorers are still far from the 683 they had drilling for crude late in March 2020, according to Baker Hughes data.It’s not just U.S. shale explorers that want in on the lower rates. Canadian exploration and production company Teine Energy Ltd is seeking $400 million to refinance existing debt. Water infrastructure company Solaris Midstream Holdings LLC, which operates in the Delaware and Midland basins, is also asking investors for $400 million to refinance debt and for general corporate purposes. And Oasis Midstream Partners LP, which operates in the Williston and Delaware basins, is marketing $450 million of new notes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading the next day, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds the company aims to raise selling new shares, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo had gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size throughout the price range within hours of opening the book, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.It is coming to the market at a time when coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.In its last full-year results, Deliveroo said that it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months in 2020. Still, the company posted an underlying loss for the year of 223.7 million pounds.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner are ordered online now.CompetitionMarket opportunity for the sector “has always been there,” but there’s also competition, said Shaunak Mazumder, a global equities fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that he would have preferred for the offering “to come in slightly below the range to give more of an IPO discount and to account for possibly slower growth as we transition out of lockdown.”Deliveroo competes with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, besides a host of smaller grocery delivery apps. Progress in vaccine rollouts across the U.K., Deliveroo’s biggest market, threatens to lead to a drop in at-home dining later this year. Still, if the company manages to hold on to its lockdown gains and keeps up with new restaurant signings, it would be “attractive,” Mazumder said.The company won’t be profitable again until 2023, according to some analyst estimates, said Dev Chakrabarti, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.“What you can’t capture is how competitive the marketplace will be, and whether one of the other large players will throw in the towel and leave; until that happens the pricing will likely remain in promotional mode as opposed to rational,” he said.Food-delivery companies also face increasing questions about the gig economy model, especially after a watershed ruling in Britain’s Supreme Court last week, under which Uber will reclassify all of its 70,000 drivers in the country as workers, who are guaranteed specific benefits under U.K. law.Although this won’t apply to its Uber Eats brand, “winds of change are blowing through the sector,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.“It’s clear the challenge to Deliveroo’s contractor model is likely to continue,” she said, noting that the European Commission is set to draw up new legislation governing how the gig economy model works across the bloc. Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Deliveroo this month announced plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. The company will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Dual-Class StructureDeliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. Shu holds 6.1% of the company according to a registration document, which would be valued at as much as 540 million pounds at the top end of the valuation expectations disclosed Monday.The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Even at the low end of the price range, Deliveroo would have the highest market value upon admission of any company to go public in London since Allied Irish Banks Plc listed in June 2017 with a market value of 12 billion euros ($14.3 billion).Deliveroo’s shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates to add investor comments, CEO’s stake.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on tech rebound; Tesla gains

    Wall Street rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025. Tesla Inc's 2.31% gain to $670 was the fourth-largest boost to the S&P 500 after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised the company's price target on Friday using 34 inputs in a Monte Carlo model.

