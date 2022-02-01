U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,951.25
    +46.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.20
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.27
    -0.88 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.58 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1270
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7700
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    -3.35 (-12.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7240
    -0.4000 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,915.96
    +1,579.11 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.38
    +61.20 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.59
    +72.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares February 2022 Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (the "Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DSL, this week declared a distribution of $0.11 per share for the month of February 2022. The distributions are subject to the following ex-dividend, record and payment dates set by the Fund's Board of Trustees.

DoubleLine Logo (PRNewsfoto/DoubleLine)

February 2022

Declaration

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Ex-Dividend

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Record

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Payment

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. The press release has been issued to announce the amount and timing of the distributions declared by the Board of Trustees. There is a possibility that distributions may include ordinary income, long-term capital gains or return of capital. For information on whether the distribution includes a return of capital, please contact us on or after the distribution payment date. The amount of distributable income and the tax characteristics of the distributions are determined at the end of the taxable year. In early 2023, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek high current income; its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. DoubleLine Capital LP ("DoubleLine"), the Fund's investment adviser, expects that the Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities and other income-producing investments anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities of any kind and may invest without limit in securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as "high yield" securities or "junk bonds"). There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investing in the Fund involves the risk of principal loss.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

To read about the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, please access the Annual Report at www.doublelinefunds.com or call 877-DLINE11 (877-354-6311) to receive a copy. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment program. Investors should note that the Fund only can be obtained through a broker.

This document is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale or offer of these securities, in any jurisdiction where such sale or offer is not permitted.

Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase investors' risk of loss. This risk may be greater for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after the completion of the public offering. There are risks associated with investment in the fund.

Investments in debt securities typically decline in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of including credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The fund may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. Investments in lower rated and non-rated securities present a great risk of loss to principal and interest than higher rated securities. Investment strategies may not achieve the desired results due to implementation lag, other timing factors, portfolio management decisions-making, economic or market conditions or other unanticipated factors. In addition, the Fund may invest in other asset classes and investments such as, among others, REITs, credit default swaps, short sales, derivatives and smaller companies which include additional risks. The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company.

This material may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, projections, estimates, and information about possible or future results related to the Fund, market or regulatory developments. The views expressed herein are not guarantees of future performance or economic results and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the views expressed herein. The views expressed herein are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market, or other conditions and DoubleLine undertakes no obligation to update the views expressed herein. While we have gathered this information from sources believed to be reliable, DoubleLine cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information provided. Any discussions of specific securities should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell those securities. The views expressed herein (including any forward-looking statement) may not be relied upon as investment advice or as an indication of the Fund's trading intent. Information included herein is not an indication of the Fund's future portfolio composition.

Distributions include all distribution payments regardless of source and may include net income, capital gains, and/or return of capital (ROC). ROC should not be confused with yield or income. A Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV and sent to shareholders. On a tax basis, as of Jan. 31, 2022, the estimated component of the cumulative distribution for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of $0.00 (0%) per share. This amount is an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

Any tax or legal information provided is merely a summary of our understanding and interpretation of some of the current income tax regulations and is not exhaustive. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. Neither the Fund nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice.

Foreside Funds Services, LLC provides marketing review services for DoubleLine Capital LP.

©2022 DoubleLine Capital LP.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doubleline-income-solutions-fund-declares-february-2022-distribution-301472140.html

SOURCE DoubleLine

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia May Disappoint Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    AT&T ‘s decision Tuesday to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders isn’t a surprise given recent comments by CEO John Stankey. But the move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T ‘s shares outstanding. Shares of AT&T (ticker: T) were down 93 cents, or 3.6%, to $24.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

  • UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations and boosted its dividend after posting record quarterly earnings on Tuesday, supported by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy, prioritizing lucrative deliveries over volume. That led to UPS' 2021 adjusted operating margins rising to 13.5% from 11.5% in the comparable pandemic-hit period in 2020 when Tome took over as CEO.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • UPS Strength, AT&T Deal Details Make Waves on Wall Street

    After a big two-day rally for the stock market, Wall Street began Tuesday morning on a fairly quiet note. Investors remain optimistic about prospects for the U.S. economy to fend off some of the challenges it has faced over the past two years, but they're also cognizant of the ongoing threats that could send markets reeling. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the latest company to report its quarterly earnings results, and investors were generally pleased with the growth they saw from the shipping company.

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • UPDATE 2-AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43-bln Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    After routinely posting flat revenue growth numbers in past quarters, it delivered on its promise to deliver "mid-single-digit" revenue increases. The tech giant endured years of struggle as it sought to transform itself into more of a cloud company, and it took nearly two years under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna to reach this point. IBM started its new future much stronger, reporting fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $16.7 billion.

  • UPDATE: AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia after closing Discovery deal; stock falls 6% premarket on dividend-cut news

    AT&T Inc. said Tuesday it has decided to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia in connection with the previously announced deal with Discovery Inc. and will conduct the transaction through a pro rata distribution to shareholders after merging WarnerMedia with Discovery. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. AT&T shareholders will receive 0.24 share of the new Warner Bros. Discovery stock for each share owned. Warner Bros. Discovery will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WBD

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • NIO’s Deliveries Fell Last Month. What That Means for Tesla.

    Deliveries in January at NIO, XPeng and Li Auto all dipped from December. Falling government purchase incentives dampened demand a little.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Exxon Earnings Beat As Oil Major Shakes Up Reporting Structure

    Exxon stock rose following its earnings beat. Oil producers have so far had a mixed Q4, despite rising oil prices.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T Sets Plan to Spin Off WarnerMedia in $43 Billion Deal

    AT&T announced that its board has decided to spin off the telco’s interest in WarnerMedia — rather than structure the media conglom’s divestiture as a split-off. The transaction will spin off 100% of AT&T’s interest in WarnerMedia to AT&T’s existing shareholders in a pro-rata distribution, followed by the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery to form […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks I Plan to Buy in 2022

    If the price of these stocks keeps dropping, I plan to take advantage of what will end up being great deals.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.