DOUBLE HONORS FOR AMGEN WITH GREAT PLACE TO WORK™ CERTIFICATIONS FOR BOTH ITS SINGAPORE ENTITIES IN 2022

·6 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen announced both its entities in Singapore - Amgen Singapore Manufacturing (ASM) and its commercial affiliate Amgen Biotechnology Singapore (ABS), have been awarded Great Place to Work® certifications in the 'medium and large' workplace category for 2022. This is the fourth consecutive certification for ASM and ABS's inaugural recognition, having started their participation this year.

With improved employee ratings of the company as a Great Place to Work® at 90% and 89% respectively from the ASM and ABS workforces - well above the 53% average at a typical global company, both entities also rated strongly in areas relating to workplace safety, diversity, inclusion and belonging (DI&B), fairness regardless of gender and age, feeling a sense of pride and how they contribute to the community. This further solidifies Amgen as one of Singapore's employers of choice and is a testament that its people-centric efforts of advancing a positive workplace culture that supports diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and rewarding careers are paying off.

Great Place to Work® (GPTW) is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing a great workplace culture based on extensive research and in-depth consulting through examining thousands of the Best Workplaces™ around the world. To be awarded this certification, companies are assessed on levels of trust, respect, pride, and camaraderie based on validated employee feedback on GPTW®'s Trust Index©.

Wallace Torres, Vice President for ASM, said, "Amgen is a great place because of our great people. It is an honor that our Singapore-based employees have once again, awarded us with improved ratings to be named a Great Place to Work®! Congratulations to everyone who has made this recognition possible and thank you for always giving your best every day to serve every patient, every time. Indeed, it is this powerful mission and our incredible people who are truly the secret sauce behind what we do every day. I have never been prouder to be part of this company and to work alongside our team to create outstanding employee experiences and a positive workplace culture where all can continue to grow and thrive."

Eric Ng, Executive Director, General Manager for Amgen Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and India commented, "I am extremely proud that Amgen Biotechnology Singapore has been acknowledged as a Great Place to Work® for the first time in Singapore, which is an important market for us in the region. I am confident that we will continue to build a healthy, high-trust and diverse culture to support our colleagues as they do their best to serve patients in Singapore and beyond."

Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® Singapore, added, "We are truly happy both Amgen Singapore entities have embarked on this certification journey to join our global community of Certified™ companies in building a high-trust and positive workplace culture for their employees. It also shows how investing in people is a proven path to business success. We look forward to their continual journey in making the workplace one that is a great place to work For All™".

As a global company, Amgen enjoys the diversity of cultural and individual perspectives held by its staff. ASM runs various initiatives to improve its workplace offerings and to proactively connect and engage its workforce. Employees are also given opportunities to volunteer for initiatives they care about and to lend a helping hand to support local communities, such as sparking the joy of science discovery for local youths, raising funds through marathons, raising disease awareness, tree planting and coastal beach cleaning. For these efforts, ASM has received multiple consecutive national awards in 2022 for its workplace and corporate culture including:

  • The Straits Times Singapore's Best Employers

  • Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Performance Award by the WSH Council and MOM

  • Champions of Good by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC)

  • Community Chest Awards (Community Spirit)

  • AmCham CARES High Distinction Award


"Amgen has an inclusive and diverse workplace which encouraged working women like me to bravely pursue our passions and not be perturbed by fear or traditional perceptions. Having an empathetic boss is valuable, but it's also important to work for a company that treats empathy as a core leadership value, demonstrated in both their words and actions," shares Eve Wong, Senior Manager, Quality Assurance at ASM.

"Amgen Biotechnology Singapore is truly a great place to work. Besides our strong pipeline, we have a healthy culture built on transparency and trust, with high-performing and inspired teams. I also really value the flexibility that Amgen Biotechnology Singapore provides in empowering us to find our own balance of virtual and in-person work to deliver the best outcomes in our roles. With abundant opportunities for growth and development, our colleagues feel well-supported and equipped to excel in our careers, and contribute back to our purpose of serving patients," shares Adeline Ho, Brand Lead, Hematology & Oncology at ABS.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.  A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. For more information, visit www.amgen.comwww.amgen.com.sg, and follow us on Twitter.

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, our culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Our unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Amgen Biotechnology Singapore - Great Place to Work 2022
Amgen Biotechnology Singapore - Great Place to Work 2022
Amgen Singapore Manufacturing - Great Place to Work 2022
Amgen Singapore Manufacturing - Great Place to Work 2022
Amgen Logo
Amgen Logo

SOURCE Amgen