  • China Faces Bond Market Test After Acting as Bastion in Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s $18 trillion bond market has proved remarkably stable in the face of rising yields around the world. A flood of issuance from the country’s local governments from April is about to put that resilience to the test.Regional authorities are expected to expedite sales of new special local debt, just as short-term loans and corporate tax submissions are due. The brunt of the pressure -- with a record 7.1 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) of such debt expected this year according to official figures and data compiled by Bloomberg -- will fall on Chinese banks, asked to ensure growth while facing calls to cut leverage.Foreign funds such as UBS Asset Management are underweight such debt, noting the looming supply, while others are counting on the People’s Bank of China to provide liquidity in the second quarter to help absorb the sales.“Banks are under even greater pressure than last year to digest the bond issuance,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The key issue here is that local governments lack funds, and the central government can’t let them be starved of it, therefore it can only let them roll the debt over.”Local government debt makes up more than one fifth of the nation’s bond market, and appetite for them is often an indicator of just how accommodating China’s policymakers are.Average monthly net government bond issuance, led by local debt, could jump fourfold to 680 billion yuan between March and June, from 169 billion yuan in the first two months, according to Standard Chartered Plc analysts including Becky Liu.The uncertainty over how local debt -- sold to fund everything from bridges to highways -- will be absorbed could spill over to the sovereign bond market. The 10-year benchmark yield could climb to 3.6% in the second quarter, ANZ’s Xing said. That would be a level unseen since October 2018.Chinese Debt Becomes Unlikely Safe Haven Amid Bond Turmoil (1)So far, China’s sovereign bonds have escaped the global rout led by Treasuries. While yields on the 10-year U.S. benchmark have jumped 90 basis points since November to as high as 1.75%, the Chinese equivalent has fallen more than 10 basis points from a peak at that time to about 3.2%.The resilience has been partly due to a record influx of foreign purchases, lured by the returns and inclusion of Chinese debt into major global indexes.But these bullish factors tend to favor the more liquid sovereign and policy bank bonds. That’s why investors had scrutinized Beijing’s recent decision to let regional authorities sell 3.65 trillion yuan of special debt -- which while less than last year’s record is more than expected.In addition to that, local governments are slated to issue 820 billion yuan in general bonds this year to fund projected budget deficits, the Ministry of Finance’s annual budget report showed. They are also expected to sell another 2.67 trillion yuan of notes to refinance existing debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Overall, “net on net you’re going to see less but you’ll see more on the local government bond side,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, whose fund is underweight Chinese local government bonds. “You should see it as a bullish sign for bonds this year, but bearish from a sector perspective on the supply in local governments versus sovereign.”Liquidity QuestionBanks are going to need the PBOC to pump money into the system -- probably through medium-term lending facilities, according to Citic Securities Co. and Guosheng Securities Co. The central bank has kept money market conditions generally balanced after engineering in January the worst cash crunch in more than five years.Commercial lenders also will need to repay more than 1.6 trillion yuan of negotiable certificates of deposits -- short-term interbank borrowing instruments -- that will mature next month.According to historical experience, if monthly net financing in China’s bond market exceeds 1 trillion yuan, it may significantly suppress investor sentiment, said Guannan Zhou, a fixed income analyst from Huachuang Securities. “This may be reflected in April.”(Adds breakdown of local bond issuance in the 11th paragraph and analyst comments in the last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock hires law firm for internal review after latest executive conduct complaints

    BlackRock Inc said on Monday it is hiring a prominent law firm to conduct an internal review after a report in a trade publication detailed new employee complaints about the conduct of executives, including senior leader Mark Wiedman. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a staffwide memo on Monday that the company is retaining the law firm Paul, Weiss to conduct a review, following the complaints and other incidents that have come to light in recent weeks. This time, Fink was responding to an article published by Institutional Investor that described a "bro culture" within BlackRock and detailed inappropriate remarks made by Wiedman, for which he apologized.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • ‘I feel un-American. My appliances are 20 years old. I shop in thrift stores’: My wife wants a nicer place to live. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Oil Steadies With Demand in Focus After Worst Week in 5 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher on Monday as investors looked past the uneven demand recovery around the world following crude’s worst weekly plunge since October.Futures in New York eked out a second straight daily increase after flipping between gains and losses during the session. Oil’s demand recovery is facing a spate of near-term setbacks, particularly in Europe, including extended or reimposed lockdowns in Germany, Italy and France. In the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged the broader state to follow New Jersey’s move in pausing its reopening.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price SwerveHowever, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country rose to the highest in just over a year on Sunday. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product -- at least in relative terms -- during the coronavirus crisis.“Energy markets are fixated with the belief that we’re going to have higher prices,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Right now, these short-term headaches are not easing just yet, but there’s strong optimism that’s going to be the case.”As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders dropped by about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Bank of America Global Research said the recent oil price pullback provides an opportunity to gain commodity exposure and hedge against unexpected inflation risks, with the bank seeing oil demand expanding at the fastest rate since the 1970s over the next three years.There is still some residual pessimism in the market, with Europe seeing pockets of increased Covid-19 cases, said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at consultant Rystad Energy AS. “If vaccination campaigns continue to face challenges going forward, 2021 may see up to 1 million barrels of oil demand per day not recovering this year, compared to a smooth recovery scenario,” she said.Since crude’s slump last week, attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.“To the extent that the JCPOA comes back into play, it could add 2 million barrels a day of Iran’s oil back to the market,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. Prices will likely face more pressure “if we start to see more news about Iran and the U.S. sitting across from each other at the table and negotiating.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.