dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

dotdigital Group's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Over the last year, dotdigital Group increased its EPS from UK£0.04 to UK£0.041. That's a modest gain of 4.1%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While dotdigital Group did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of dotdigital Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are dotdigital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling dotdigital Group shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Alistair Timothy Gurney, the CFO & Director of the company, paid UK£25k for shares at around UK£0.93 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within dotdigital Group.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that dotdigital Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have UK£32m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 10% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does dotdigital Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, dotdigital Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with dotdigital Group.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

