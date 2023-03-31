Dotlab.app will be a game changer in the world of crypto!

Dotlab

CROATIA,ZAGREB , March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dotlab.app is set to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency with its innovative ecosystem of products. The project, built with honesty, trust, and a long-term vision in mind, is based on the Arbitrum Chain, a layer 2 solution with significant improvements over Ethereum's layer 1 (L1) predecessor. The team has already launched their ERC20 token $DTL, which functions like traditional shares and offers dividend payments to token holders from profits of the self-sustaining ecosystem.





One of the standout features of Dotlab.app is its Arbitrum Name Service (ANS), which offers end users a much-improved experience compared to Ethereum Name Service (ENS). With ANS, there are no renewal fees, and once a name is bought, it can never be available to buy again from the ANS. The only options available are to buy it from the owner or wait for it to be put onto the Dotlab marketplace in the future, which has a 1% transaction fee from all sales and purchases on the secondary market.



Another key part of the ecosystem is the Dotlab profile, which allows users to establish their online presence with their domain. The platform also enables users to follow the trades of other wallets and verify whether a caller has truly made the X's they claim to have made.



During the recent AMA, the team announced a massive 80% of ANS profits will be put into the staking pool for rewards for users who stake their $DTL tokens to earn a passive income in $ETH. The team is also set to apply for listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, and a UI upgrade is in the works.



Overall, Dotlab.app has been built to provide users with a safer and more accessible entry into the world of crypto. The team's focus on transparency, innovation, and long-term growth has set them apart from the rest of the market, and investors are taking notice. With plans to integrate with other dApps and projects, Dotlab.app is poised to become a major player in the world of cryptocurrency.



CONTACT: Antonio riches CEO Dotlab info at dotlab.app



