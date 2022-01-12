U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6500
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,891.23
    +1,089.95 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.35
    +36.02 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,625.13
    -140.53 (-0.49%)
     

DotLab's laboratory receives accreditation from College of American Pathologists

·2 min read

This achievement makes DotLab one of the few molecular diagnostics laboratories focused on research and development for women's health to earn the prestigious accreditation

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DotLab, a molecular diagnostics company at the forefront of research and development in women's health, announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to DotLab based on results of a recent inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.

DotLab is solving some of the world&#x002019;s most difficult diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology delivering clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need. (PRNewsfoto/DotLab)
DotLab is solving some of the world’s most difficult diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology delivering clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need. (PRNewsfoto/DotLab)

The facility's director, Vice President of Laboratory Operations Rebecca Sanderson, PhD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. "CAP accreditation is a reflection of laboratory excellence and sets DotLab apart in its pursuit of novel diagnostics for women's health," said Dr. Sanderson.

DotLab's Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs Melissa Stosic, upon learning of the laboratory's accreditation, said "CAP accreditation is a milestone indicative of DotLab's outstanding laboratory practices and commitment to advancing the future of innovation in molecular diagnostics."

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About the College of American Pathologists
As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, please see cap.org.

About DotLab
Dot Laboratories, Inc. ("DotLab") is solving some of the world's most difficult diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology delivering clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need. Initially, the company is harnessing its expertise with novel, cutting-edge biomarkers and the power of machine learning to deliver the first non-invasive tool to diagnose endometriosis, resulting in a paradigm shift in the identification and management of the disease. DotLab will also pioneer data-driven management of women's health diseases through the collection of real-world, longitudinal data across multiple timepoints. DotLab is currently enrolling patients in its EMPOWER Study, a prospective, observational, multi-center study enrolling at endometriosis centers of excellence across the United States.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dotlabs-laboratory-receives-accreditation-from-college-of-american-pathologists-301459965.html

SOURCE DotLab

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Bring Up Inflation In A Pay Raise Request?

    Inflation rates are setting records, but mentioning it to your boss in a negotiation is tricky.

  • These Women Turned Their Side Hustles Into Thriving Full-Time Businesses

    Here are four steps to follow if you want to do the same.

  • The Most Important Tax Tip You Need To Know, According To Experts

    Save yourself a major headache.

  • Asia Stocks Seen Steady; Dollar Sinks After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks look set to open steady after a U.S. inflation print left intact expectations for interest-rate increases already priced into the market. The dollar sank.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeAu

  • For the 1st time, surgeons have successfully transplanted a pig heart into human patient

    For the 1st time, surgeons have successfully transplanted a pig heart into human patient

  • Maryland Man Becomes the First Person to Successfully Undergo Pig Heart Transplant

    Surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center performed the first-of-its-kind procedure on Maryland resident David Bennett, who the university said was out of other options

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Seven Corners gym property sells for $21.5M

    A lot of real estate transactions cross our desks at the Washington Business Journal. The building hosting the 24 Hour Fitness in Seven Corners has sold for $21.5 million. Daytona Beach, Florida's CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) sold the 48,636-square-foot building at 1000 E. Broad St., which it bought for $21.25 million in 2019.

  • Delivery Hero to Break Even in 2H 2022

    Delivery Hero SE&nbsp;expects its food delivery business will break even in the second half of the year, a projection that includes the recent acquisition of the Spanish startup Glovo. Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said the company had "a lot of underlying profitability in our business" but its rapid delivery operations would still see losses "for quite some time." He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Jay Chou Dethrones Bored Ape Yacht Club, Bitcoin Dips Below US$40K

    China officially labels crypto mining as obsolete. Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou’s NFTs dethrone Bored Ape Yacht Club. Bitcoin briefly falls below the US$40K mark. We’ll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Gold logs highest price of 2022 so far because its ‘a rocket ship and inflation is its fuel’

    Gold futures climb on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, settling at their highest level of the year so far, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields decline in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.

  • IPO Stock Expecting 225% Growth Goes Shopping For Fresh Breakout

    Among the best dividend stocks with a 3.2% annualized yield, PECO is also one of the top IPOs as it nears a buy point.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Ahead Of Q4 Earnings?

    Is AAL stock a good buy ahead of fourth-quarter earnings? Take a look at the American Airlines stock chart.

  • What happened in the stock market? The Nasdaq Composite booked a second day of gains, closing 1.3% higher Tuesday.

    Information technology stocks leads the way higher on Tuesday, following up on a historic reversal for the benchmark that began intraday on Monday

  • China’s Startups Attract Record Funding Despite Tech Clampdown

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • PerkinElmer says Q4 revenue and EPS to exceed prior guidance

    PerkinElmer Inc. shares rose 1.2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the diagnostics company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted per-share earnings to exceed previous guidance. The Waltham, Mass.-based company said it expects adjusted EPS of at least $2.40 for the quarter, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.18. Earnings were driven by better-than-expected results in COVID and non-COVID-related product lines, with the latter expected to see organic revenue growth of about 10%. "T

  • Wood Group Prepares Sale of $2.7 Billion Consultancy Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- John Wood Group Plc is planning a sale process for its business helping governments and companies assess environmental risks, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed

  • NRF Convention Goes In-person Again With Signs of Retail Health

    NRF's CEO Matt Shay says supply chain issues won't fully resolve until after this year and believes this Friday's government report on December retail sales will be very positive.

  • Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

    Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. "The extended recall is a major negative as this also extends the litigation risk", ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.