DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Announces Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering and Listing on NASDAQ

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.
·3 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (“DoubleDown”, a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.) announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of its shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) in the United States. The estimated price range per ADS is $18 to $20. The number of primary ADSs to be offered and sold by DoubleDown is 5,263,000, and the number of ADSs to be offered and sold by a selling shareholder is 1,053,000.

B. Riley Securities is acting as the sole bookrunner for the proposed offering. CBRE and Northland Capital Markets will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

DoubleDown has applied to the Nasdaq Stock Market for the listing of the ADSs under the symbol “DDI.”

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time such the registration statement, as may be amended from time to time, becomes effective and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus contained in the Company’s registration statement, as amended. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, telephone: (703) 312-9580 or e-mail: prospectuses@brileyfin.com

No action has been taken in any jurisdiction, other than the United States and the Republic of Korea, for the registration of the securities of the Company in connection with any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Certain statements herein are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the strength of the economy, changes to the market for securities, political or financial instability and other factors which are set forth in the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, and annual report on Form 20-F and in all filings with the SEC made by the Company subsequent to the filing thereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 408-7545
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com/

SOURCE DoubleDown Interactive


