double jump.tokyo to produce Three Kingdoms inspired Web3 Trading Card Game licensed from SEGA CORPORATION

Planned Launch of Trading Card Game On "Oasys" Blockchain

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- double jump.tokyo Inc. is thrilled to announce that we have secured the license from SEGA CORPORATION to develop a blockchain game based on the theme of "Sangokushi" (Three Kingdoms).

(PRNewsfoto/double jump.tokyo, Inc.)

"In this game, double jump.tokyo plans to use the IP of SEGA CORPORATION, " SANGOKUSHI TAISEN " that includes incredible Japanese artwork players can enjoy while playing." stated Hironobu Ueno, CEO and Founder of double jump.tokyo. He went on to talk about the release of this new game on "Oasys" by saying,  "With a unique architecture optimized for blockchain games, Oasys aims to solve obstacles for gamers, offering fast transactions and zero gas fees and providing users with a more comfortable gameplay experience."

double jump.tokyo has been participating as a developer of this Oasys chain since the beginning, along with other industry-leading game companies and blockchain technology companies. The consensus-building algorithm of the "Oasys" chain adopts the PoS (Proof of Stake) method, which is also environmentally friendly.

About SANGOKUSHI TAISEN
An arcade game released in March of 2005. SANGOKUSHI TAISEN won the hearts of videogame players, having a major impact on the TCG and online battler markets and winning the "CEDEC AWARDS", given for outstanding game development and design.

(PRNewsfoto/double jump.tokyo, Inc.)

About SEGA CORPORATION
SEGA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes, and distributes a variety of games for consoles, PCs, and wireless devices, as well as developing and distributing arcade machines, merchandise, and various other products. Moreover, SEGA distributes a range of gaming content developed by its domestic and overseas studios worldwide via its global publishing bases.
SEGA CORPORATION's website is located at https://www.sega.co.jp/

About double jump.tokyo
Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and developing blockchain games.  The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy.  double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies, including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and SEGA CORPORATION.

 

