Double international top marks for Castellum's sustainability work

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Success continues for Castellum's sustainability work. Recently Castellum received the highest rating in two international rankings of companies' sustainability performance, MSCI and Sustainalytics, respectively.

"Both of these benchmarks confirm our strong sustainability work and are important as several analysts and banks use them in their analyzes of companies' reporting on sustainability," states Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum.

MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) is an American company that provides tools for clients in the banking and finance sector, with the aim of facilitating investment decisions based on key risk and return factors. Sustainability is an increasingly prominent key factor.

In its latest report, MSCI has upgraded Castellum's ESG rating from AA to AAA (triple A), which is the highest rating within MSCI. The second award comes from Morningstar company Sustainalytics, which many companies, banks and analysts use for support and data in connection with, for example, green loans and bonds. Here, too, Castellum is ranked as Top-Rated, which means that Castellum is in the absolute top of 4,000 companies that are analyzed.

These two new ratings further strengthen Castellum's leading position in sustainability. At the end of 2021, we were ranked as a global sector leader in GRESB and became the only Nordic real estate company to be included in DJSI - both for the sixth year in a row.

Filip Elland identifies three clear keys to success:

  1. First and foremost, that our sustainability goals are clearly linked to the global goals, with a clear roadmap for how we will achieve net zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2030.

  2. Sustainability is a fully integrated part of our business operations, prioritized by the board and management as well as by managers and employees in the operations.

  3. We work in a structured manner, follow up continuously and make careful risk assessments.

"Lots of company managements and investors realize the benefits of ambitious sustainability efforts. Castellum will make every effort to remain at the frontline and we are convinced that sustainable operations also ensure profitability in the future", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Read more about Castellum's sustainability work here: https://www.castellum.se/om-castellum/hallbarhet/

For more information please contact:

Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum AB, phone +46 703 20 63 26

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on an ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

